Seattle Seawolves add South African halfback to MLR 2026 squad

Another day, another signing for the Seattle Seawolves ahead of the Major League Rugby season for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last week, the Seawolves have signed Sean McNulty and Rufus McLean three months out from the season, and have now added South African halfback Andre Warner.

Both are USA Eagles, with McNulty recently representing the National team in 2025 against Scotland, while McLean featured in the other two Test matches for the Eagles.

Warner, who has played 33 times for the Lions and 20 for the Bulls, joins the Seawolves after two seasons with Houston in Major League Rugby.

Warner signs for the Seawolves in the same week that they had also added former Blues and Crusaders fly-half Michael Brett to their coaching staff.

VIDEO

Brett will take over the backs and the skills aspect for the Seawolves, bringing his playing experiences from all around the world to Major League Rugby.

Brett will join Allen Clarke in the coaching staff, as well as former Blues and Maori All Black hooker Robbie Abel.

Clarke was full of praise for his new signing, who will add much-needed depth in his squad.

“Andre has an excellent understanding of the game. His speed of service, decision-making, and competitiveness are top level, ” Clarke said in a Seawolves statement.

“He’s a player I rate highly and we’re delighted to bring him to the Seawolves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Warner himself, he’s looking forward to playing for the Seawolves in Major League Rugby and is excited for the challenge.

“Grateful for the opportunity to join the Seawolves. I’m excited to learn, grow, and contribute to this special club.”