How Zarn Sullivan developed New Zealand's biggest left boot

The Blues have dropped two of their first three Super Rugby Pacific matches, conceding late tries that cost them potential wins.

Fullback Zarn Sullivan, who scored a try in the 19-15 loss to the Chiefs on February 14, insists the Blues aren’t far away from “clicking.” When they do, he warns it will be “awesome.”

“We learned a lot from the Brumbies game, like how to be more accurate in the final minutes and play with more freedom,” Sullivan told RugbyPass.

“We got Caleb Clarke involved a lot, and he scored a couple of tries. Cody Vai was bloody awesome when he came on. Cole Forbes is quick with great footwork.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve played. I’ve made some minor accuracy errors. I think we’re building every week. It’s exciting.”

Remarkably, Clarke’s two tries in the 30-27 loss to the Brumbies were his first in 13 games for the Blues. The match finished with Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale scoring on the last play in the 82nd minute. Stronger leadership is now a key focus for the Blues as they look to gain a second win of the season. In round two, the Blues rallied from behind beat the Force 42-32 in Perth with Sullivan scoring another try.

“Leadership was massive in our championship win, with the experience of Akira and Reiko Ioane and Harry Plummer being crucial,” Sullivan said. “Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, AJ Lam, and Sam Darry are still here, so we have the leaders we need to make small changes and turn those close losses into wins.”

The Blues host the defending champion Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday, a venue at which they have won 128 out of 185 games, but have lost nine of their last ten against the Crusaders. The Crusaders have also lost twice this season, to the Highlanders (23-25) and the Brumbies (24-50), but beat the Chiefs 43-33 in a stunning display in Hamilton last Saturday.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 22 26 First try wins 60% Home team wins 80%

The Crusaders lead the all-time rivalry with the Blues, 35-13. In 2025, they won both matches: 25-22 with a last-minute James O’Connor penalty, and 21-14 in the semi-final after coming back from 0-14 down. The Crusaders made 203 tackles, while the Blues made 146.

“We love the Crusaders game. It’s a big tradition. We expect they’ll look to crack our forwards and apply defensive pressure. The game will be won by the team that plays at the right end of the field and makes the least mistakes,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan, 25, is a maturing contributor for the Blues. He has played 45 games, scored 75 points, and been part of 33 wins. He was on the 2022 team that set a franchise record with 15 straight victories and the 2024 championship team, though he missed much of that season because of injury.

In a 26-6 win over the Crusaders at Eden Park on March 23, he tore the PCL in his right knee. When he returned on May 11 in the Blues’ 31-27 win over the Hurricanes, he tore the meniscus in his left knee after 23 minutes. His older brother Bailyn Sullivan, who plays for the Hurricanes, helped carry him off the field.

While he was injured, Zarn rediscovered his love of farming. He spent a week working on a friend’s farm in Hawke’s Bay, where he was born and raised.

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is “Club Round,” when players wear their club socks. Sullivan currently plays for College Rifles RFC in Remuera, who have won the Gallaher Shield twice, but he feels a strong connection to his junior club, Napier Pirates.

Founded in 1886, Pirates have won the Maddison Trophy 18 times and produced All Blacks like prop Harry Frazer, a World War II soldier and carpenter who helped renovate the club’s gym in 1958, and 2011 Rugby World Cup winner Israel Dagg.

“My Dad Wallace and Mum Stacey have been involved with the club my whole life. Dad won a couple of Maddison Trophies. My earliest rugby memories are kicking the ball around there,” Sullivan said.

“Pirates is a place that feels like home. You get looked after but also reminded to stay grounded.”

Sullivan is known for having the biggest left-foot kick in New Zealand, similar to Ireland’s British & Irish Lions international James Lowe (47 Tests, 17 tries, 37 wins). It’s a unique skill that gives Sullivan a point of difference from most of his peers. He developed this skill at Pirates with help from the Ruru brothers, Michael and Jonathan.

Michael played for Hawke’s Bay, the Force, and the Rebels in Super Rugby. Jonathan played for the All Blacks Sevens, Hawke’s Bay, and Otago, was part of the 2018 Auckland NPC-winning team, and made 46 appearances for the Blues between 2018 and 2021. Both brothers are now playing in France.

“I owe a lot to the Ruru brothers, my family, and King’s College. The golden gates of Otahuhu gave me a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and discover a new world in Auckland. It was very different and at first challenging compared to Napier,” Sullivan said.

Zarn and Bailyn are affiliated with the Ngati Kahungunu iwi. Both have represented the Maori All Blacks, a Mahi (work) that has had special resonance.

“Our marae was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. It was hard times for many families, so we helped rebuild it, which is quite different to a normal rugby environment,” Sullivan said.

“Kaumatua Luke Crawford, rest in peace. He was a special man who helped me connect much more with my Maoritanga. He is missed by all the boys.”

