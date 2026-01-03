Northern Edition
Major League Rugby

Former first-round draft pick joins Chicago after breakout MLR campaign

Guiseppe Du Toit #13 of Miami Sharks scores a try against Emmanuel Albert #6 of Houston Sabercats during a Major League Rugby game between Miami Sharks and Houston Sabercats at Florida Blue Training Center on April 12, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Albert has signed on for a new challenge in the 2026 Major League Rugby campaign, with the 2021 first-round draft pick inking a deal with the Chicago Hounds after four seasons with the Houston SaberCats.

Following a career-best season with the SaberCats in 2025, the loose forward bolsters a strong roster that includes new signing Reece Botha from NOLA Gold. Jackson Zabierek has also agreed to a one-year contract extension with Chicago.

Albert was taken second overall in the 2021 Major League Rugby College Draft after progressing into the professional ranks via Lindenwood University. The backrower would go on to play more than 60 matches for Houston, including 25 starts and 2,654 minutes in four seasons.

The 26-year-old started just nine matches across three seasons with Houston before becoming a regular in the First XV last season. Albert started in 16 of 17 appearances for the SaberCats in 2025.

Albert played more than 1,070 minutes and made a career-high 206 tackles, helping the team qualify for the championship game against the New England Free Jacks. The flanker started at blindside, playing almost 70 minutes in the 22-28 defeat on June 29.

The Hounds have established impressive depth in the loose forwards for 2026, with Canadian internationals Lucas Rumball, Matt Oworu and Mason Flesch covering those positions. Mac Jones is another contender to start, coming off two consecutive All-MLR seasons.

“It’s kind of crazy to think I’m already into being in MLR,” Albert said in an exclusive interview with the SaberCats in May 2025.

“Honestly I just plan on leading with hard work, determination. If you ask any of the boys, I’m not much of a talker, I might joke around but I’m just more or less lead by example and that’s the best I can do.”

Also making news with the Hounds, Zabierek has agreed to a new deal with Chicago, having signed on initially 12 months ago. Zabierek made 12 appearances and one start in 2025, scoring two tries and playing 51 minutes in that sole start against the SaberCats in week 17.

Zabierek has previous experience with the Seattle Seawolves and was initially drafted in the second round of the 2023 Collegiate Draft by Los Angeles Rugby Football Club. The front-rower decided to sign with the American Raptors instead of his rookie campaign.

Another important member of Chicago’s roster is Botha, who spent three seasons with NOLA Gold before joining the Hounds. Botha is another product of Lindenwood University, with the utility back later becoming a regular for NOLA.

Botha made 17 appearances for NOLA in 2024 and another nine last season. With more than 30 MLR caps to his name and 79 points, Botha adds to the team’s depth and increases the competition for starting spots moving forward.

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 12 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 16 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 34 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 47 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
Close
