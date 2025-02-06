Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
43'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Gallagher Premiership

Henry Arundell returns 'home' to join Bath's growing band of Galácticos

England international Henry Arundell (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bath have confirmed their fourth signing in as many days, and it’s a big one. After months of speculation, the West Country club have announced the news we broke in December that Henry Arundell will join the club from Racing 92 this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arundell has put pen to paper on a three-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 season and will be eligible for England’s summer tour to Argentina, but not before, as per the terms of the Professional Game Partnership agreement.

One of the most exciting young backs in English rugby, Arundell has represented England on 10 occasions, scoring seven tries including five in a single match against Chile at the 2023 World Cup.

The move to Bath will mark a ‘return home’ for Arundell having spent much of his childhood in the area, attending Holt VC Primary School and Beechen Cliff in the city, before a move to Harrow School.

Arundell, who can play both wing and full-back, began his professional career at London Irish, bursting onto the scene in 2021/22 with a remarkable length-of-the-field score against Toulon, culminating in being named the Premiership’s Land Rover Discovery of the Season and nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Following the collapse of London Irish, Arundell moved to Racing 92 immediately after the 2023 World Cup, scoring a hat-trick on his Top 14 debut and scoring 13 tries in 30 appearances for the Paris-based club.

Related

Henry Arundell lined up for early England homecoming

Bath have lined up a shock deal to lure former England full-back Henry Arundell back to the Gallagher Premiership next season from exile in France with Racing 92.

Read Now

Speaking about returning to his boyhood club, Arundell said: “Joining Bath will be a very special occasion for both myself and my family. We’ve been Bath fans for generations – ever since my grandparents – and growing up, I spent many years in the stands supporting the team. Now, to potentially have the opportunity to wear a Bath rugby shirt is incredibly exciting. The team is in a fantastic place right now, with a brilliant culture, and I’m confident we can create some amazing memories over the next few years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said: “Henry has some world-class attributes, more specifically, his speed and try-scoring ability. Henry made it very clear when we spoke that he wants to improve as a player and I believe that Bath is the club to do that. His willingness to learn, grow and become better, fits in well with what we, as a group of players, coaches and staff are all working towards on our journey together.”

Arundell joins Exeter hooker, Dan Frost, Bulls scrum-half Bernard van der Linde and Gloucester playmaker Santiago Carreras in pledging their futures to the Gallagher Premiership leaders.

Related

Bath confirm Santiago Carreras signing

Bath have prised Santiago Carreras away from West Country rivals Gloucester by signing the Argentina international on a three-year deal.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

11 Comments
J
JW 14 hours ago

Young fella probably should have taken the big money last year when he was in red hot form. Thems the breaks though.

f
fl 2 days ago

while Bath's sudden wealth does seem slightly suspiscuous, it would potentially be a good thing for England to have a really dominant team in the prem that can form the backbone of the international side.


only issue is that so far Borthwick hasn't actually selected very many Bath players! Butt, Pepper, and Ojomoh can't be far off, and would be good to see them given some time in the squad over the summer as we ready for a more significant influx of bath players

N
NW 1 day ago

The way the money's being splashed about, there could be a Premiership consisting of only Bath, Bristol, Sarries, and possibly Sale - all the others try to spend within their means. However, this means they are being priced out of the market and so it will become less competitive and, as you allude to, many good players will be bench warmers at best. And it becomes a dull spectacle.

J
Jon 1 day ago

Pepper, I agree on. Butt has had a solid half-season, but not enough to make him international class. Ojomoh is very talented still has areas to work on before he's ready IMO. Miles Reid is unlucky not to be in the mix but the back-row is so competitive.

N
NW 2 days ago

Well blow me down with a feather. All these players willing to play for peanuts are they? Let's have a look at the salary book?!

C
CS 1 day ago

Your aware the salary cap goes up by 1.5 mil next year right?

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Rome beckons as defining day of days for Gatland and Wales Rome beckons as defining day of days for Gatland and Wales
Search