England name 42-player World Cup training squad
England Head Coach John Mitchell has named 42 players which make up his 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad, including two Under-20 players.
The squad, comprising of 23 forwards and 19 backs, assembled at Hazelwood on Monday 2nd June for the Red Roses‘ first training camp of the summer after a period of rest following the Six Nations Championship.
34 of the 42 featured during England’s Grand Slam-winning Women’s Six Nations campaign.
England’s opening match of the Rugby World Cup will take place against the USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday 22nd August 2025.
England Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad:
Forwards
Zoe Aldcroft
Lark Atkin-Davies
Sarah Bern
Hannah Botterman
Georgia Brock
Abi Burton
May Campbell
Mackenzie Carson
Kelsey Clifford
Amy Cokayne
Maddie Feaunati
Rosie Galligan
Lizzie Hanlon
Lilli Ives Campion
Sadia Kabeya
Alex Matthews
Maud Muir
Cath O’Donnell
Marlie Packer
Simi Pam
Connie Powell
Morwenna Talling
Abbie Ward
Backs
Holly Aitchison
Jess Breach
Millie David*
Abby Dow
Zoe Harrison
Tatyana Heard
Natasha Hunt
Megan Jones
Ellie Kildunne
Claudia MacDonald
Lucy Packer
Sarah Parry*
Flo Robinson
Helena Rowland
Emily Scarratt
Jade Shekells
Emma Sing
Mia Venner
Ella Wyrwas
*Denotes Under-20s player
Players rehabbing an injury: Mackenzie Carson (ankle), Ellie Kildunne (hamstring), Claudia MacDonald (knee), Abbie Ward (toe) will all continue their return to fitness in camp.
