Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win
The Bulls beat South African rivals the Sharks 25-13 at Loftus Versfeld to secure a place in the United Rugby Championship final.
Sebastian de Klerk touched down in the corner to give the Bulls an early lead, before then sending a pinpoint cross-field kick for Canan Moodie to go over down the other flank as the home side went into the break 15-3 ahead.
The Sharks staged a fightback soon after the restart with unconverted tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker, but the Bulls scored another through David Kriel, with replacement Keagan Johannes adding the extras to see them through to the final against Leinster.
Bulls hardman Cameron Hanekom went down in agony in the 47th minute which will be a concern for Jake White and Rassie Erasmus. The No.8 went off on a medical cart.
Additional reporting by rugby365.
Have the Saffas dialled in their excuses yet ?
NOT YET 😂😂
Any Bulls fans travelling to Dublin and need advice/have a question leave it here ill try to answer. I live beside the stadium.
That is very nice of you, but if it had been the Golden Lions yes. The Bulls are more hated in some parts over here than internationally.
I have a question. What’s your exact address?
What a huge compliment that game was to big Eben.
They couldn't function without him.
Leinster should roll them.
“Should” in fairness - Yes. I mean its kinda Ireland
I was at the Scarlets match and the Glasgow match was a big step up. Leinster were incredible in rucks, and the defence killed Glasgow. Those Glasgow errors in the first half were all down to pressure. Leinster had two disallowed tries but if Prendergasts kicking boots were on it could have been 31-5 at H/T.
As the pundits said, Irish teams do well against Scottish teams because we win physically and don’t allow their attacking game.
Bulls will be a different story but I am pretty confident Leinster are going to turn up.
I live beside Croke Park so its a family ticket ill get.
Dear heaven, what a pathetic and embarrassing game of rugby. As a Sharks supporter back in the wonderful Ian Mac days, I was even hoping, for SA rugby’s sake, that the hated Bulls would win so that they might at least give Leinster a bit of a game, but frankly, when a team almost has three players in the sinbin at the same time, then I imagine I might not be able to stand watching them get thrashed in Dublin next Saturday evening if they carry out the same Northern Transvaal stupidity of the old days. WTF did they think they were doing?
As for the Sharks, there's maybe a light at the end of the tunnel however, if they just follow my advice. I haven't watched their recent games but now I see where their problems lie. Three of them in fact. Firstly, get rid of Plumtree for - at the minimum - selecting reasons (2) and (3). Secondly and thirdly, get rid of the Hendrikse brothers. Who on earth thinks that those two are top quality rugby players needs to be in an asylum, or they'll likely send a lot of the Sharks supporters there instead, if they haven't already. They are useless - I mean, FFS, the so-called flyhalf can't even select boots that don't slip when he's taking multiple placekicks (to say stuffall about trying to put penalty kicks from 60 metres over - and failing - when a freaking lineout might have produced a try, even if he missed the conversion) - and I can now see why the team of ‘real’ Boks are doing so badly, having two idiots at scrumhalf and flyhalf. If they stay in the squad, Sharks supporters should rather cash in their season tickets and go watch the best English-speaking (and sixth all-round overall) SA rugby team, Westville Boys High, than suffer so much pain at King's Park.
Ian Mac was all media hype. He had the worst record of any Springbok coach 33% win ratio and his greatest contribution to the Sharks was that he blatantly broke the professional rules and got away with it. He picked his team with money and brought in guys who needed little else than to be put onto the park. He did very little coaching. I did several courses under him and having done a Phys Ed degree at Stellenbosch was struck by how little he actually knew.
Agree with you. But not on the hendrickse brothers. Players perform as to how they are coached. Sharks and stormers have to be the worst coached teams on the planet