Forgotten Ireland 7 returns as Leinster rest overseas superstar
Leinster have welcomed back Will Connors for the first time since October while leaving overseas signing Rieko Ioane out of the matchday 23 for Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.
The 6’5 looseforward returns on the openside flank in a back row that also features Diarmuid Mangan at blindside and Jack Conan at No.8.
The former Ireland international has endured a stop-start period with injury.
Ioane’s omission is the other headline from the team sheet. The All Blacks centre is presumably rested after a busy run of December fixtures.
Leinster have instead opted for the youthful midfield pairing of Charlie Tector and Hugh Cooney.
Dan Sheehan captains the side from hooker, packing down between Andrew Porter and Thomas Clarkson in the front row. British & Irish Lions star Joe McCarthy and Brian Deeny combine in the engine room, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast continue their half-back partnership.
The back three sees Ciarán Frawley retained at full-back following the win over Munster at Thomond. He’s flanked by Tommy O’Brien and rookie speedster Joshua Kenny on the wings. Kenny has enjoyed an impressive first half of the season and will no doubt want to put down a marker against the interprovincial rivals.
Leo Cullen has opted for a 6:2 bench split. Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan provide experience while academy lock Conor O’Tihearnaigh is named among the replacements.
Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne complete the bench.
Leinster Rugby:15. Ciarán Frawley; 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Hugh Cooney, 12. Charlie Tector, 11. Joshua Kenny; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan (capt), 3. Thomas Clarkson, 4. Joe McCarthy, 5. Brian Deeny, 6. Diarmuid Mangan, 7. Will Connors, 8. Jack Conan.
Replacements:16. Gus McCarthy, 17. Jack Boyle, 18. Rabah Slimani, 19. Conor O’Tihearnaigh, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Josh van der Flier, 22. Luke McGrath, 23. Harry Byrne.
He can go experience the Irish nightlife then.
We could learn a thing or two from how these European clubs lean into ‘rotation’ and/or giving their wider squad more game time.
I hope that is directed towards fans and how they treat spectacles stars are rested for.
Yes but in a shorter competition, there isn’t too much point. Unless the player isn’t physically capable to go again the week after.