British & Irish Lions 2025

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Jake Gordon poses during an Australia Wallabies Portrait Session on June 26, 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for ARU)

Jake Gordon has emerged as the frontrunner to lead the Wallabies against the touring British and Irish Lions in what looms as the biggest captaincy selection shock since the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

AAP understands that, unless Joe Schmidt has a late rethink, Gordon will be unveiled as Australia’s 91st Test captain for the showpiece three-match series starting in Brisbane on July 19.

Coach Schmidt plans to name a squad of up to 40 players next Monday, or the following week if the ACT Brumbies – Australia’s last team standing – win their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final on Saturday against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Either way, Gordon is favoured to take over from incumbent skipper Harry Wilson in one of sport’s great comeback tales.

Snubbed by Eddie Jones for Australia’s disastrous 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign, Gordon was all set to head to the English Premiership this year before Schmidt convinced the classy scrum-half to stay in Sydney.

Despite his NSW side failing to make the Super finals for a second straight season, and claiming the wooden spoon last year, Gordon has proven an inspirational captain for the Waratahs since 2021.

Now it seems the 31-year-old also ticks all the boxes for Schmidt.

Gordon started all nine Tests last year for Wallabies, is a great communicator and leads sides with both his words and actions.

Few could fault Wilson’s performances for the Wallabies but the Reds star is competing with a plethora of talent for a back-row starting berth, making Gordon a safer option as captain.

Like Gordon, Wilson was also overlooked by Jones for the 2023 World Cup before taking over from Reds teammate Liam Wright and captaining his country eight times last year.

While Wilson remains firmly in contention for a starting role, Schmidt also has the likes of Fraser McReight, dual John Eales Medallist Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Seru Uru, Langi Gleeson, Nick Champion de Crespigny and others trying to squeeze into the Wallabies back row. Schmidt has also signalled his intention to bring Pete Samu back into the fold from France in an indication he may opt for a bulkier back row against the might of the Lions.

If, as expected, Gordon gets the nod, his elevation will rank alongside James Horwill’s surprise promotion to the Wallabies captaincy for the World Cup in New Zealand 14 years ago.

Back then, journalists and fans were left gobsmacked when Horwill was revealed as the new captain, replacing Rocky Elsom, only when Robbie Deans’ Wallabies squad was paraded individually out of a plane at the Qantas hangar in Sydney.

Only in April, Gordon was linked to a move to Exeter in the English Premiership before revealing Schmidt’s influence in reviving his international career had left him with “unfinished business” in Australia ahead of the Lions series and 2027 home World Cup.

“I really enjoyed my time with the Wallabies last year and really enjoyed my time with Joe. He was really good for my development at Test level and, yeah, I see the opportunity we have here too,” Gordon said after re-signing with RA and the Waratahs for two more years.

The progression that we’ve had has been really good and I’m not sure if there’d be regret (if I left but) there’s a possibility of that.

“I want to keep competing – not that I wouldn’t going over there – but I see a really exciting opportunity here in the next two years.

“I want to be a part of it, definitely.”

B
BA 1 day ago

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

B
BA 1 day ago

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

What a comeback!


A brilliant and often overlooked 9. Incredibly good around the rucks.


Increasingly looking like Joe knows exactly what he’s doing here!

