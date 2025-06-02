England name 42-player World Cup training squad

England Head Coach John Mitchell has named 42 players which make up his 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad, including two Under-20 players.

The squad, comprising of 23 forwards and 19 backs, assembled at Hazelwood on Monday 2nd June for the Red Roses‘ first training camp of the summer after a period of rest following the Six Nations Championship.

34 of the 42 featured during England’s Grand Slam-winning Women’s Six Nations campaign.

England’s opening match of the Rugby World Cup will take place against the USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday 22nd August 2025.

England Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad:



Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft

Lark Atkin-Davies

Sarah Bern

Hannah Botterman

Georgia Brock

Abi Burton

May Campbell

Mackenzie Carson

Kelsey Clifford

Amy Cokayne

Maddie Feaunati

Rosie Galligan

Lizzie Hanlon

Lilli Ives Campion

Sadia Kabeya

Alex Matthews

Maud Muir

Cath O’Donnell

Marlie Packer

Simi Pam

Connie Powell

Morwenna Talling

Abbie Ward

Backs

Holly Aitchison

Jess Breach

Millie David*

Abby Dow

Zoe Harrison

Tatyana Heard

Natasha Hunt

Megan Jones

Ellie Kildunne

Claudia MacDonald

Lucy Packer

Sarah Parry*

Flo Robinson

Helena Rowland

Emily Scarratt

Jade Shekells

Emma Sing

Mia Venner

Ella Wyrwas

*Denotes Under-20s player

Players rehabbing an injury: Mackenzie Carson (ankle), Ellie Kildunne (hamstring), Claudia MacDonald (knee), Abbie Ward (toe) will all continue their return to fitness in camp.

