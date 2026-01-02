Australian-born long-time Utah captain joins MLR powerhouse

Long-time Utah Warriors captain and USA Eagle Bailey Wilson is heading east for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, joining older brother Mitch at three-time defending champions the New England Free Jacks.

New England announced Wilson’s signing just before Christmas, with the Australian-born flanker adding invaluable leadership and impressive MLR pedigree to a Free Jacks roster that is setting its sights on a fourth consecutive crown.

Wilson moved to Utah as a teenager and later emerged as one of the brightest rising stars in USA Rugby. The backrower would end up debuting in North America’s MLR on February 10, 2020, going on to start in all five appearances for the Warriors that season.

It didn’t take Wilson long to make his mark both in MLR and with the Warriors, selected in Utah’s leadership group ahead of the 2021 season. Wilson captained Utah for the first time during that campaign and continued to serve as a leader in the years ahead.

Wilson featured in about 80 MLR matches for the Warriors, which included nine starts at either flanker or lock last season – helping lead the team to the Conference Finals, where they fell to the Houston SaberCats 33-19 on June 22.

The loose forward has represented the USA on one occasion, debuting for the national team against Spain in November 2023. Now, a new chapter in Wilson’s career awaits, with the Free Jacks unveiling the 25-year-old as a new signing late last year.

New England have been quite busy in the off-season by either recruiting new players or re-signing important players with championship-winning experience.

Wilson’s older brother Mitch is both a fresh face in the squad and a championship-winner with the Free Jacks, having won two titles before taking up an opportunity with Anthem Rugby Carolina last season.

Mitch represented the Free Jacks from 2020 and 2024 and is also an established member of the national team. The outside back started against Scotland at Murrayfield during the November internationals and came off the pine away to Romania.

“I’m thrilled to be back in a community that I have built many connections with during my professional career and to play for a club that has high standards both on and off the pitch,” Mitch Wilson said in a statement.

Former Maori All Blacks lock Jacob Norris is another new member of the Free Jacks roster, unveiled as one of eight signings last month. Norris helped Tasman win back-to-back NPC titles in New Zealand and has Super Rugby experience with Moana Pasifika.



The Free Jacks have also announced the signings of New Zealand provincial talents Nathan Salmon from Northland, Otago lock Reuben Palmer, and Tasman enforcer Tayn Hemopo ahead of the 2026 season.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to see a new part of the world, experience new cultures, and play some hissing rugby with the Free Jacks in 2026,” Salmon explained.

“I’m extremely grateful to the club for giving me an opportunity to live out my childhood dream and represent a proud history and community in New England,” Palmer reflected.

Hemopo added: “First I would like to thank the man above for this opportunity to represent the Free Jacks in the 2026 season. I am very grateful, and I will wear the jersey with pride and honour.”