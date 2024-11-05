Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Autumn Nations Series

Ireland vow not to take All Blacks lightly despite 'good track record'

By PA
Ireland players, from left, Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy and Caelan Doris during an Ireland Rugby squad training session at The Campus in Quinta da Lago, Portugal. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Lock Joe McCarthy believes Ireland have “earned the right” to feel confident of taking on the All Blacks as they attempt to banish bitter memories of last year’s agonising Rugby World Cup exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand are due at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday evening for the first meeting of the sides since Andy Farrell’s team were defeated 28-24 in the quarter-finals of the 2023 tournament in France.

Ireland had won five of the previous eight clashes between the nations prior to the painful elimination in Paris, including securing a historic 2-1 tour success in 2022.

Video Spacer

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson on what to expect from England | RPTV

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson chatted to Lawrence Dallaglio ahead of the Autumn Nations Series clash against England. Watch the full interview on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson on what to expect from England | RPTV

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson chatted to Lawrence Dallaglio ahead of the Autumn Nations Series clash against England. Watch the full interview on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

“Getting to play the All Blacks is where we want to be, testing ourselves against a world-class team, it’s exciting,” said McCarthy, who is fully fit following a recent hamstring issue.

“Every game starts on zero. I feel like every game, you have to make it happen.

Fixture
Internationals
Ireland
13 - 23
Full-time
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

“No matter what position you play, you’re playing against 15 top-quality rugby players, so you’re preparing as hard as you can.

“We’ve had a good track record the last few years, we’ve earned the right to have a bit of confidence going into games.

“There’s nerves in big Test matches, but we’re confident in what we can do, and definitely won’t be taking the All Blacks lightly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland went into the World Cup as Test rugby’s top-ranked team but trailed New Zealand for the majority of the last-eight encounter at Stade de France before falling short.

Farrell’s side, who also host Argentina, Fiji and Australia this month, recovered from that setback by retaining the Guinness Six Nations title in March before securing a 1-1 summer series draw away to world champions South Africa.

Leinster second-row McCarthy has become a key man for his country, starting each of their seven matches in 2024.

Despite feeling the lingering frustration of last October’s loss in which he played the final 22 minutes, the 23-year-old is determined to focus on future challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You obviously do think back to it a bit,” said McCarthy.

“It was such a massive game and you want to put your best foot forward and make a bit of history with Ireland, but it is something that reminds you where you need to be at for those games.

“But the beast keeps rolling on in rugby, you keep going on to the next thing and don’t look too far back.

“It is something that plays on your mind, at that sort of level you have to be at your best in those big games or you won’t come away with the win.”

Related

Rob Kearney’s All Blacks verdict: ‘They're scared of Ireland now...’

While New Zealand travelled to the Irish capital on Sunday following their narrow 24-22 win over England in London the previous day, Farrell has been plotting with his squad in Portugal ahead of the sold-out Aviva Stadium match.

Read Now

Louis Rees-Zammit joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk to discuss his move to the NFL. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jake White: Marcus Smith was lucky to stay on for 60 minutes

2

Scott Robertson explains Ethan de Groot's Ireland omission

3

All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

4

It's about time rugby kicked out one of its values

5

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

6

Ireland player ratings vs New Zealand | 2024 Autumn Nations Series

7

Premiership giants to battle Montpellier for Leinster's Ross Byrne

8

The Netherlands-born lock who is turning heads with All Blacks XV

Comments

3 Comments
F
Flankly 3 days ago

Ireland have every right to back themselves for a win. But the key variable has little to do with recent record etc.


The reality is that Ireland are a settled team with tons of continuity, an established style, and a good depth chart, whereas NZ are fundamentally rebuilding. The questions are all about what Razor is doing and how far along he is in that program.


NZ are very close to really clicking. Against England all of the chatter is about how England could have closed out a win, but failed to do so. This has obscured the observation that NZ were by far the more creative and effective in attack, beyond the 3-1 try differential and disallowed tries. They gave away a lot of unnecessary penalties, and made many simple errors (including knock-ons and loose kicks). Those things are very fixable, and when they do so we are once again going to be staring at a formidable NZ team.


Last week we heard the England fans talking confidently about their chances against NZ, but England did not end up looking like the better team on the field or the scoreboard. The England defense was impressive enough, but still could not stop the tries.


Ireland certainly has a better chance, of course, but NZ is improving fast, and I would not be surprised at a convincing All Black win this week. It may turn on whether NZ can cut out the simple mistakes.

U
Utiku Old Boy 3 days ago

Agree with this. The result may also turn on the officiating. NH rugby often plays over the off-side line in their rush D and then go off their feet at the rucks. If this is policed correctly, the ABs could well rattle the Irish (again). If the Irish get the freedom to push those areas, I don't think this version of the ABs have shown the ability to change / adapt and counter.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Hawick Balls, Bill McLaren and the extra yard: How Scotland last beat the Boks

Rory Lawson recounts how his legendary grandfather's favourite sweets helped inspire Scotland to victory in his first Test as captain.

LONG READ

Borthwick the innovator needs to trust his instincts and cut England loose

England must rally against inherent conservatism to unleash a backline of gifted athletes or risk mediocrity

LONG READ

Why the Boks are the kings of clutch...and Ireland aren’t far off

The ability of South Africa and Ireland to out-score teams in the final quarter shows why they ahead of the rest.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 5 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 18 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 19 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 29 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 35 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 52 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'You don’t want to be the one shouting the loudest' - Andrew Porter plotting All Blacks payback 'You don’t want to be the one shouting the loudest' - Andrew Porter plotting All Blacks payback
Search