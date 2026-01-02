Bulls call in 3 Boks as they eye upset win over URC top dogs

Johan Ackermann has rung the changes for the Bulls’ New Year’s derby in Cape Town, with three Springboks recalled to the starting XV for Saturday’s clash with the Stormers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a daunting task for the Pretorians. Stormers are currently riding high on top of the URC table, while the struggling Bulls – last season’s beaten finalists – sit in 12th.

They will, however, be bringing back some significant experience following their 21-12 loss to the Sharks two weekends ago.

VIDEO

Captain Ruan Nortje is back to lead the side, reclaiming the skipper’s armband from Elrigh Louw.

Marco van Staden comes into the back row, meaning a positional shift for Jeandre Rudolph who moves to No.8.

Stormers Bulls All Stats and Data

Bok centre Canan Moodie moves into midfield as Harold Vorster drops out.

Paul de Wet starts at scrum half with Embrose Papier among the replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls retain a settled core with double Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard pulling the strings at ten and fellow Test veteran Willie le Roux at the back.

“We’ve assessed the Sharks game and made adjustments where needed,” said Ackermann. “Ruan’s leadership is vital, and bringing in players like Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden gives us the right balance for this contest. It’s about alignment and intensity as we start the year.”

VODACOM BULLS:

1. Gerhard Steenekamp

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Wilco Louw

4. Cobus Wiese

5. Ruan Nortje (Captain)

6. Marco van Staden

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Jeandre Rudolph

9. Paul de Wet

10. Handre Pollard

11. Stravino Jacobs

12. David Kriel

13. Canan Moodie

14. Sebastian de Klerk

15. Willie le Roux

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels

18. Khuta Mchunu

19. Ruan Vermaak

20. Reinhardt Ludwig

21. Nizaam Carr

22. Embrose Papier

23. Devon Williams

ADVERTISEMENT