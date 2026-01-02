High-flying Ulster leave Munster out in the Belfast cold

Ulster produced a strong second-half performance to sweep aside Munster 28-3 in a one-sided victory that lifts them up to second in the United Rugby Championship.

Tom Stewart, Jake Flannery and Bryn Ward ran in tries after the interval at a sold-out Affidea Stadium to propel them clear after they edged the first period 6-3.

Flannery’s 56th-minute try put the result beyond the reach of Munster, who made 10 changes including resting a number of their Ireland stars and suffered as a result.

Ward, deputising for ankle injury victim Jaurno Augustus, was named man of the match with a blockbuster display at number eight.

It proved to be a successful comeback for Iain Henderson, who returned from a back injury to lead Ulster.

Munster have now lost four of their last six games in all competitions, with their defeat in Belfast seeing them slip from second to fourth place.

