Harry Wilson’s Super Rugby season over after undergoing surgery
Harry Wilson’s Super Rugby Pacific season is over, with the star Queensland No.8 undergoing surgery on his broken right arm.
The 24-year-old, who was surging back into the Wallabies frame after a series of impressive outings, is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks.
The Reds have three regular rounds of competition remaining, followed by three weeks of finals, meaning Wilson is unlikely to be available even if his fifth-placed team make the season finale.
In a statement, the Reds said Wilson had “successfully undergone surgery on the broken right arm he sustained against the Melbourne Rebels last Friday night at Suncorp Stadium”. “Wilson had surgery on Saturday and it is estimated the recovery period will be eight weeks,” the statement said.
The loss of the in-form No.8 is a blow for the hopes of Les Kiss’s side going all the way to the title, with Wilson linking with fellow back-rowers Fraser McReight and Liam Wright to form one of Super Rugby Pacific’s greatest weapons.
Queensland have a tricky assignment on Saturday at eighth-placed Fijian Drua, who always lift on home turf.
Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt is expected to name his first Test squad – to face Wales on July 6 (Sydney) and July 13 (Melbourne) – following the Super grand final.
Australia will also take on Georgia, another World Cup foe, back at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on July 20.
Even without any additional games under his belt, Wilson is in the frame for a recall.
The hard-running forward made his Test debut in 2020 but has won only 12 caps, overlooked by recent coaches Eddie Jones and Dave Rennie.
Comments on RugbyPass
