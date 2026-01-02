Sale's England boost: 'I have had two missed calls from Steve Borthwick'

Alex Sanderson has revealed the Sale Sharks duo Tom Roebuck and Ben Curry could be fit for the start of the Six Nations but the final decision will be made by Steve Borthwick, England head coach.

Sanderson, the Sharks director of rugby, is planning to speak to Borthwick to find out what medical plans England have for his two players with the opening Six Nations match against Wales on 7 February. Roebuck broke a toe in the Autumn international against New Zealand while Curry has been battling to overcome a hamstring problem.

Sanderson said: “If Tom makes it before the Six Nations – and he could – then that would be early. Ben Curry is looking towards (being fit for) the Six Nations and if we push them both through then it could be the Northampton game (January 24). I have had two missed calls from Steve Borthwick and I have to see what his plans are. It is probably England’s call because they are both EPS players and if they think it is beneficial they could play against Saints or they could just go straight into camp with England.”

Sanderson, whose side heads to Bristol aiming to build on their win over Harlequins, has better news for England tighthead prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour who could be a week away from playing after hyperextending his elbow joint in the opening scrum of Sale’s Prem defeat by Exeter Chiefs and added: “Asher is maybe a week away and came in for some live scrummaging against Bevan Rodd which was tasty today.”

Sanderson has knocked down claims he was hoping to re-sign World Cup winner Faf de Klerk who has been playing in Japan while he is hoping to put an offer on the table for Dan du Preez who RugbyPass has revealed is wanted by Bath as well as in the Top 14. He said: “I haven’t talked to Faf or gone into negotiations and probably some agent trying to drum up some interest. We and Dan du Preez have been open and we told him to make sure he has got opportunities and we would like to put an offer on the table and he has had interest from Bath. My desire is to keep him but you have to justify that with the number of games (he plays) and he is close to being back from injury. I am happy it’s not just us coming to the table for him.”

Sale delivered an outstanding performance to win 38-0 at Bristol last season but Sanderson is wary of the attacking threat posed by the West Country side saying: “We have to back up that Quins win but Bristol have the potential to score a lightning bolt out of nowhere. It’s a bit do or die for us going to Bristol.”