Northampton seize back PREM top spot amid concerns for England star

Northampton dazzled on their return to the Gallagher Prem summit but their 66-21 demolition of Harlequins was overshadowed by England centre Fraser Dingwall being stretchered off with a head injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints’ high-speed attack conjured 10 tries with man of the match Alex Coles plundering a hat-trick, Danilo Fischetti and Edoardo Todaro crossing twice each and Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Fin Smith also touching down.

Mitchell was the catalyst for a devastating display from the Prem pacesetters, whose ability to find space, keep the ball alive and finish chances left dazed Quins staggering out of Franklin’s Gardens.

VIDEO

Victory was sealed despite the loss of Dingwall in the 39th minute after the Northampton captain’s head was caught on the wrong side while tackling Kieran Treadwell.

Saints team-mate Tom Pearson alerted referee Sara Cox to the severity of the situation, shouting “he’s out, he’s out”, and after several minutes of treatment Dingwall was carried off, although he gave a thumbs-up as he left.

Northampton Harlequins All Stats and Data

Quins at least showed fight – Northampton repeatedly being held up over the line was evidence of that – but they were unable to compete with the hosts’ speed of thought and execution as they fell to a record defeat in the fixture, their fourth consecutive Prem loss locking them in eighth place.

They at least began with purpose as their slick second-minute try by Cassius Cleaves issued a statement of intent in the wake of their recent struggles in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it quickly proved to be a false dawn as Saints went on the rampage, Fischetti the first over after a powerful run on the inside to round off a long-range attack by the Prem leaders.

Quins were still firing shots with Alex Dombrandt threatening down the left touchline and Chandler Cunningham-South going close, but Northampton were operating on a different level.

Every visit to the 22 ended in a try as they showed their skill at finding space and then exploiting it, with Coles the next to cross after George Mendy attacked at speed and found James Ramm in support.

Mitchell then rounded off another dynamic move with piercing runs by Fischetti and Coles coupled with accurate offloading.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all three tries had made captivating viewing, Saints’ next success that registered the bonus point in the 27th minute was more pedestrian and the first soft score as the darting Mitchell put the ball in Fischetti’s hands for a simple finish after more imposing approach play.

Dombrandt interrupted Quins’ celebrations when he went over after a line-out set play, the first of his two tries, but it was only temporary respite as Mitchell again shredded their defence with Freeman taking the final pass.

Dingwall’s head injury brought the first half to a close and the second began with Northampton being held up over the line four times.

Coles eventually made the pressure tell with Mitchell again instrumental in the try as Northampton moved 40-14 clear with half an hour remaining.

And the tries kept coming with Todaro completing his double, Smith adding a try to his eight successful conversions and Coles registering his hat-trick as Saints announced themselves as the team to beat in the Prem.