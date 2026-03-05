The not so subtle endorsement this week's All Blacks call has given

Japan Rugby League One is a competition on the up and chairman Genichi Tamatsuka believes Dave Rennie’s appointment as the next All Blacks coach is a ringing endorsement of the growing influence of Japanese rugby on the global game.

Rennie, currently director of rugby and head coach at Kobelco Kobe Steelers, was named as Scott Robertson’s successor earlier this week, with Tamatsuka suggesting the decision speaks to both the strength of Kobe’s programme and the rising stature of League One.

The former Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors and Wallabies boss beat off competition that included former Japan head coach Jamie Joseph, who led the Brave Blossoms to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“It [the appointment] is a great vindication of the excellence of the programme being run at Kobelco Kobe Steelers, but also of the impact of Japan Rugby League One, and Japanese rugby as a whole, on the global game,” Tamatsuka said.

“If you had said a decade ago that the All Blacks coach would be appointed from a Japanese club, and the other main candidate would also have strong affiliations with rugby in Japan, you would have been quickly dismissed.

“Now it has happened, which is a testament to the quality of Mr Rennie as a coach, and the belief New Zealand Rugby has in his skill set, which for the last three years has been of benefit to everyone at Kobe, as well as strengthening the competitive element of League One.”

Rennie’s appointment was explained by New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk as a reflection of the coach’s extensive international experience, something Tamatsuka believes has also been enhanced by his time in Japan.

“League One has always attracted quality coaches, several of whom have been test coaches from around the world,” Tamatsuka said.

“While their presence undoubtedly helps our league and our clubs in a number of ways; attracting top players, contributing to the improvement in the playing standard, and upskilling Japanese players in particular, the benefits are not all one way.”

Tamatsuka said the unique coaching environment in Japan has helped many overseas coaches refine their methods.

“I have often had coaches tell me how much they have learned by living and coaching in Japan,” he said.

“Communication is a big one. Having to communicate with many of your players through a third person [an interpreter] because the majority of the dressing room don’t speak your language is something new for most of them, perhaps except for those who have coached in France.

“It is a big challenge for a coach who has never experienced a circumstance like it before.

“The coaches all say that it has helped them to improve their communication skills by placing an emphasis on shorter messages to make them easier to understand for the team interpreter who then has to convey them accurately to the players.”

Rennie has overseen a steady improvement in the Steelers’ fortunes since taking charge three years ago. After finishing ninth before his arrival, Kobe rose to fifth in his first season and third last year.

They currently sit second in the League One table and are on a nine-match winning streak since a five-point defeat to leaders Kubota Spears on the opening day of the campaign.

It is the club’s longest run of victories since they last won the national title in 2018, when Rennie’s former Chiefs assistant Wayne Smith was head coach.

“It is exciting news for Japanese fans, and supporters of Kobe in particular,” Tamatsuka added.

“There will be interest – both in Japan, but also around the world – as to whether Kobe can achieve the title before they farewell their coach, which adds another layer to the story of the season.

“The addition of a major talking point like that to what has already been a fascinating competition with so many close and entertaining matches, is another great national and global advertisement for Japan Rugby League One.”