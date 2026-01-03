Former first-round draft pick joins Chicago after breakout MLR campaign

Emmanuel Albert has signed on for a new challenge in the 2026 Major League Rugby campaign, with the 2021 first-round draft pick inking a deal with the Chicago Hounds after four seasons with the Houston SaberCats.

Following a career-best season with the SaberCats in 2025, the loose forward bolsters a strong roster that includes new signing Reece Botha from NOLA Gold. Jackson Zabierek has also agreed to a one-year contract extension with Chicago.

Albert was taken second overall in the 2021 Major League Rugby College Draft after progressing into the professional ranks via Lindenwood University. The backrower would go on to play more than 60 matches for Houston, including 25 starts and 2,654 minutes in four seasons.

The 26-year-old started just nine matches across three seasons with Houston before becoming a regular in the First XV last season. Albert started in 16 of 17 appearances for the SaberCats in 2025.

Albert played more than 1,070 minutes and made a career-high 206 tackles, helping the team qualify for the championship game against the New England Free Jacks. The flanker started at blindside, playing almost 70 minutes in the 22-28 defeat on June 29.

The Hounds have established impressive depth in the loose forwards for 2026, with Canadian internationals Lucas Rumball, Matt Oworu and Mason Flesch covering those positions. Mac Jones is another contender to start, coming off two consecutive All-MLR seasons.

“It’s kind of crazy to think I’m already into being in MLR,” Albert said in an exclusive interview with the SaberCats in May 2025.

“Honestly I just plan on leading with hard work, determination. If you ask any of the boys, I’m not much of a talker, I might joke around but I’m just more or less lead by example and that’s the best I can do.”



Also making news with the Hounds, Zabierek has agreed to a new deal with Chicago, having signed on initially 12 months ago. Zabierek made 12 appearances and one start in 2025, scoring two tries and playing 51 minutes in that sole start against the SaberCats in week 17.

Zabierek has previous experience with the Seattle Seawolves and was initially drafted in the second round of the 2023 Collegiate Draft by Los Angeles Rugby Football Club. The front-rower decided to sign with the American Raptors instead of his rookie campaign.

Another important member of Chicago’s roster is Botha, who spent three seasons with NOLA Gold before joining the Hounds. Botha is another product of Lindenwood University, with the utility back later becoming a regular for NOLA.

Botha made 17 appearances for NOLA in 2024 and another nine last season. With more than 30 MLR caps to his name and 79 points, Botha adds to the team’s depth and increases the competition for starting spots moving forward.