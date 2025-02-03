Bath confirm Dan Frost signing

Bath have confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Exeter hooker Dan Frost from next season on a two-year contract – a move we first revealed in Fissler Confidential over a month ago.

The former Bath academy player played for Cornish Pirates in his early years as a professional before establishing himself at Wasps.

Taunton-born Frost played 25 times for Wasps, scoring seven tries, before switching to Chiefs in 2022. He has made 48 appearances for the struggling Premiership side, scoring 17 tries.

On returning to his former club, Frost said: “I think it’s a really exciting time to be joining Bath and I’m hoping I can add my own strengths to the squad next season to help compete for trophies over the coming years.

“From a personal point, it’s exciting to be able to return to the club having gone through the academy and also to work with some great coaches who I previously worked with at Wasps.

“Whilst there is still a lot of rugby to be played at Chiefs, I’m excited for the challenge that awaits me at Bath Rugby and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Bath are well-stocked for hookers at present with Tom Dunn, Niall Annett and rising star Kepueli Tuipulotu currently competing for the number two jersey. Jasper Spandler and John Stewart provide further back-up.

Bath’s Head of Rugby Johann van Graan said: “Dan is an explosive ball carrier, strong in the set piece, with the ability to be in the right place at the right time. What has impressed me has been his hunger to get better.

“Whether he is starting or an impact player he always makes a positive difference. I am looking forward to welcoming him on our journey together at Bath Rugby.”