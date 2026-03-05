Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

How Zarn Sullivan developed New Zealand's biggest left boot

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 14: Zarn Sullivan of the Blues celebrates his try during the round one Super Rugby match between Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park, on February 14, 2026, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Blues have dropped two of their first three Super Rugby Pacific matches, conceding late tries that cost them potential wins.

Fullback Zarn Sullivan, who scored a try in the 19-15 loss to the Chiefs on February 14, insists the Blues aren’t far away from “clicking.” When they do, he warns it will be “awesome.”

“We learned a lot from the Brumbies game, like how to be more accurate in the final minutes and play with more freedom,” Sullivan told RugbyPass.

“We got Caleb Clarke involved a lot, and he scored a couple of tries. Cody Vai was bloody awesome when he came on. Cole Forbes is quick with great footwork.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve played. I’ve made some minor accuracy errors. I think we’re building every week. It’s exciting.”

Remarkably, Clarke’s two tries in the 30-27 loss to the Brumbies were his first in 13 games for the Blues. The match finished with Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale scoring on the last play in the 82nd minute. Stronger leadership is now a key focus for the Blues as they look to gain a second win of the season. In round two, the Blues rallied from behind beat the Force 42-32 in Perth with Sullivan scoring another try.

“Leadership was massive in our championship win, with the experience of Akira and Reiko Ioane and Harry Plummer being crucial,” Sullivan said. “Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, AJ Lam, and Sam Darry are still here, so we have the leaders we need to make small changes and turn those close losses into wins.”

The Blues host the defending champion Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday, a venue at which they have won 128 out of 185 games, but have lost nine of their last ten against the Crusaders. The Crusaders have also lost twice this season, to the Highlanders (23-25) and the Brumbies (24-50), but beat the Chiefs 43-33 in a stunning display in Hamilton last Saturday.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
22
26
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
80%

The Crusaders lead the all-time rivalry with the Blues, 35-13. In 2025, they won both matches: 25-22 with a last-minute James O’Connor penalty, and 21-14 in the semi-final after coming back from 0-14 down. The Crusaders made 203 tackles, while the Blues made 146.

“We love the Crusaders game. It’s a big tradition. We expect they’ll look to crack our forwards and apply defensive pressure. The game will be won by the team that plays at the right end of the field and makes the least mistakes,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan, 25, is a maturing contributor for the Blues. He has played 45 games, scored 75 points, and been part of 33 wins. He was on the 2022 team that set a franchise record with 15 straight victories and the 2024 championship team, though he missed much of that season because of injury.

In a 26-6 win over the Crusaders at Eden Park on March 23, he tore the PCL in his right knee. When he returned on May 11 in the Blues’ 31-27 win over the Hurricanes, he tore the meniscus in his left knee after 23 minutes. His older brother Bailyn Sullivan, who plays for the Hurricanes, helped carry him off the field.

While he was injured, Zarn rediscovered his love of farming. He spent a week working on a friend’s farm in Hawke’s Bay, where he was born and raised.

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is “Club Round,” when players wear their club socks. Sullivan currently plays for College Rifles RFC in Remuera, who have won the Gallaher Shield twice, but he feels a strong connection to his junior club, Napier Pirates.

Founded in 1886, Pirates have won the Maddison Trophy 18 times and produced All Blacks like prop Harry Frazer, a World War II soldier and carpenter who helped renovate the club’s gym in 1958, and 2011 Rugby World Cup winner Israel Dagg.

“My Dad Wallace and Mum Stacey have been involved with the club my whole life. Dad won a couple of Maddison Trophies. My earliest rugby memories are kicking the ball around there,” Sullivan said.

“Pirates is a place that feels like home. You get looked after but also reminded to stay grounded.”

Sullivan is known for having the biggest left-foot kick in New Zealand, similar to Ireland’s British & Irish Lions international James Lowe (47 Tests, 17 tries, 37 wins). It’s a unique skill that gives Sullivan a point of difference from most of his peers. He developed this skill at Pirates with help from the Ruru brothers, Michael and Jonathan.

Michael played for Hawke’s Bay, the Force, and the Rebels in Super Rugby. Jonathan played for the All Blacks Sevens, Hawke’s Bay, and Otago, was part of the 2018 Auckland NPC-winning team, and made 46 appearances for the Blues between 2018 and 2021. Both brothers are now playing in France.

“I owe a lot to the Ruru brothers, my family, and King’s College. The golden gates of Otahuhu gave me a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and discover a new world in Auckland. It was very different and at first challenging compared to Napier,” Sullivan said.

Zarn and Bailyn are affiliated with the Ngati Kahungunu iwi. Both have represented the Maori All Blacks, a Mahi (work) that has had special resonance.

“Our marae was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. It was hard times for many families, so we helped rebuild it, which is quite different to a normal rugby environment,” Sullivan said.

“Kaumatua Luke Crawford, rest in peace. He was a special man who helped me connect much more with my Maoritanga. He is missed by all the boys.”

Comments

1 Comment
R
RC 4 days ago

Zarn was our ballboy for our team back in 15/16. He would turn up to training early with the other prems to practice his work ons and kicking.


As a 12-13 y/o he was nailing 50m from the tee with ease, and carving off 60m-70m with a punt.


This comes from pure hard work, dedication, and precision training.


You da man Zarn ☠️🦜

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 21 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 33 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 46 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 51 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 59 minutes ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 1 hour ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
