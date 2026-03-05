Northern Edition
International

Rassie Erasmus heavily implies England winning streak was padded

Steve Borthwick and Rassie Erasmus - Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus knows what to expect from England. Steve Borthwick’s men could arrive in South Africa in July, for the start of the Nations Championship, with just one win in 2026 to their credit.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus also put England on notice ahead of a crucial Six Nations trip to Rome and a Round Four face-off with Italy.

England, pre-tournament favourites along with France, have lost their way.

Despite starting the Six Nations with a comprehensive 48-7 drubbing of a winless Wales team, the wheels have come off at Twickenham.

Losses to Scotland (20-31) and Ireland (21-42) have seen England drop to fourth on the Six Nations table.

Fixture
Friendlies
South Africa
10:40
4 Jul 26
England
All Stats and Data

With away games against Italy and France in Paris there is no guarantee they will collect another W before July.

Erasmus, looking towards the start of a 13-match Test season for the Springboks, said he knows what to expect from England, despite their current slump in form.

“It is not going to be easy,” Erasmus told a media briefing in Cape Town, adding: “They will be a tough challenge.

The Springboks will kick off a novel 2026 season against the Barbarians in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, June 20, exactly two weeks before their inaugural Nations Championship match against England at Ellis Park.

The Barbarians game has some added ‘spice’ with the coaching quartet headed by former All Black head coach Scott Robertson and Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi, who will be supported by Racing 92 coach Patrice Collazo and Argentina assistant coach Kenny Lynn.

“We’ll have a look at how we head into that encounter with the Baabaas, and in what shape we get into that England Test.”

The wily Bok mentor added that the result will determine his selection policy.

If the results go their way and South Africa go on a winning streak, Erasmus might be tempted to rotate more than when things go pear-shaped.

Erasmus suggested he could use more than the 51 that featured in the Green and Gold last year, or perhaps as few as 37 if the result don’t go the Boks’ way.

Asked about England’s winning streak before the Six Nations slump, the Bok coach called for some perspective.

“It’s a bit like saying a guy is fast because he ran past someone, but you must ask who he ran past. Was it a prop or a laaitie [young player] who just started playing rugby?

“When teams build up good records you must look carefully at who they beat,” he said of England’s 12-match winning streak that ended in February.

“Maybe New Zealand’s loss to England [in November] puts our [43-10] win against New Zealand [in Wellington] into perspective.

“They [the All Blacks] weren’t at their best, we all know that.

“England beat New Zealand, but what other big teams did they beat?”

Erasmus also issued England with a warning ahead of Saturday’s Italian job in Rome.

Erasmus raised eyebrows in November when tipping perennial also-rans Italy to finish second or third in this championship.

Having beaten Scotland and given Ireland a mighty fright in Dublin, the Azzurri sit level on points with England and fancy their chances of a historic first ever win.

“We don’t know how much tighter that England team might have become after those two losses,” Erasmus told the media briefing.

“But Italy are in with a chance and that won’t frighten them.

“I’ve always found that fuels them. The moment they feel they really have a chance that actually makes them more dangerous.

“For me there’s a competitiveness about them, very in your face. They don’t apologise for having line speed. They believe in what they’re doing.

“Their coach is a great coach. The whole world has a lot of respect for him. And if every guy is fit they really have a quality group.”

The South African mindset England lack and how Borthwick can change that

Two weeks ago, as the wheels fell off at England’s home of rugby, Steve Borthwick hauled off his starting hooker before the half hour and then his full-back ten minutes later. This week the England coach, with a perpetual scowl stitched across his face, has responded by making nine personnel changes and three positional switches to the side that spluttered against Ireland. No England team in the Six Nations era has undergone such a dramatic overhaul. Like a mushroom cloud stretching across the land, panic has emanated from south west London.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

Comments

20 Comments
u
unknown 4 days ago

@rc a win is a win

R
RC 4 days ago

Lol pretty ironic coming from the man who had his team padded and lucked to two world cup “victories" 🤣🫵🤣🫵

J
JW 5 days ago

I see Rassie’s been wondering why his own record is so poor.


And I thought he had just been taking calculated risks.

T
Tom 5 days ago

Agreed. Some England fans were getting really giddy but that win streak consisted of some lucky wins and some wins over mediocre sides. England did win away twice in Argentina with a second team though and beat the ABs albeit a weak ABs both of which were decent feathers in the cap. England are a decent team, they aren't as good as the 12 game streak suggested but I also don't think they're as bad as the last two games have shown. I'm expecting a good performance against Italy, Borthwick has been in this situation before a couple of times and has responded by letting the boys actually play some rugby, hoping to see some of that on the weekend - but if they play like they did against Ireland, they will lose.

J
JW 5 days ago

Argentina where without nearly as many players as England.


What’s a good performance, under 7 point win?

J
JD 5 days ago

Agree with you, but they’re “windgat”.

u
unknown 5 days ago

The NZ game was the only game that offered a good performance. Some of the other results saw England ride their luck, narrowly edge it, or beat under strength opposition. In reality, England have progressed very little under Borthwick and need a change to have any sort of chance of silverware

J
JW 5 days ago

That NZ game would have to be their luckiest.


Any more luck than that and you’re bordering on Black Caps vs Proteas level.

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Rassie you rascal!


He's being much too modest. Sure a run of single point wins can see you anointed world champs

H
Hellhound 4 days ago

That showed discipline to pull off. Doubt that would ever happen again in a WC knock out stage. However, the Boks proved the next 2 seasons why they are the Champs, that it wasn't a fluke. They still are the team to beat and still the best. No one rules the roost forever, but with the current depth for the next decade set, it will be hard to topple the Boks. No one is unbeatable, not even the Boks, but they will set the standards for awhile to come.

M
Morné Haynes 4 days ago

I see what you did there 😜, fair play, we as South Africa can't talk down about small margin wins lol.


I will say, great teams do find a way to win, it wasn't always as pretty as it is now for the Boks, there were many a tight game, where it came down to guts and big balls.


England has talent, it's beyond question, they just need to dig deep, and find that bigger set of balls to become great.


I really rate this Italian outfit, and I'm very happy for them that they are playing so well

P
PB 5 days ago

To be fair it was against top opposition and it was not a case of luck. Just grit and refusing to lose. Ultimately finding ways to win.

S
SB 5 days ago

“England beat New Zealand, but what other big teams did they beat?”

Spot on. They beat France with a huge amount of luck. They scraped past Argentina at home.


Looking at personnel and seeing the reality of perspective is important when analysing teams, something many fans fail to do.

D
DP 5 days ago

It was padded. Ireland and Scotland showed it. We didn’t need Rassie to tell us, anyone without rose tinted glasses could see. However, this England side has got the players, it just lacks the tools in the toolbox to make it happen.

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Plenty of tools in that England squad…


Joke!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Yip. Italy could make history alright

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 23 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 35 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 48 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 54 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 2 hours ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
