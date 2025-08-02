British & Irish Lions player ratings vs Wallabies | 3rd Test 2025 Lions series

British & Irish Lions ratings: And there we have it. The Lions have fallen short in their pursuit of a series whitewash against Australia, suffering a 22-7 defeat at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday in the strangest of circumstances.

With the series already wrapped up, this could have been a chance for Andy Farrell to shake his squad up. But this was not the place for handing out caps, as the whitewash was clearly on the agenda, which is why only two changes were made to the starting XV – Blair Kinghorn for James Lowe and James Ryan for Ollie Chessum.

Farrell’s decision did not pay off, however, with the Lions looking tired, sloppy and simply not up for the fight against a physical Wallabies side.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 124 Carries 94 4 Line Breaks 4 11 Turnovers Lost 13 8 Turnovers Won 4

15. Hugo Keenan – 6

The hero from last week, but came back to Earth with a bang when he was bundled over his own line after recovering a grubber kick. Nothing he could do in that situation, however, but did a mixed job covering some awkward balls in the backfield – a position no one would have wanted to be in.

14. Tommy Freeman – 6

Was given a day off for the Lions’ final training session due to his heavy workload, but looked fresh early on haring down a smart kick from Finn Russell. Ate a huge shot from Dylan Pietsch a few minutes later, which forced a penalty. Had the most promising runs for his side down the right flank before having to leave the field before half time.

13. Huw Jones – 5

The most anonymous he has been all Test series, particularly in the first half, but that is not a criticism, it’s just a reflection of the conditions the game was played in. The ball was barely shipped out to him, nor did the Wallabies challenge his wider channels either. Forced onto the wing for the second half and did admirably in an unfamiliar role.

12. Bundee Aki – 3

Given the conditions, there was understandably not a lot of width put on the ball, which made Aki’s hard carries all the more important, and he looked promising at first, but the Wallabies handled him comfortably as the match developed. Made a costly knock-on in front of his line, and was unceremoniously swarmed on and held up on a couple of occasions by the voracious Wallaby defence. An offside penalty allowed the Wallabies to extend their lead in the first half, and his handling deteriorated to the point where he could barely hold the ball in the second half.

11. Blair Kinghorn – 5

In for his first start of the Test series, and provided a bit more security under the high ball than what we’ve seen. All the more impressive given the greasy ball the game was played with. With that said, he wasn’t rock solid. Forced a loose and unnecessary pass which led to the Wallabies’ second try.

10. Finn Russell – 5

A deluge does not scream out ‘Finn Russell masterclass’, but these were the conditions that offered him an opportunity to display his game management credentials. Maybe didn’t deliver as much as many would have liked, with some strange decisions, particularly a quick tap when it was not the time or place. There were some nice kicks, but not enough, possibly. One sloppy knock-on was forgivable given the circumstances.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 5

Passing was largely sympathetic to runners off him rather than his usual snappy delivery, but was probably required to turn to his own boot more often. Resoundingly outplayed by Nic White.

1. Andrew Porter – 4

Up against Taniela Tupou, with Will Skelton behind him, Porter popped up in one scrum and was penalised after 20 minutes. Did not get much success thereafter. Busy in defence, but was roped off during the storm delay.

2. Dan Sheehan – 4

Lineout was put under the most pressure it has been all series, and Sheehan’s throwing faltered in the face of a torrent of rain in front of him. Little impact in the loose, but was part of an elaborate five-metre tap routine this time round following his shenanigans last week.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 5

Making his ninth straight Lions start, but struggled to impose himself. Creaked in the scrum, and the Lions just didn’t have enough ball for him to torment the Wallabies. Didn’t shirk away from the confrontational Wallabies attack, though, but felt he was in survival mode before leaving the field.

4. Maro Itoje – 6

Was leading the tackle charts for his side with 12 after only 27 minutes before a failed HIA ended his game prematurely. A huge loss, not only in leadership but in his effort to repress a Wallabies pack that were on top.

5. James Ryan – 5

The Leinster lock was handed a start after a bright cameo from the bench in the second Test, and was fired up for his first start of the series, standing up to Skelton’s antics. Maybe didn’t offer the physical presence in the tight that the Lions so desperately craved, though. Forced from the field on a stretcher just minutes into the second half to add to the Lions’ injury woes.

6. Tadhg Beirne – 7

Perfect start to the match with a lineout steal, and that set the tone for how he would plague the hosts. Put on a jackaling clinic, winning a crucial penalty when the Wallabies had momentum in the Lions’ 22 and were looking to make it a two-score game. But that was a case of holding off the Wallabies temporarily rather than getting on top of them. His positional versatility, shifting to the second-row, prevented disaster for the Lions.

7. Tom Curry – 7

One of the earliest victims of the slippery conditions, falling before contact early on, which allowed the Wallaby forwards to pounce. The Lions were asked to do a huge amount of defending around the fringes, and Curry tirelessly burst forward to meet carriers behind the gain line. Maybe his most pivotal intervention was latching onto the ball on a five-metre maul from the Wallabies to force the turnover. Laboured his way through the second half and eventually succumbed to an injury.

8. Jack Conan – 6

Was direct and powerful when needed, and moved the ball, linking with the backs, when it was on as well. Reliable carrier throughout, and got through his work defensively. Not an error-free display, but this match needed a No.8 with his profile.

Points Flow Chart Australia win +10 Time in lead 74 Mins in lead 0 93% % Of Game In Lead 0% 44% Possession Last 10 min 56% 7 Points Last 10 min 5

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher – 4

Yellow carded with 10 minutes to go following an offside metres from his line, and did not add a huge amount in the final 20 minutes.

17. Ellis Genge – 7.5

Probably the most deserving member of the bench to start after his first Test performance, and what he brought from the bench in the second Test. Delivered that fire again, adding needed physicality and more security in the scrum, winning a penalty within seconds of coming on. A marvellous Test series.

18. Will Stuart – 7

Solid in his 20-minute cameo, scoring a consolation try.

19. Ollie Chessum – 6

Returned back to the bench this week, but was called into action before the half-hour mark to replace Itoje. Thrown straight into the action with a rearguard effort to repel a Wallabies maul five metres out. His extra weight and power were beneficial for the visitors, helping Jac Morgan drive over the line for his try, but not enough to counter an Australian pack that was on top.

20. Jac Morgan – 7

Played almost the entirety of the second half following Ryan’s injury, and posed far more problems for the hosts at the breakdown. Won a big penalty at the breakdown after 50 minutes, but the Lions could not capitalise. Scored the try to kickstart the Lions’ comeback, but in vain. One sloppy high tackle in his own 22 was a blemish.

21. Ben Earl – 6

Had a couple of flashy runs in the closing stages, but the game was lost by then.

22. Alex Mitchell – N/A

Given barely any time again.

23. Owen Farrell – 5

Forced an awkward backline reshuffle when he replaced Freeman before half time, but that is the risk that comes with a 6-2 bench split. Then again, who better to bring on to steer his side to victory in troubling conditions? Unfortunately, he was unable to get a grip on the game.