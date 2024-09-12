Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
International

Common theme emerges as Youngs and Ford name greatest halfback combo

By Josh Raisey
Ben Youngs and George Ford (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Longstanding England halfback partners Ben Youngs and George Ford have named their greatest ever 9-10 combinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 221 England caps between them, many of which playing together at scrumhalf and flyhalf, the pair know a thing or two about great combinations.

The key, according to Youngs, is to have players that play together for their clubs, and their list of the top five combinations is evidence of that.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

In fact, only one partnership in their top five, the All Blacks combination of Aaron Smith and Dan Carter, did not play club rugby together.

Ford recently joined Youngs and Dan Cole on the For the Love of Rugby podcast, where they made their list.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Sale
10:00
22 Sep 24
Harlequins
All Stats and Data

Two Australian combinations were included, the George GreganStephen Larkham link and the Will GeniaQuade Cooper duo, who played for the Brumbies and the Reds (and still the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners), respectively.

Antoine Dupont’s partnership with Romain Ntamack is the only current axis that made their list (specifying that it was prime Genia and Cooper), with the pair driving both Toulouse and France.

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngs and Ford included themselves on the list, but even then, that does not buck the trend of partners playing club level together, as they both spent many years at Leicester Tigers.

“Aaron Smith and Dan Carter are definitely in there,” Ford said.

Youngs added: “Definitely in there. Agree, they won a couple of World Cups together. Without doubt, they’re in the top five. Smith and Dan Carter, didn’t play together at club level though, but they are in it.”

“I’d say prime Genia and Quade Cooper, yeah. They did play together at club and still are, out in Japan.

“Great combination.”

Ford said: “These guys are still playing, but Dupont and Ntamack are very good, very. I mean Dupont, best player in the world. Obviously, they play at Toulouse together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gregan and Larkham—legendary,” said Youngs. “It has to be. It’s iconic. Obviously, they played at the Brumbies together, won a couple of Super Rugby titles, Australian legends.”

“I think we’ll put ourselves in it. Yeah, I think myself and George are going in the top five because I’m picking my top five. It’s our podcast, and I want us in it, so there we go. And George is part of the pod family, so George, we’ve made it.”

The pair continued to include some honourable mentions.

“Obviously, [Johnny] Sexton and [Conor] Murray is a combination,” said Youngs. “You’ve got [Peter] Stringer and [Ronan] O’Gara if you want to go back to that.”

Ford added: “Mike Phillips and Dan Biggar, had a couple of successful years, Grand Slams. They were tough to play against, weren’t they?”

Youngs continued: “Like I said, there’s a bit of a theme here. A lot of these synergies. At international level, if you want to nail it, get your halfbacks playing together week in, week out.”

“Would you go Faf de Klerk and Pollard as well? Two World Cups, you can’t argue with that.”

Related

Caelan Doris takes major stride towards Lions captaincy

One of the frontrunners to captain the British and Irish Lions next year, Ireland No.8 Caelan Doris, has been named as Leinster's new captain for the upcoming season.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

5

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

6

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

7

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

8

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chiefs Mana 10 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Holland won't walk straight in to the team...he will likely be in the 23 by 2027 but it will be next cycle when he's a household name.

179 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 15 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Classic case of an 8 playing 6, was slow off the mark.

179 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 16 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

But isn't that an overall positive for rugby in our region? Better and stronger competition only begats better and stronger teams. There are a huge number of pacifica players that could make a step up with more exposure.

179 Go to comments
J
JD 27 minutes ago
Caelan Doris takes major stride towards Lions captaincy

I take no pleasure in saying it, but it'll take a genuine miracle for the Lions tour to Australia to avoid being a no-contest flogging.

3 Go to comments
M
MO 28 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Razor is making excuses when he says “a couple of chances taken and we would have won”.


Let’s face it in 6/7 games we have failed to score in final quarter, we gave away needless penalties and we let a team come from 10 points down to beat us - ALL THESE TRAITS HAVE BEFALLEN THE ABS FOR LAST 4 YEARS

17 Go to comments
R
RD 29 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

Hopefully that's the last time, I don't want us compromising both his game and our backfield defence and kicking game.

15 Go to comments
R
RD 30 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

Clearly not. We know what he can do there and it's not good.

15 Go to comments
R
RD 30 minutes ago
Try-scoring phenom Will Jordan given rare All Blacks chance away from wing

He didn't and they should've known that it was a terrible idea.

15 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Sorry, I meant from 2020 onwards (how where you meant to know that?)😂

179 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

good comment

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks forced into squad change ahead of Argentina trip

Agreed on Morne. I agree, either off the bench or starting I expect to see Jaden and Reinach too.


Jaden looked solid against the ABs. Pleased he is back.

8 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Boks have lost 1 test this year? Surely it should be higher than 86%?!

179 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Great analysis Nick, especially how Sititi and Ardie dovetailed. Vaa'i is starting to remind me of Itoje, he's a right annoying mongrel and smart with it.


New article finally out, strategic rather than on field. It was a bit like hard work, as is replying to the comments (I've been travelling a lot) but I'm motivated to write an on field one about the All Blacks!

179 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

We shall see! Any top tier nation posting an 80% win ratio from here on in should consider it a decent season. The Nations cup isn’t going to be an easy hit out. Gotta love test match rugby.

179 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Thank you! It's amazing how successful we've been really at keeping the best players.

26 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Springboks forced into squad change ahead of Argentina trip

I can’t see Morne getting game time this weekend, he was poor last time round and I’d wager playing him at home would be a more considerate growth curve. I think Reinach will start and Jaden will play off the bench, Morne there for training purposes and in case one of them gets crocked during training.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Gee when he won a couple of game against pathetically weak opposition or in the rain he was the greatest coach ever .....


How long can you guys keep this up ?

231 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

No. Nor Love. Sadly I don’t don’t have space in my life for SR etc.


But I take your word for it - there’s got to be more talent available in NZ. To at least give them a crack.

179 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I'm sure that it took time to develop an elite bomb squad. That's the next task for Razor - decide who are starting, who are finishing, and get them used to those roles with agreed strategies.

179 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

France and Ireland are on 71% apiece for 2024.


Boks are on 86% this year so far. Finished up 85% in 2023.

179 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Playmaker re-signs as Crusaders look to ‘prove’ themselves after poor season Rivez Reihana re-signs as Crusaders look to ‘prove’ themselves
Search