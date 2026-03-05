Marx and Roos crowned South Africa's best at SA Rugby Awards
Malcolm Marx and Nadine Roos have emerged as the big winners from the 2025 SA Rugby Awards, with the pair taking home Men’s Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year, respectively.
Roos was a double-winner on the night, with her efforts on the SVNS circuit also recognised with the Springboks Women’s Sevens Player of the Year award. The 29-year-old was crowned Women’s Player of the Year in 2024, too, and led the Springbok Women to their first-ever Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 2025.
Marx previously won the top men’s award in 2017 and was crowned World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year last November. The hooker featured again when the Springboks were named Team of the Year, and the team’s success was also rewarded with Rassie Erasmus receiving Coach of the Year.
The nominees for the youth categories showcased the strength of the next generation of South African talent, with Ethan Hooker coming away with the Men’s Young Player of the Year, while Byrhandré Dolf won Women’s Young Player of the Year.
Shilton van Wyk was the pick of the bunch from the Springbok Sevens program, who sit second on the SVNS standings heading into this weekend’s event in Vancouver.
Haashim Pead lifted the Junior Springbok Player of the Year award for his efforts leading the U20 team to their first Junior World Championship since 2012.
“Malcolm led the charge for the Springboks and richly deserves this accolade alongside his World Rugby Player of the Year Award, while Nadine was the spark that ignited the finest season we have ever witnessed from our Springbok Women,” said Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.
“The year 2025 will remain etched in our memories for decades to come, thanks to Rassie, Siya and the Springboks. Yet it was not only the senior team that shone—every one of our national sides delivered and we are immensely proud of all the winners.
“Beyond the Bok Women raising the bar to unprecedented heights, the Junior Boks captured the U20 World Championship for the first time since 2012, and the Blitzboks triumphed in the HSBC SVNS World Championship. Together, these achievements made 2025 not only a golden year, but the best year in the history of SA Rugby.
“Our rugby is thriving at franchise, provincial and club level, which bodes well for the season ahead. Congratulations to all the winners and to every team, coach and player across South Africa and the best of luck for the new season – may we continue to spread hope and happiness.”
SA Rugby Awards 2025 winners and finalists (where applicable)
SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Malcolm Marx
Finalists: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ox Nche, Jasper Wiese
SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Nadine Roos
Finalists: Byrhandré Dolf, Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Babalwa Latsha
SA Rugby Young Men’s Player of the Year: Ethan Hooker
Finalists: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Canan Moodie, Haashim Pead, Zachary Porthen
SA Rugby Young Women’s Player of the Year: Byrhandré Dolf
Finalists: Patience Mokone, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Anushka Groenewald
Springbok Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk
Finalists: Selvyn Davids, Impi Visser
Springbok Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Nadine Roos
Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Haashim Pead
Finalists: Cheswill Jooste, Riley Norton
Team of the Year: Springboks
Finalists: Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens
Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks)
Finalists: Swys de Bruin (Springbok Women), Kevin Foote (Junior Springboks), Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens)
FNB Fans’ Moment of the Year: The Springboks’ record victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand
Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Donavan Don (Sanlam Boland Kavaliers)
Finalists: Gurshwin Wehr (Suzuki Griquas), George Whitehead (Suzuki Griquas)
Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Andrew Kota (NovaVit Griffons)
Finalists: Keagan Fortune (Valke), Willem van den Hever (NovaVit Griffons)
Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Patience Mokone (Isuzu Bulls Daisies)
SA Vodacom URC Player of the Season (announced last year): Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)
OUTsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron
President’s Award: Gavin Varejes
Spirit of ’95 Award: Siya Kolisi
Springbok Legacy Award: Rassie Erasmus
SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby
Previous winners:
SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year winners (since 1992):
1992: Tiaan Strauss
1993: Gavin Johnson
1994: Chester Williams
1995: Ruben Kruger
1996: André Joubert
1997: Os du Randt
1998: Gary Teichmann
1999: André Venter
2000: Breyton Paulse
2001: André Vos
2002: Joe van Niekerk
2003: Ashwin Willemse
2004: Schalk Burger
2005: Bryan Habana
2006: Fourie du Preez
2007: Bryan Habana
2008: Jean de Villiers
2009: Fourie du Preez
2010: Gurthrö Steenkamp
2011: Schalk Burger
2012: Bryan Habana
2013: Jean de Villiers
2014: Duane Vermeulen
2015: Lood de Jager
2016: Pieter-Steph du Toit
2017: Malcolm Marx
2018: Pieter-Steph du Toit
2019: Pieter-Steph du Toit
2020: Duane Vermeulen
2021: Siya Kolisi
2022: Eben Etzebeth
2023: Eben Etzebeth
2024: Cheslin Kolbe
2025: Malcolm Marx
SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year winners (since 2004):
2004: Ronwin Kelly
2005: Ingrid Botha
2006: Mandisa Williams
2007: Natasha Hoffmeester
2008: Lorinda Brown
2009: Saloma Booysen
2010: Dolly Mavungwana
2011: Cebisa Kula
2012: Yolanda Meiring
2013: Zenay Jordaan
2014: Fundiswa Plaatjie
2015: Veroeshka Grain
2016: Marithy Pienaar
2017: Babalwa Latsha
2018: Nolusindiso Booi
2019: Aseza Hele
2021: Lusanda Dumke
2022: Nadine Roos
2023: Libbie Janse van Rensburg
2024: Nadine Roos
2025: Nadine Roos
SA Rugby Young Player of the Year winners (since 2001):
2001: Conrad Jantjes
2002: Pedrie Wannenburg
2003: Ashwin Willemse
2004: Bryan Habana
2005: Jongi Nokwe
2006: Pierre Spies
2007: Frans Steyn
2008: Robert Ebersohn
2009: Heinrich Brussow
2010: Elton Jantjies
2011: Pat Lambie
2012: Eben Etzebeth
2013: Eben Etzebeth
2014: Handre Pollard
2015: Jesse Kriel
2016: Malcolm Marx
2017: Malcolm Marx
2018: Sbu Nkosi
2019: Herschel Jantjies
2020: Wandisile Simelane
2021: Aphelele Fassi
2022: Canan Moodie
2023: Canan Moodie
2024: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
2025: Ethan Hooker
Springbok Seven’s Men’s Player of the Year winners (since 2001):
2001: Andre Pretorius
2002: Brent Russell
2003: Marius Schoeman
2004: Kabamba Floors
2005: Stefan Basson
2006: Stefan Basson
2007: Mzwandile Stick
2008: Renfred Dazel
2009: Frankie Horne
2010: Kyle Brown
2011: Cecil Afrika
2012: Cecil Afrika
2013: Cornal Hendricks
2014: Seabelo Senatla
2015: Werner Kok
2016: Seabelo Senatla
2017: Rosko Specman
2018: Dylan Sage
2019: Siviwe Soyizwapi
2020: Stedman Gans
2021: Ronald Brown
2022: JC Pretorius
2023: Ricardo Duarttee
2024: Selvyn Davids
2025: Shilton van Wyk
