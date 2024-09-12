Caelan Doris takes major stride towards Lions captaincy

One of the frontrunners to captain the British and Irish Lions next year, Ireland No.8 Caelan Doris, has been named as Leinster’s new captain for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old will take over from James Ryan and Garry Ringrose who co-captained the side last season, with the pair remaining as vice-captains.

Though not officially the captain of Leinster last season, Doris assumed the role as the season progressed due to injuries to Ryan and Ringrose, including the Investec Champions Cup final.

The 43-cap international finished the season by captaining Ireland to victory over South Africa in Peter O’Mahony’s absence in the second Test of their series in July. This came months after captaining Ireland for the first time against Italy in the Six Nations.

Doris is seen as Ireland’s permanent captain-in-waiting and could very well find himself captaining Andy Farrell’s Lions against Australia at the end of the season.

“It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group,” Doris said.

“I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial. It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

“There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season and representing the supporters, our communities, and the 12 counties of Leinster in the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and beyond.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “We’re delighted to announce Caelan Doris as Leinster captain for the forthcoming season.

“Caelan has come off an exceptional 12 months, beginning at last year’s Rugby World Cup and culminating with him captaining Ireland to victory over world champions South Africa in Durban this summer.

“Over the course of last season, our supporters will have seen not only how Caelan performed himself, but how he grew into the captaincy role when given that opportunity both with Leinster and Ireland. He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season.

“Caelan will be well supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, who both did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season. There is also a wealth of top-level experience in the wider group that will help and support Caelan in the months ahead.

“The squad has worked hard together in pre-season and we are all looking forward to our BKT United Rugby Championship opener against Edinburgh away, before home games at the Aviva Stadium and then Croke Park. We can’t wait to be back playing in front of our supporters.”