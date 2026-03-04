Northern Edition
Six Nations

Garbisi hits Italy with brutal reality check amid talk of historic England win

Paolo Garbisi of Italy is pictured in action during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between Ireland and Italy at Aviva Stadium on February 14, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi has said that he does not see this weekend as a “very big opportunity” for his side to earn their first-ever win over England.

While both sides head into round four of the Guinness Six Nations with one win to their names, they will walk out at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico in completely different spirits.

The Azzurri backed up their first round victory over Scotland with a valiant display against Ireland in Dublin, which they could have won, before falling to title favourites France. England, meanwhile, appear to be in total free fall with back-to-back losses to Scotland and Ireland, having entered the tournament as France’s main rivals for the Championship.

Despite boasting an unblemished record against Italy in the 32 matches they have played, England’s record has never appeared under greater threat. England boss Steve Borthwick has made a total of nine changes to his starting XV in the hope of maintaining that record.

Italy’s playmaker Garbisi has not been swept up in the chatter of a potential home victory in Rome, however, and only needed to recall recent history to highlight the task that awaits his team-mates against what he still deems to be “a very good team” despite their recent dip in form.

Fixture
Six Nations
Italy
23 - 18
Full-time
England
All Stats and Data

“I think we all need to remember last year we lost by 40 points at Twickenham [47-24], so we feel we’re playing a very, very good team, very high quality players,” the 25-year-old said when joining The Rugby Pod recently.

“So I think I don’t see something that is different this year. They still are a very good team, a powerful side, so I don’t see it as a very big opportunity, to be honest. If we execute well and if we prepare well, I think we could have a good game, but I don’t see a very big opportunity there.”

Related

Steve Borthwick conducts mass overhaul with 6 England players axed entirely

Six of the players who started in England's Guinness Six Nations loss to Ireland have been dropped entirely by Steve Borthwick, with a further three dropped to the bench, for their round four clash with Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Read Now
Comments

12 Comments
I
Italy Fan 2 days ago

I am so pleased for Italy, especially for Paulo as he is, and has been my hero for several years. I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I was watching the game, and not a figment of my overactive imagination! Well done Italy, onwards and upwards. Now if Wales could just get their act together, life on the rugby field would be perfect. 😁🇮🇹

J
JPM 5 days ago

Wiser and more astute than SB pushing the English fans to buy tickets for the Stade de France « final »…

S
SB 5 days ago

He is showing respect to England. But inside the camp, it would be foolish for the Italians to not be plotting a way to victory and genuinely believing it.

T
Tom 5 days ago

They will only win if they genuinely believe it so for their sake I hope they do.


England have rarely been bothered by Italy and I do foresee them bouncing back this week so I'm not calling an Italy win… People's memories are short… England were overrated but not long ago they beat the ABs and won 12 consecutive games. They got found out and had some shocking performances but they aren't suddenly a bad team. Italy are going to have to play exceptionally to win but it's certainly possible and it would be great for Italian rugby. Love to see them doing so well. Would be amazing to see them bag a 6N in the next 10 years.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 4 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I’ve seen him getting pinged so much at scrum time with Racing this season. Although in fairness, he is also playing a lot.

127 Go to comments
K
Karlos G 4 minutes ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I like Rennies comments bout players earning the right, the proof will be in the pudding come selection time, but l wonder if the sponsorship that features players(some out of form) and being part of the leadership group will influence things🤔

Sometimes l think they should do away with a leadership group and have just a captain and vice captain that way they don't feel so compelled to play players that might not be at their best!



...

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield



Can this French team win a RWC?

Interesting fact courtesy of Keo and Zels… France have won just 9% or 4/45 away games against Australia, NZ and SA in the pro era (Cape Town 01, Joberg 06, Dunedin 09, Melbourne 21.) It's over 40% at home.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 5 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s because La Rochelle have about 20 players out 😂

127 Go to comments
S
SB 7 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

FPRO should’ve definitely done something about it.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 8 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Yes, it’s always easy to say after the fact but I think Galthié will make this takeaway from the match. Unfortunately Flament couldn’t start because he had a niggle at the beginning of the week but I fully expect him to be back in the number 4 jersey against England.

127 Go to comments
J
John 9 minutes ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Cheers for the comment Rabble. I agree re officiating of McReight but I feel like this is now a pattern, he is being taken out of the game a lot. Slipper was a heat-seeking missile on Saturday night, whenever McReight was near the breakdown Slips thumped him.

2 Go to comments
S
SB 10 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

That try shouldn’t have stood by the way, it was clearly touched by White forward and should’ve been called back for a French scrum. You could see with the way the ball was spinning towards Steyn, I’m surprised the TMO didn’t spot this.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Bothwicks downward trajectory has been the fastest. From touting his team as joint favourites to being in contention for the wooden spoon.

That is almost falling of the precipice.



...

127 Go to comments
S
SB 12 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

To start ahead of the captain? That would be crazy. Although I must say Serin has been in top form and I’m so happy to see him back in the national team. It would be nice to see him get some more minutes.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

127 Go to comments
f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

127 Go to comments
S
SB 16 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

127 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 26 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

127 Go to comments
W
WJ 30 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 30 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

127 Go to comments
B
BH 38 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 39 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

127 Go to comments
Close
