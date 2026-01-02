Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Bulls call in 3 Boks as they eye upset win over URC top dogs

Canan Moodie of Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Vodacom Bulls at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Johan Ackermann has rung the changes for the Bulls’ New Year’s derby in Cape Town, with three Springboks recalled to the starting XV for Saturday’s clash with the Stormers.

It’s a daunting task for the Pretorians. Stormers are currently riding high on top of the URC table, while the struggling Bulls – last season’s beaten finalists – sit in 12th.

They will, however, be bringing back some significant experience following their 21-12 loss to the Sharks two weekends ago.

VIDEO

Captain Ruan Nortje is back to lead the side, reclaiming the skipper’s armband from Elrigh Louw.

Marco van Staden comes into the back row, meaning a positional shift for Jeandre Rudolph who moves to No.8.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Stormers
13 - 8
Full-time
Bulls
All Stats and Data

Bok centre Canan Moodie moves into midfield as Harold Vorster drops out.

Paul de Wet starts at scrum half with Embrose Papier among the replacements.

The Bulls retain a settled core with double Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard pulling the strings at ten and fellow Test veteran Willie le Roux at the back.

“We’ve assessed the Sharks game and made adjustments where needed,” said Ackermann. “Ruan’s leadership is vital, and bringing in players like Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden gives us the right balance for this contest. It’s about alignment and intensity as we start the year.”

VODACOM BULLS: 
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Wilco Louw
4. Cobus Wiese
5. Ruan Nortje (Captain)
6. Marco van Staden
7. Elrigh Louw
8. Jeandre Rudolph
9. Paul de Wet
10. Handre Pollard
11. Stravino Jacobs
12. David Kriel
13. Canan Moodie
14. Sebastian de Klerk
15. Willie le Roux

REPLACEMENTS:
16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels
18. Khuta Mchunu
19. Ruan Vermaak
20. Reinhardt Ludwig
21. Nizaam Carr
22. Embrose Papier
23. Devon Williams

Comments

5 Comments
F
Flankly 7 days ago

Bulls to raise their game. Expect better defense, better discipline amd better accuracy.


If so then it will be a close game.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Stormers should win this. The Bulls are a long way off from starting to bounce back under Ackermann.


Rome wasn’t built in a day. And it’s quite clear their problems are between their collective ears, which takes longer to build/fix.


Unfortunately, Jake White was never a great culture guy. So he’s left them in a hole for them to dig themselves out of. But the personnel are there.


Ackermann is at least a culture guy. And bringing in the Bok coaches to assist is more a culture play than technical/tactical. Getting some outside assessment and opinions on the culture of the team.


Let’s chalk off 2026 for the Bulls as building for 2027 and curb our expectations.

E
Eric Elwood 7 days ago

It is important for Stormers to win this match in terms of the league title.

Leinster likely have all their losses behind them (albeit with away trips to Ulster and Glasgow).

Stormers have in the range of 14-18 points leeway to stay ahead of Leinster (Leinster to drop 4-8 more points). The losable SA derbies are crucial starting with this one. The difference between playing someone like Leinster in a Knock out in Cape Town versus Dublin is pretty significant. Stormers need to stay ahead and a loss this weekend will be a blow to that aspiration.

R
RugCs 8 days ago

This is a test match.

E
Eric Elwood 7 days ago

Not quite but a high quality club match. Bulls need to get on a roll.

Load More Comments

