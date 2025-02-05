Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
0 - 27
FT
24 - 36
FT
36 - 14
FT
18 - 29
FT
26 - 15
FT
38 - 21
FT
17 - 23
FT
18 - 20
FT
U20
27 - 10
FT
U20
24 - 0
FT
LIVE
42'
Today
08:15
Today
10:45
Today
13:45
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Gallagher Premiership

Bath confirm Santiago Carreras signing

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Santiago Carreras of Gloucester makes a break during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Gloucester Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby at Kingsholm Stadium on December 06, 2024 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Bath have prised Santiago Carreras away from West Country rivals Gloucester by signing the Argentina international on a three-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old will join the club this summer ahead of the 2025/26 season to strengthen Bath’s options at fly-half and full-back.

The utility back is the third signing for Bath in as many days after it was announced that hooker Dan Frost and scrum-half Bernard van der Linde had penned deals with the club.

As we revealed last week, Bath fought off a last-minute bid from Saracens to land the world-class operator who brings both versatility and experience, having made his Test debut in 2019 and won 53 caps for Los Pumas.

Carreras represented Argentina at two World Cups, in 2019 and 2023, and was the starting 15 when Argentina beat New Zealand for the first time in their history.

Since joining the Cherry and Whites from Jaguares in 2020, Carreras has scored 256 Premiership points including 21 tries, and was voted Coaches’ Player of the Season 2022/23.

Related

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

Bath have announced the signing of Bernard van der Linde from South African side Vodacom Bulls 24 hours after unveiling the capture of hooker Dan Frost.

Read Now

On starting his journey with the Blue, Black and White, Carreras said: “I moved to the UK in 2020 in the middle of a pandemic, and I’m hugely grateful to be continuing my journey here. I’m excited about contributing to Bath over the course of the next few seasons. I want to push myself to keep improving as a player and to help the club win trophies and titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having spoken to Johann, the club is in a really exciting phase, with world-class players, coaches and the development of a new stadium. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said: “Santi is a starting Test player and one of the main reasons for signing him is his versatility along with his game-winning abilities. I am really looking forward to working with Santi and realise his dream of becoming the best player he can be. Family is very important to both me and Santi, and I believe he will fit in incredibly well in our family-first environment.”

Only a handful of Argentinians have worn Bath colours previously, most notably controversial hooker Freddie Mendez back in the late 1990s. Lock Germán Llanes played in the same era and made little impression. Fellow lock Ignacio Fernández Lobbe had a brief spell at the club in 2011/12 but is best known for his achievements at Sale, while loose-head prop Lucas Noguera Paz was another who went under the radar.

Of the more recent examples, powerfully built winger Horacio Agulla fared well. Agulla joined from Leicester in 2012 and spent four seasons at The Rec, scoring 23 tries in 67 appearances, to become something of a fan favourite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Bath confirm Dan Frost signing

Bath's recruitment drive has continued with confirmation of the signing of the Exeter hooker.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

2

The exiled England star Antoine Dupont is relieved not to be facing

3

Schoeman dropped as Scotland make 3 changes for Ireland

4

Borthwick's England selection smacks of desperation – Andy Goode

5

Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10

6

'The biggest loss to Welsh rugby was losing him': Tom Shanklin

7

Leicester Tigers hit with double blow in search for new top dog

8

Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain

Comments

1 Comment
A
AD 3 days ago

Mad wheels, insane footwork, kicks goals, and covers wing, fullback and flyhalf.


Hell of a signing to an already very strong squad.


If I was a Bath fan I'd be delighted.


If I was Bath's account I'd be sweating bullets and polishing my CV.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scotland keen to rubbish falsehoods about misguided hubris with tub thumping victory over Ireland

Gregor Townsend is yet to taste the sweet tears of victory over Ireland after eight years and the hex must be broken

LONG READ

Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

If Andy Farrell opts to take only one specialist left wing to Australia, Sunday's 'contest within a contest' may prove pivotal.

LONG READ

'Diversity is a strength. It’s improved Italy’s rugby and I'm all for it.'

Italian nationalism has risen in recent years and coincides with the resurgence of the Azzurri. Are the two linked?

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain Warren Gatland refutes claims made by his former captain
Search