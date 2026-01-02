Seattle Seawolves add two USA internationals to roster for 2026

The Seattle Seawolves have added more international experience to their roster for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, with USA Eagles Sean McNulty and Rufus McLean unveiled as new signings three months out from round one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Blues and Crusaders playmaker Stephen Brett has also inked a deal with the Seawolves as an assistant coach. RugbyPass noted earlier this week that Brett joins Allen Clarke and former Maori All Blacks hooker Robbie Abel in the coaching staff.

McNulty is USA Eagle number 577, recently representing the national team against Scotland in Edinburgh during the November internationals. The hooker provided impact off the pine in that Test, replacing starter Kaleb Geiger during the first half.

VIDEO

The 30-year-old returns to Seattle after a short stint with the San Diego Legion and a couple of years with the Miami Sharks. McNulty played eight matches for the Seawolves in 2022, which included an appearance off the bench in the MLR Championship Final.

McNulty has featured in more than 70 MLR matches since debuting for the New England Free Jacks in 2019, before enjoying two seasons with the LA Giltinis. The front-rower helped the Giltinis take out the MLR title in 2021, followed by Championship Final appearances in 2022 and 2023.

“We’re delighted to have Sean back with the Seawolves,” coach Allen Clarke said in a statement.

“He knows our program, understands what we’re about, and competes the right way. Bringing him back gives us continuity, quality, and experience to attack the 2026 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McNulty added: “I’m really excited to get to Seawolves and play some good rugby in front of the best fans in the country. Seattle is a great city and I can’t wait to reconnect with some familiar faces as well as build new relationships.”

McLean is another significant addition to a Seawolves squad that appears more than capable of pushing for MLR Championship glory. The outside back didn’t join McNulty in the USA’s matchday 23 to face Scotland but appeared in the team’s other two Tests to round out 2025.

After going try-less in an 80-minute shift away to Georgia on November, McLean got on the scoresheet in a thrilling win over Romania. McLean has past international experience with Scotland as well, at both U20s and senior levels.

McLean was born in Boston but grew up in Scotland, going on to play for the Glasgow Warriors as an explosive winger in the Pro 14 and Challenge Cup. After debuting for Scotland with two tries against Tonga on October 31, 2021, McLean was named to start against South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

In MLR, McLean spent a season with the Houston SaberCats, who made it all the way to the big dance in 2025. The winger started and played the full 80 minutes against the New England Free Jacks, who secured their third consecutive MLR title.

“Rufus is a proven international-quality player who brings pace, power, and a real attacking edge,” Clarke explained.

“His experience with the USA Eagles and his ability to change games in open space will be a huge asset for us. We’re excited to welcome him to the Seawolves and can’t wait to see the impact he’ll make within our group.”

McLean added: “I’m really excited to join Seattle. It’s a really successful club with a fantastic set up and fan base. I’m looking forward to getting started!”