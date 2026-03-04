The South African mindset England lack and how Borthwick can change that
Two weeks ago, as the wheels fell off at England’s home of rugby, Steve Borthwick hauled off his starting hooker before the half hour and then his full-back ten minutes later. This week the England coach, with a perpetual scowl stitched across his face, has responded by making nine personnel changes and three positional switches to the side that spluttered against Ireland. No England team in the Six Nations era has undergone such a dramatic overhaul. Like a mushroom cloud stretching across the land, panic has emanated from south west London.
Then again, that is just one framing of a narrative that has many truths. There is no doubt England were poor against Scotland and Ireland, and that they have failed to deliver on the realistic hope of a Grand Slam challenge. They have, in no uncertain terms, underperformed.
But that’s the cut and thrust of elite rugby. Sometimes it comes down to the bounce of a ball, a referee’s interpretation, or a moment where a player is operating at 75 per cent in a contest that punishes anything less than perfection.
As has been pointed out, this is still a team that claimed 12 victories on the bounce in a run that included wins over France, Ireland and New Zealand. This hard bump back to earth does not have to spell disaster. In fact, it could prove to be a launchpad.
What England need most right now is not wholesale reinvention but a reframing of the narrative around them. And for that, they could do worse than look towards the reigning world champions.
South Africa’s success is often attributed to obvious factors: a vast playing pool, extraordinary athletes, and the tactical brain of Rassie Erasmus guiding the system. But another ingredient is often overlooked and that is the story they collectively tell themselves.
The Springboks have constructed a narrative that allows for setbacks within a larger journey. When they have lost games during the Erasmus dynasty which started in 2018, it is rarely framed as catastrophe. It is a step in a longer process, a piece of learning that sharpens the machine. Players are rotated ruthlessly, combinations are tested, individuals are dropped and restored without the sense that careers are being quietly buried. That trust runs through the ecosystem.
Take the 2023 World Cup semi-final against England. Erasmus hauled off Manie Libbok in the first half. Eben Etzebeth followed him shortly afterwards. In England’s rugby culture such moves would likely have triggered a week-long inquest about humiliation, selection blunders and dressing-room fractures.
Instead both players remained central figures in the Bok environment. Being hooked early did not define them. It was simply a decision made in pursuit of victory. The question worth asking is whether England has cultivated that same sense of trust. Because right now, every change feels existential.
England’s journalists, fans and former players often see themselves as watchdogs of the national team, which is healthy in moderation. But the Springboks have something England currently lack which is a broad alignment between team, media and supporters around the idea that a bigger picture exists.
Occasionally this relationship can warp and those paid to be impartial can at times work as propagandists. But only on occasion. South African journalists can be just as critical as their colleagues in England. But there is a shared understanding that squad evolution and experimentation are necessary parts of building a champion side. England could use a dose of that perspective.
And then there is the rugby itself. For all the talk of systems and culture, England’s tactical issues are more tangible. The balance of their loose trio remains a glaring one. Modern international rugby still rewards teams who can punch holes through heavy traffic, and South Africa are masters of that brutal efficiency.
Which brings us to the sort of player Borthwick knows the value of better than most. At Leicester, the engine room of his title-winning side was Jasper Wiese, a No.8 who made a living carrying into brick walls and still finding a way over the gain line. The 120kg slab of South African beef was the blunt object that kept the Tigers machine moving and a player of that profile remains one of the most valuable commodities in Test rugby. There’s a case to be made that Wiese is currently the most valuable Springbok going.
England might be a little short of that ballast, but they are not devoid of it. In Ollie Chessum they have a lumbering athlete who, by his sheer preserves alone, offers go-forward. Why is Borthwick not playing him? With his size, work rate and ability to carry through contact, he looks tailor-made for the kind of abrasive role England have lacked. Borthwick knows the template. He built it before. But he’s seemingly forgotten what he’s already learned.
More than strategies and buy-in, what Borthwick really needs is patience. Systems only function when the environment around them allows for patience; among players, journalists and supporters alike. Because the alternative is a cycle English rugby knows all too well. A defeat sparks panic, panic sparks selection roulette, and selection roulette prevents the kind of cohesion needed to compete with the world’s best.
South Africa broke that cycle by committing fully to a story about where they were going. Borthwick does not need to copy the Springboks wholesale. Even if he wanted to, he couldn’t. He lacks the same number of meaty ball carriers and he lacks a midfield that routinely punches holes. What he needs to do is take inspiration from the team that has set the standard for the past seven years.
First, he needs to stem the bleeding. Italy perhaps are the perfect opponents as they will provide a stiff challenge but are certainly beatable. A victory would earn Borthwick some much needed credit and inject confidence in the playing group. Win well and the mushroom cloud handing over Twickenham might dissipate and in fresh air, a change in the narrative might be possible.
I think you hit the nail on the head with this one. We all know England have all the ingredients for a rugby empire but England, as a nation, are their own worst enemy. My take is there’s such a desperation to be the best (also not a bad thing in moderation) that any sign of them going in an upwards trajectory and they start to self proclaim it as fact thereby heaping so much pressure onto a team barely off the ground. No team in the south talk like they do. NZ, RSA when winning will always measure it with sobriety, acknowledging the hard earned victory, but also knowing the next game is not a given. There is always a sense of the hear and now.
England not so, string a couple of wins together and according to English media the future is all but certain. How are you supposed to build anything with the wait of expectation that immense?
“Erasmus hauled off Eben etzebeth”…Borthwick is unwilling or unable to recognise that Maro itoji is not currently anywhere near the standard he needs to be, either physically nor mentally, and yet he maintains his place in the team as captain, with Chessum as the fall guy!!.
Borthwick has shown undue loyalty to, too many players in this squad whom are patently well past their best before date!!
That ecosystem allows bold decisions without existential panic. The Jasper Wiese comparison is interesting too. England don’t lack effort, they lack the dog fight. South Africa’s identity is built around gainline certainty. Even when they’re clunky, they know they can punch through traffic and reset momentum. You can’t manufacture South African psychology overnight. It was built over time — post-2018 reset, clear messaging, consistent selection logic, ruthless but transparent decision-making.
The question is are losses to Italy and France part of this process?
Ireland?
I think he means Ireland in last years 6N?
England beat them last week. I think. I’ve not watched the match yet so don’t spoil the exact score for me please.
“But that’s the cut and thrust of elite rugby. Sometimes it comes down to the bounce of a ball, a referee’s interpretation, or a moment where a player is operating at 75 per cent in a contest that punishes anything less than perfection.”
England were 31-13 down with a minute to go versus Scotland and 14-42 down with a few minutes to go against Ireland. These are not small margins.
“As has been pointed out, this is still a team that claimed 12 victories on the bounce in a run that included wins over France, Ireland and New Zealand”
Not true, the last match they lost was versus Ireland. They would have lost versus France only for farcical handling by the French. They were an interrupted conversion from Finn Russel away from losing to Scotland in Twickenham. Argentina had them on the ropes in Twickers. They scored 26 against a tired Australia that Ireland scored 46 against. A win against NZ was good but NZ were all over the place.
“Take the 2023 World Cup semi-final against England. Erasmus hauled off Manie Libbok in the first half. Eben Etzebeth followed him shortly afterwards.”
This was due to the French match where everything went into the fire. It is not compatable with England although some showed signs of not being able to rise for Ireland after losing in Murrayfield. That experience is why Erasmus is building such a big squad. It is to have more control over those situations. He was right. NZ then France then the RWC final is the likely sequence. Nought to do with England’s woes.
England also only lost by last minute tries/ penalties or missed penalties/ drop goals in several games in 2024 (France, NZ at least twice and Aus) so they were small margins that England were on the right side of in 2025. That has to be acknowledged. Argentina came close after being 17-0 down, but had a) been beaten by England twice that year and b) still lost.
Australia were tired in the first game of the autumn but not even more tired by the 3rd week having also been beaten by Italy the week before the Ireland match? You can’t just select facts to suit.
England were deservedly beaten this year by Scotland and Ireland. Who also both failed to turn up against Italy the previous week, possibly because they were focused so much on England.
Totally agree Eric, and as for lacking the Wiese type ballast, not true either…Tom Willis is still EQP and Zac Mercer should be. The problem is systemic and in this i do feel sorry for Borthwick….the RFU gives the Premiership clubs 10s of millions p/a for exclusive access to their EQPs and the clubs splash out those millions on as many non EQPs as they can get within the budget cap. Look at the number of internationals we keep fit for their respective couches in SA, Sco, Wales, Aus, Geo, Fij and the odd T2 nations
Don’t deny victories, no matter how small. The France game was won because England played the conditions better, Scotland conceded 16 penalties at Twickenham last year and therefore deserved to lose. Any team at international level should not have a penalty count that high.
Not sure Borthwick is capable of changing the mindset. England haven’t won a meaningful away game in Borthwick’s reign and a lot of that is down to mindset and not being able to rise to the challenge. For England to advance they need new leadership and that includes the head coach
Rassie is inspring, Borthwick is not. New leadership as you say is needed.
“a broad alignment between team, media and supporters around the idea that a bigger picture exists”
I mean this is not a mysterious quality unique to South Africa. It's unique to successful sides. England are struggling right now, if England were the top side in the world then the relationship between fans and coaches would be harmonious. This article is a thinly veiled humble brag. It preports to be about England's woes but keeps coming back to how superior SA are in every department even down to their journalists. 🤣
I didn’t catch the first part of your comment - but I agree SA are superior in every department. Even their journalists.
Oh and their fans. The best.