Fin Smith one of two Northampton players pulled from Bordeaux game

Northampton Saints have been forced to withdraw two players just hours before their Investec Champions Cup showdown with reigning champions Union Bordeaux-Bégles.

Phil Dowson’s team will have to make do without British & Irish Lion and England star Fin Smith and winger James Ramm for the replay of last year’s final at Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas.

A club statement reads: “Fin Smith and James Ramm have both been withdrawn from Northampton Saints’ side to face Union Bordeaux-Bégles in the Investec Champions Cup this afternoon through injury.

“Smith is replaced at fly-half by Anthony Belleau (wearing No. 10), while Ramm’s place on the bench will be taken by Toby Thame (wearing No. 23).”

REVISED NORTHAMPTON SAINTS TEAM:

15 George Hendy, 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Tommy Freeman, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Trevor Davison, 4 Alex Coles, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht, 6 Callum Chick (c), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Henry Pollock

Replacements: 16 Robbie Smith, 17 Emmanuel Iyogun, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Ed Prowse, 20 Chunya Munga, 21 Sam Graham, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Toby Thame