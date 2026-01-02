One-Test All Black fly-half set to captain Clermont in Top 14 clash
Former All Black fly-half and Blues playmaker Harry Plummer will captain Clermont this weekend against US Montauban, at the Stade Sapiac in Montauban.
Plummer has been in fine form for Clermont in the Top 14 so far this season, after leaving the Blues after their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final defeat in 2025.
Last weekend, in Clermont’s 34-19 victory over Bordeaux, Plummer contributed with 17 points of his own, including an important try in the 65th minute after brushing off a few defenders.
Plummer led his side in defenders beaten, total carries, meters carried, and line breaks as well, while the 27-year-old was also perfect off the tee.
For this weekend’s outing against US Montauban, Plummer will captain the side for the very first time, something which the fly-half isn’t taking for granted.
“I understand the story of the club and for me it is a great privilege and great pride in being captain of this team,” Plummer said in a ASM Clermont press conference ahead of the Top 14 clash.
“An obvious choice, the exemplary nature and influence of this fly-half” Urios said on Plummer’s influence to the team.
Plummer won’t be the only player on the field with a link back to New Zealand, as Fijian international and former All Black loose-forward Pita Gus Sowakula will line up in the No.6 jersey against US Montauban.
Former Blues and All Blacks midfielder George Moala also lines up for Clermont this weekend, joining Plummer in the backline, at second-five, while former Hurricanes loose-forward Vaea Fifita will start at No.7 for US Montauban.
A huge opportunity for Clermont to push up the table with back to back wins after 3 losses in a row. Plummer has settled in very well, with Jauneau’s injury it’s a good choice to make him skipper.