Rassie Erasmus heavily implies England winning streak was padded
Rassie Erasmus knows what to expect from England. Steve Borthwick’s men could arrive in South Africa in July, for the start of the Nations Championship, with just one win in 2026 to their credit.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus also put England on notice ahead of a crucial Six Nations trip to Rome and a Round Four face-off with Italy.
England, pre-tournament favourites along with France, have lost their way.
Despite starting the Six Nations with a comprehensive 48-7 drubbing of a winless Wales team, the wheels have come off at Twickenham.
Losses to Scotland (20-31) and Ireland (21-42) have seen England drop to fourth on the Six Nations table.
With away games against Italy and France in Paris there is no guarantee they will collect another W before July.
Erasmus, looking towards the start of a 13-match Test season for the Springboks, said he knows what to expect from England, despite their current slump in form.
“It is not going to be easy,” Erasmus told a media briefing in Cape Town, adding: “They will be a tough challenge.
The Springboks will kick off a novel 2026 season against the Barbarians in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, June 20, exactly two weeks before their inaugural Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Park.
The Barbarians game has some added ‘spice’ with the coaching quartet headed by former All Black head coach Scott Robertson and Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi, who will be supported by Racing 92 coach Patrice Collazo and Argentina assistant coach Kenny Lynn.
“We’ll have a look at how we head into that encounter with the Baabaas, and in what shape we get into that England Test.”
The wily Bok mentor added that the result will determine his selection policy.
If the results go their way and South Africa go on a winning streak, Erasmus might be tempted to rotate more than when things go pear-shaped.
Erasmus suggested he could use more than the 51 that featured in the Green and Gold last year, or perhaps as few as 37 if the result don’t go the Boks’ way.
Asked about England’s winning streak before the Six Nations slump, the Bok coach called for some perspective.
“It’s a bit like saying a guy is fast because he ran past someone, but you must ask who he ran past. Was it a prop or a laaitie [young player] who just started playing rugby?
“When teams build up good records you must look carefully at who they beat,” he said of England’s 12-match winning streak that ended in February.
“Maybe New Zealand’s loss to England [in November] puts our [43-10] win against New Zealand [in Wellington] into perspective.
“They [the All Blacks] weren’t at their best, we all know that.
“England beat New Zealand, but what other big teams did they beat?”
Erasmus also issued England with a warning ahead of Saturday’s Italian job in Rome.
Erasmus raised eyebrows in November when tipping perennial also-rans Italy to finish second or third in this championship.
Having beaten Scotland and given Ireland a mighty fright in Dublin, the Azzurri sit level on points with England and fancy their chances of a historic first ever win.
“We don’t know how much tighter that England team might have become after those two losses,” Erasmus told the media briefing.
“But Italy are in with a chance and that won’t frighten them.
“I’ve always found that fuels them. The moment they feel they really have a chance that actually makes them more dangerous.
“For me there’s a competitiveness about them, very in your face. They don’t apologise for having line speed. They believe in what they’re doing.
“Their coach is a great coach. The whole world has a lot of respect for him. And if every guy is fit they really have a quality group.”
Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now!
@rc a win is a win
Lol pretty ironic coming from the man who had his team padded and lucked to two world cup “victories" 🤣🫵🤣🫵
I see Rassie’s been wondering why his own record is so poor.
And I thought he had just been taking calculated risks.
Agreed. Some England fans were getting really giddy but that win streak consisted of some lucky wins and some wins over mediocre sides. England did win away twice in Argentina with a second team though and beat the ABs albeit a weak ABs both of which were decent feathers in the cap. England are a decent team, they aren't as good as the 12 game streak suggested but I also don't think they're as bad as the last two games have shown. I'm expecting a good performance against Italy, Borthwick has been in this situation before a couple of times and has responded by letting the boys actually play some rugby, hoping to see some of that on the weekend - but if they play like they did against Ireland, they will lose.
Argentina where without nearly as many players as England.
What’s a good performance, under 7 point win?
Agree with you, but they’re “windgat”.
The NZ game was the only game that offered a good performance. Some of the other results saw England ride their luck, narrowly edge it, or beat under strength opposition. In reality, England have progressed very little under Borthwick and need a change to have any sort of chance of silverware
That NZ game would have to be their luckiest.
Any more luck than that and you’re bordering on Black Caps vs Proteas level.
Rassie you rascal!
He's being much too modest. Sure a run of single point wins can see you anointed world champs
That showed discipline to pull off. Doubt that would ever happen again in a WC knock out stage. However, the Boks proved the next 2 seasons why they are the Champs, that it wasn't a fluke. They still are the team to beat and still the best. No one rules the roost forever, but with the current depth for the next decade set, it will be hard to topple the Boks. No one is unbeatable, not even the Boks, but they will set the standards for awhile to come.
I see what you did there 😜, fair play, we as South Africa can't talk down about small margin wins lol.
I will say, great teams do find a way to win, it wasn't always as pretty as it is now for the Boks, there were many a tight game, where it came down to guts and big balls.
England has talent, it's beyond question, they just need to dig deep, and find that bigger set of balls to become great.
I really rate this Italian outfit, and I'm very happy for them that they are playing so well
To be fair it was against top opposition and it was not a case of luck. Just grit and refusing to lose. Ultimately finding ways to win.
Spot on. They beat France with a huge amount of luck. They scraped past Argentina at home.
Looking at personnel and seeing the reality of perspective is important when analysing teams, something many fans fail to do.
It was padded. Ireland and Scotland showed it. We didn’t need Rassie to tell us, anyone without rose tinted glasses could see. However, this England side has got the players, it just lacks the tools in the toolbox to make it happen.
Plenty of tools in that England squad…
Joke!
Yip. Italy could make history alright