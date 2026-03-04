Garbisi hits Italy with brutal reality check amid talk of historic England win

Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi has said that he does not see this weekend as a “very big opportunity” for his side to earn their first-ever win over England.

While both sides head into round four of the Guinness Six Nations with one win to their names, they will walk out at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico in completely different spirits.

The Azzurri backed up their first round victory over Scotland with a valiant display against Ireland in Dublin, which they could have won, before falling to title favourites France. England, meanwhile, appear to be in total free fall with back-to-back losses to Scotland and Ireland, having entered the tournament as France’s main rivals for the Championship.

Despite boasting an unblemished record against Italy in the 32 matches they have played, England’s record has never appeared under greater threat. England boss Steve Borthwick has made a total of nine changes to his starting XV in the hope of maintaining that record.

Italy’s playmaker Garbisi has not been swept up in the chatter of a potential home victory in Rome, however, and only needed to recall recent history to highlight the task that awaits his team-mates against what he still deems to be “a very good team” despite their recent dip in form.

“I think we all need to remember last year we lost by 40 points at Twickenham [47-24], so we feel we’re playing a very, very good team, very high quality players,” the 25-year-old said when joining The Rugby Pod recently.

“So I think I don’t see something that is different this year. They still are a very good team, a powerful side, so I don’t see it as a very big opportunity, to be honest. If we execute well and if we prepare well, I think we could have a good game, but I don’t see a very big opportunity there.”

