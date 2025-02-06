Henry Arundell returns 'home' to join Bath's growing band of Galácticos

Bath have confirmed their fourth signing in as many days, and it’s a big one. After months of speculation, the West Country club have announced the news we broke in December that Henry Arundell will join the club from Racing 92 this summer.

Arundell has put pen to paper on a three-year deal ahead of the 2025/26 season and will be eligible for England’s summer tour to Argentina, but not before, as per the terms of the Professional Game Partnership agreement.

One of the most exciting young backs in English rugby, Arundell has represented England on 10 occasions, scoring seven tries including five in a single match against Chile at the 2023 World Cup.

The move to Bath will mark a ‘return home’ for Arundell having spent much of his childhood in the area, attending Holt VC Primary School and Beechen Cliff in the city, before a move to Harrow School.

Arundell, who can play both wing and full-back, began his professional career at London Irish, bursting onto the scene in 2021/22 with a remarkable length-of-the-field score against Toulon, culminating in being named the Premiership’s Land Rover Discovery of the Season and nominated for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Following the collapse of London Irish, Arundell moved to Racing 92 immediately after the 2023 World Cup, scoring a hat-trick on his Top 14 debut and scoring 13 tries in 30 appearances for the Paris-based club.

Speaking about returning to his boyhood club, Arundell said: “Joining Bath will be a very special occasion for both myself and my family. We’ve been Bath fans for generations – ever since my grandparents – and growing up, I spent many years in the stands supporting the team. Now, to potentially have the opportunity to wear a Bath rugby shirt is incredibly exciting. The team is in a fantastic place right now, with a brilliant culture, and I’m confident we can create some amazing memories over the next few years.”

Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said: “Henry has some world-class attributes, more specifically, his speed and try-scoring ability. Henry made it very clear when we spoke that he wants to improve as a player and I believe that Bath is the club to do that. His willingness to learn, grow and become better, fits in well with what we, as a group of players, coaches and staff are all working towards on our journey together.”

Arundell joins Exeter hooker, Dan Frost, Bulls scrum-half Bernard van der Linde and Gloucester playmaker Santiago Carreras in pledging their futures to the Gallagher Premiership leaders.

