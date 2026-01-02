England star makes first start for Leicester Tigers game in 84 days

Jack van Poortvliet will start a Leicester Tigers match for the first time in 84 days when Saracens visit Mattioli Woods Welford Road in the Gallagher PREM.

The England scrum-half has not started since the trip to Northampton Saints on October 11, having returned from injury via the bench in the last two rounds. He now resumes the No9 shirt as Leicester welcome back a key organiser at the base.

Sam Williams is handed his first Gallagher PREM start for the club at openside, with James Thompson and Orlando Bailey also coming into the starting XV. In the wider group, Emeka Ilione makes his long-awaited return from injury on the bench after being sidelined since late October, alongside Ollie Allan, Will Wand and Charlie Clare.

Head coach Geoff Parling said, “Tommy Reffell is going through his GRTP protocols after his concussion last week, so Sam gets his first opportunity to start in the Prem for us after impressing with his defensive physicality and work rate.”

“It’s also great to welcome Emeka back into the 23 and we’ve seen an instant impact in training not just through his physical actions but also his communication.”

“We know Saracens are a team with both aerial and physical threats and we look forward to welcoming them to Mattioli Woods Welford Road.”

Leicester Tigers: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Izaia Perese, 12. Orlando Bailey, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Billy Searle, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Cameron Henderson, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. James Thompson, 7. Sam Williams, 8. Olly Cracknell.

Replacements: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Emeka Ilione, 20. Joaquin Moro, 21. Ollie Allan, 22. Will Wand, 23. Gabriel Hamer-Webb.