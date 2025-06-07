Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

By PA
Ruan Nortje of Vodacom Bulls celebrates at the final whistle after the United Rugby Championship match between Munster and Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park in Limerick. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Bulls beat South African rivals the Sharks 25-13 at Loftus Versfeld to secure a place in the United Rugby Championship final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian de Klerk touched down in the corner to give the Bulls an early lead, before then sending a pinpoint cross-field kick for Canan Moodie to go over down the other flank as the home side went into the break 15-3 ahead.

The Sharks staged a fightback soon after the restart with unconverted tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker, but the Bulls scored another through David Kriel, with replacement Keagan Johannes adding the extras to see them through to the final against Leinster.

Bulls hardman Cameron Hanekom went down in agony in the 47th minute which will be a concern for Jake White and Rassie Erasmus. The No.8 went off on a medical cart.

Additional reporting by rugby365.




Search