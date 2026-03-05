Marx and Roos crowned South Africa's best at SA Rugby Awards

Malcolm Marx and Nadine Roos have emerged as the big winners from the 2025 SA Rugby Awards, with the pair taking home Men’s Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roos was a double-winner on the night, with her efforts on the SVNS circuit also recognised with the Springboks Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award. The 29-year-old was crowned Women’s Player of the Year in 2024, too, and led the Springbok Women to their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 2025.

Marx previously won the top men’s award in 2017 and was crowned World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year last November. The hooker featured again when the Springboks were named Team of the Year, and the team’s success was also rewarded with Rassie Erasmus receiving Coach of the Year.

VIDEO

The nominees for the youth categories showcased the strength of the next generation of South African talent, with Ethan Hooker coming away with the Men’s Young Player of the Year, while Byrhandré Dolf won Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Shilton van Wyk was the pick of the bunch from the Springbok Sevens program, who sit second on the SVNS standings heading into this weekend’s event in Vancouver.

Haashim Pead lifted the Junior Springbok Player of the Year award for his efforts leading the U20 team to their first Junior World Championship since 2012.

“Malcolm led the charge for the Springboks and richly deserves this accolade alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year Award, while Nadine was the spark that ignited the finest season we have ever witnessed from our Springbok Women,” said Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The year 2025 will remain etched in our memories for decades to come, thanks to Rassie, Siya and the Springboks. Yet it was not only the senior team that shone—every one of our national sides delivered and we are immensely proud of all the winners.

“Beyond the Bok Women raising the bar to unprecedented heights, the Junior Boks captured the U20 World Championship for the first time since 2012, and the Blitzboks triumphed in the HSBC SVNS World Championship. Together, these achievements made 2025 not only a golden year, but the best year in the history of SA Rugby.

“Our rugby is thriving at franchise, provincial and club level, which bodes well for the season ahead. Congratulations to all the winners and to every team, coach and player across South Africa and the best of luck for the new season – may we continue to spread hope and happiness.”

Related Rassie Erasmus heavily implies England winning streak was padded Rassie Erasmus knows what to expect from England. Steve Borthwick's men could arrive in South Africa in July, for the start of the Nations Championship, with just one win in 2026 to their credit. Read Now

SA Rugby Awards 2025 winners and finalists (where applicable)

ADVERTISEMENT

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx

Finalists: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Finalists: Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Babalwa Latsha

SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year: Ethan Hooker

Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Canan Moodie, Haashim Pead, Zachary Porthen

SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year: Byrhandré Dolf

Finalists: Patience Mokone, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Anushka Groenewald

Springbok Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk

Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Impi Visser

Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Nadine Roos

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Haashim Pead

Finalists: Cheswill Jooste, Riley Norton

Team of the Year: Springboks

Finalists: Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens

Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)

Finalists: Swys de Bruin (Springbok Women), Kevin Foote (Junior Springboks), Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)

FNB Fans’ Moment of the Year: The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand

Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Donavan Don (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers)

Finalists: Gurshwin Wehr (Suzuki Griquas), George Whitehead (Suzuki Griquas)

Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Andrew Kota (NovaVit Griffons)

Finalists: Keagan Fortune (Valke), Willem van den Hever (NovaVit Griffons)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Patience Mokone (Isuzu Bulls Daisies)

SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season (announced last year): Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

OUTsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

President’s Award: Gavin Varejes

Spirit of ’95 Award: Siya Kolisi

Springbok Legacy Award: Rassie Erasmus

SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby

Previous winners:

SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year winners (since 1992):

1992: Tiaan Strauss

1993: Gavin Johnson

1994: Chester Williams

1995: Ruben Kruger

1996: André Joubert

1997: Os du Randt

1998: Gary Teichmann

1999: André Venter

2000: Breyton Paulse

2001: André Vos

2002: Joe van Niekerk

2003: Ashwin Willemse

2004: Schalk Burger

2005: Bryan Habana

2006: Fourie du Preez

2007: Bryan Habana

2008: Jean de Villiers

2009: Fourie du Preez

2010: Gurthrö Steenkamp

2011: Schalk Burger

2012: Bryan Habana

2013: Jean de Villiers

2014: Duane Vermeulen

2015: Lood de Jager

2016: Pieter-Steph du Toit

2017: Malcolm Marx

2018: Pieter-Steph du Toit

2019: Pieter-Steph du Toit

2020: Duane Vermeulen

2021: Siya Kolisi

2022: Eben Etzebeth

2023: Eben Etzebeth

2024: Cheslin Kolbe

2025: Malcolm Marx

SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year winners (since 2004):

2004: Ronwin Kelly

2005: Ingrid Botha

2006: Mandisa Williams

2007: Natasha Hoffmeester

2008: Lorinda Brown

2009: Saloma Booysen

2010: Dolly Mavungwana

2011: Cebisa Kula

2012: Yolanda Meiring

2013: Zenay Jordaan

2014: Fundiswa Plaatjie

2015: Veroeshka Grain

2016: Marithy Pienaar

2017: Babalwa Latsha

2018: Nolusindiso Booi

2019: Aseza Hele

2021: Lusanda Dumke

2022: Nadine Roos

2023: Libbie Janse van Rensburg

2024: Nadine Roos

2025: Nadine Roos

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year winners (since 2001):

2001: Conrad Jantjes

2002: Pedrie Wannenburg

2003: Ashwin Willemse

2004: Bryan Habana

2005: Jongi Nokwe

2006: Pierre Spies

2007: Frans Steyn

2008: Robert Ebersohn

2009: Heinrich Brussow

2010: Elton Jantjies

2011: Pat Lambie

2012: Eben Etzebeth

2013: Eben Etzebeth

2014: Handre Pollard

2015: Jesse Kriel

2016: Malcolm Marx

2017: Malcolm Marx

2018: Sbu Nkosi

2019: Herschel Jantjies

2020: Wandisile Simelane

2021: Aphelele Fassi

2022: Canan Moodie

2023: Canan Moodie

2024: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

2025: Ethan Hooker

Springbok Seven’s Men’s Player of the Year winners (since 2001):

2001: Andre Pretorius

2002: Brent Russell

2003: Marius Schoeman

2004: Kabamba Floors

2005: Stefan Basson

2006: Stefan Basson

2007: Mzwandile Stick

2008: Renfred Dazel

2009: Frankie Horne

2010: Kyle Brown

2011: Cecil Afrika

2012: Cecil Afrika

2013: Cornal Hendricks

2014: Seabelo Senatla

2015: Werner Kok

2016: Seabelo Senatla

2017: Rosko Specman

2018: Dylan Sage

2019: Siviwe Soyizwapi

2020: Stedman Gans

2021: Ronald Brown

2022: JC Pretorius

2023: Ricardo Duarttee

2024: Selvyn Davids

2025: Shilton van Wyk