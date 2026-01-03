'Becomes a habit': Stormers captain reflects on narrow victory over Bulls

The Stormers have started 2026 with a bang, narrowly beating rivals the Vodacom Bulls, 13-8 in Cape Town.

A late try from replacement prop Ntuthuko Mchunu ended up being the game-winning moment in the 79th minute, after a tense affair up until then between the two sides.

The victory takes the Stormers to the top of the URC competition for 2025-26 after eight games, two points ahead of Glasgow with a game in hand over the Scottish side. They also move to ten games unbeaten across the URC and Champions Cup competitions, heading into the second week of 2026.

For the Bulls, they sit eleventh in the URC with three wins from eight games, three points off the playoff spots.

Despite the scores being level towards the end of the game, Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat was always confident in his side, and he believes that winning could become a habit for this side.

“I do think it becomes a habit. We don’t want to sound arrogant at all, but we’ve been in deeper holes before,” Moerat told media after the 13-8 victory.

“If you look back at that Munster game in Limerick, I don’t think many people gave us a chance. In that first half we were down to 13 men for 20 minutes away from home, and we managed to win that game.

“That does give you belief that there’s something in the tank and that the boys will pull it through.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson tells the media post-match that he never really felt worried during the game and felt like the team was in control of the tight encounter.

“It’s going to sound a bit full of hubris, but I never was worried in that game,” Dobson said post-match.

“It sounds curious and I really don’t mean that with any kind of arrogance, but the way we defended even in the first half, it just didn’t feel like we were under any sort of defensive pressure.

“Our defence was really, really good and I didn’t feel like they were going to open us up.”

The Stormers’ next game is in the European Champions Cup against Harlequins in London, while the Vodacom Bulls will host the Bristol Bears, who have just come off a 19-17 victory in the Gallagher Premiership against the Sale Sharks.

