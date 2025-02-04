Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

Bath have announced the signing of Bernard van der Linde from South African side Vodacom Bulls 24 hours after unveiling the capture of hooker Dan Frost.

With Santiago Carreras and Henry Arundell all set to move to The Rec as well, and several England internationals signed up on long-term deals, Bath are building a formidable squad.

Scrum-half van der Linde, 24, will move to The Rec this summer on a two-year deal, keeping him at the Blue, Black and White until the summer of 2027.

Educated at Menlopark High School, van der Linde played rugby at age-group level with the Bulls before signing for the club’s senior team where he’s been in the set-up for the last six years, featuring in the Currie Cup, United Rugby Championship, and Investec Champions Cup.

Johann van Graan, Bath’s Head of Rugby, said: “Bernard is a player with huge potential. I saw him play as a junior and he impressed me then, both on and off the field. On the field, he is a running nine and loves the physical part of the game. Off the field, he is diligent and loves the game of rugby. I am really looking forward to seeing his growth at Bath Rugby over the next few years.”

A self-confessed rugby obsessive, Van der Linde is a likely replacement for 34-year-old Louis Schreuder, who is out of contract in the summer.

Van der Linde said: “As a small kid it has always been rugby all the way. There was never a thought of doing anything else in life. I remember me and my brother playing rugby in the backyard with the neighbours almost every single day after school and training my passes with my dad every time I was bored at home.

“Things I remember from a young age is that my mum and dad have always been very supportive of me and have been to almost every game I played if it was possible. So, I can’t wait for them to come and watch their first game in Bath when the time comes.”