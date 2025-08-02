Northern Edition
British & Irish Lions 2025

British & Irish Lions player ratings vs Wallabies | 3rd Test 2025 Lions series

Huw Jones of the British and Irish Lions speaks to teammate Bundee Aki during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

British & Irish Lions ratings: And there we have it. The Lions have fallen short in their pursuit of a series whitewash against Australia, suffering a 22-7 defeat at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday in the strangest of circumstances.

With the series already wrapped up, this could have been a chance for Andy Farrell to shake his squad up. But this was not the place for handing out caps, as the whitewash was clearly on the agenda, which is why only two changes were made to the starting XV – Blair Kinghorn for James Lowe and James Ryan for Ollie Chessum.

Farrell’s decision did not pay off, however, with the Lions looking tired, sloppy and simply not up for the fight against a physical Wallabies side.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
124
Carries
94
4
Line Breaks
4
11
Turnovers Lost
13
8
Turnovers Won
4

15. Hugo Keenan – 6
The hero from last week, but came back to Earth with a bang when he was bundled over his own line after recovering a grubber kick. Nothing he could do in that situation, however, but did a mixed job covering some awkward balls in the backfield – a position no one would have wanted to be in.

14. Tommy Freeman – 6
Was given a day off for the Lions’ final training session due to his heavy workload, but looked fresh early on haring down a smart kick from Finn Russell. Ate a huge shot from Dylan Pietsch a few minutes later, which forced a penalty. Had the most promising runs for his side down the right flank before having to leave the field before half time.

13. Huw Jones – 5
The most anonymous he has been all Test series, particularly in the first half, but that is not a criticism, it’s just a reflection of the conditions the game was played in. The ball was barely shipped out to him, nor did the Wallabies challenge his wider channels either. Forced onto the wing for the second half and did admirably in an unfamiliar role.

12. Bundee Aki – 3
Given the conditions, there was understandably not a lot of width put on the ball, which made Aki’s hard carries all the more important, and he looked promising at first, but the Wallabies handled him comfortably as the match developed. Made a costly knock-on in front of his line, and was unceremoniously swarmed on and held up on a couple of occasions by the voracious Wallaby defence. An offside penalty allowed the Wallabies to extend their lead in the first half, and his handling deteriorated to the point where he could barely hold the ball in the second half.

11. Blair Kinghorn – 5
In for his first start of the Test series, and provided a bit more security under the high ball than what we’ve seen. All the more impressive given the greasy ball the game was played with. With that said, he wasn’t rock solid. Forced a loose and unnecessary pass which led to the Wallabies’ second try.

10. Finn Russell – 5
A deluge does not scream out ‘Finn Russell masterclass’, but these were the conditions that offered him an opportunity to display his game management credentials. Maybe didn’t deliver as much as many would have liked, with some strange decisions, particularly a quick tap when it was not the time or place. There were some nice kicks, but not enough, possibly. One sloppy knock-on was forgivable given the circumstances.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 5
Passing was largely sympathetic to runners off him rather than his usual snappy delivery, but was probably required to turn to his own boot more often. Resoundingly outplayed by Nic White.

1. Andrew Porter – 4
Up against Taniela Tupou, with Will Skelton behind him, Porter popped up in one scrum and was penalised after 20 minutes. Did not get much success thereafter. Busy in defence, but was roped off during the storm delay.

2. Dan Sheehan – 4
Lineout was put under the most pressure it has been all series, and Sheehan’s throwing faltered in the face of a torrent of rain in front of him. Little impact in the loose, but was part of an elaborate five-metre tap routine this time round following his shenanigans last week.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 5
Making his ninth straight Lions start, but struggled to impose himself. Creaked in the scrum, and the Lions just didn’t have enough ball for him to torment the Wallabies. Didn’t shirk away from the confrontational Wallabies attack, though, but felt he was in survival mode before leaving the field.

4. Maro Itoje – 6
Was leading the tackle charts for his side with 12 after only 27 minutes before a failed HIA ended his game prematurely. A huge loss, not only in leadership but in his effort to repress a Wallabies pack that were on top.

5. James Ryan – 5
The Leinster lock was handed a start after a bright cameo from the bench in the second Test, and was fired up for his first start of the series, standing up to Skelton’s antics. Maybe didn’t offer the physical presence in the tight that the Lions so desperately craved, though. Forced from the field on a stretcher just minutes into the second half to add to the Lions’ injury woes.

6. Tadhg Beirne – 7
Perfect start to the match with a lineout steal, and that set the tone for how he would plague the hosts. Put on a jackaling clinic, winning a crucial penalty when the Wallabies had momentum in the Lions’ 22 and were looking to make it a two-score game. But that was a case of holding off the Wallabies temporarily rather than getting on top of them. His positional versatility, shifting to the second-row, prevented disaster for the Lions.

7. Tom Curry – 7
One of the earliest victims of the slippery conditions, falling before contact early on, which allowed the Wallaby forwards to pounce. The Lions were asked to do a huge amount of defending around the fringes, and Curry tirelessly burst forward to meet carriers behind the gain line. Maybe his most pivotal intervention was latching onto the ball on a five-metre maul from the Wallabies to force the turnover. Laboured his way through the second half and eventually succumbed to an injury.

8. Jack Conan – 6
Was direct and powerful when needed, and moved the ball, linking with the backs, when it was on as well. Reliable carrier throughout, and got through his work defensively. Not an error-free display, but this match needed a No.8 with his profile.

Replacements
16. Ronan Kelleher – 4
Yellow carded with 10 minutes to go following an offside metres from his line, and did not add a huge amount in the final 20 minutes.

17. Ellis Genge – 7.5
Probably the most deserving member of the bench to start after his first Test performance, and what he brought from the bench in the second Test. Delivered that fire again, adding needed physicality and more security in the scrum, winning a penalty within seconds of coming on. A marvellous Test series.

18. Will Stuart – 7
Solid in his 20-minute cameo, scoring a consolation try.

19. Ollie Chessum – 6
Returned back to the bench this week, but was called into action before the half-hour mark to replace Itoje. Thrown straight into the action with a rearguard effort to repel a Wallabies maul five metres out. His extra weight and power were beneficial for the visitors, helping Jac Morgan drive over the line for his try, but not enough to counter an Australian pack that was on top.

20. Jac Morgan – 7
Played almost the entirety of the second half following Ryan’s injury, and posed far more problems for the hosts at the breakdown. Won a big penalty at the breakdown after 50 minutes, but the Lions could not capitalise. Scored the try to kickstart the Lions’ comeback, but in vain. One sloppy high tackle in his own 22 was a blemish.

21. Ben Earl – 6
Had a couple of flashy runs in the closing stages, but the game was lost by then.

22. Alex Mitchell – N/A
Given barely any time again.

23. Owen Farrell – 5
Forced an awkward backline reshuffle when he replaced Freeman before half time, but that is the risk that comes with a 6-2 bench split. Then again, who better to bring on to steer his side to victory in troubling conditions? Unfortunately, he was unable to get a grip on the game.

Comments

35 Comments
T
TD 6 days ago

I think there is mentality problem in British and Irish rugby. This should have been the game where the Lions flexed their muscles and asserted the dominance their media has claimed over an opponent that same media claimed were below average. Instead they looked slow and tired and spent more time playing dirty, complaining to the ref and jawing at their opponents.

J
JW 6 days ago

A very boring team (selection). Missing a lot of life, but who was injured for this last game, including the Dorris’s?

B
BH 6 days ago

Did a one-eyed pirate come up with these rankings?


I’m gonna reduce them all by 3 or 4 each to get a more balanced and accurate rating.


Lions were rubbish.

S
SL 6 days ago

What is obvious is Fartell’s limitations as a coach. Can’t waot for him to continiuehis decline back on Ireland!

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

There is mitigation in it being at the end of the NH domestic and test season and knackered players on an 11 game tour in 6 weeks.


The coaching didn't stand out in any way though. It does feel like a slow drop off.


He needs the younger bloods to get going in Nov. I do think our current 3rd ranking is very flattering.

P
PH 6 days ago

Some very strange pics and subs…

T
Tom 6 days ago

Awful performance. Lacked energy, very inaccurate especially at the lineout.


Congratulations to the Wallabies they've improved massively throughout the series.

G
GD 6 days ago

Farrell seems to have expected a group of players to rise to a third serious Test Match in three Saturdays. Several were running on empty, both physically and mentally. I expect some of the lads who were not selected would have been fresh and bursting to show their abilities, say Cummings, Tuipolotu (Aki was again poor), Earl (who could have started in place of Conan or even Curry), Pollock who would have brought energy (and maybe some spice). Was McCarthy fit or not? He’d have been better than Ryan and Itoje, who needs a long rest. Gibson-Park’s star has waned. Well done to Australia who showed that spirit and heart can still win rugby matches.

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

Meeowww. A very average BILs team, worst ever. A missed opportunity for a 3-0 win to AUS.

J
JW 6 days ago

They were the best ever before the tour started.

F
Flankly 6 days ago

Puts the previous tests in perspective. We were told that last week was an off day for the Lions, but they still won. I think we now know the answer to that one.

d
dk 6 days ago

Let’s be honest. This was probably the worst Lions side in decades, if not ever. Australia are the 11th ranked rugby nation and this group of geriatrics actually lost the series if the Italian ref was not so weak in the second test. Nz and SA would have won 3 zipwith the closest test being 30 points.

J
JW 6 days ago

Weakest Lions ever when the 6N are supposed to be their strongest ever. Checks out.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

The elephant in the room is Andy Farrell.


Piardi stole them a win and the series with the second test but Farrell's teams have been nowhere near their potential since the end of the 2024 6N.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 46 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 50 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 53 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 56 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
