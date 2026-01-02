Dan Cole: 'I am leaving Tigers with a heavy heart'

Leicester Tigers confirmed on Wednesday that club legend Dan Cole has left the club for ‘personal reasons’.

The former tighthead prop had been working at the club as recruitment and retention manager but now has taken the decision to depart.

It brings to an end an 18-year association with the club.

Cole made his Leicester debut during the 2007-08 season and went on to make more than 250 appearances in the ‘C’ shirt.

During the 2023-24 campaign, he became the club’s record holder for league appearances.

“I am leaving Tigers with a heavy heart. This club means everything to me and it has been an honour to represent the badge,” said Cole. “Unfortunately, a change in personal circumstances dictates that I cannot give the role the attention it deserves moving forwards so I am stepping away.”

“I have no doubt that the club is on strong footing for 2026 and beyond and wish Geoff, the players and everyone at Mattioli Woods Welford Road the best of luck.”

Across a 17-year senior career spent exclusively at Leicester, the 6’3, 123kg tighthead won four Premiership titles and three Six Nations championships.

At Test level he featured in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and was selected for two British and Irish Lions tours (Australia in 2013 and New Zealand in 2017).

A Leicester-born product of the club’s pathway system, Cole departs as one of the most decorated and enduring figures in Tigers history.

Off the field, Cole’s For the Love of Rugby podcast, which he anchors alongside former teammate Ben Youngs, has seen significant success in the rugby media space.

Andrea Pinchen, Tigers CEO said, “Dan leaves the club, but his legacy as a player, employee and most importantly as a person will remain.”

“He epitomises the toughness, passion and love for the badge that this club is all about. He will be missed.”

