'Made it clear': Chat with Ireland legend helps Nathan Doak decide future

Ulster have secured the long-term future of scrum half Nathan Doak after he signed a new two-year contract extension that will keep him at the province until the summer of 2028.

The Belfast-based side beat off considerable interest in the 24-year-old from ‘other top clubs’.

The 6’1, 83kg Lisburn native is closing in on 100 appearances since making his senior debut against Munster in January 2021 and has been a central figure in Ulster’s strong 2025/26 campaign.

Doak currently leads the URC for successful conversions with 19 and sits second overall for kicking metres as Ulster boast the most potent attack in the competition.

His form has been recognised at international level with inclusion in Ireland’s 2025 Summer Tour squad following appearances for Ireland A earlier this year.

A graduate of the Ulster Academy and Wallace High School, Doak continues a family connection with the province, following in the footsteps of his father Neil.

“I’m excited to have re-signed with Ulster for the next two years. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, it means everything to me,” said Doak.

“From my discussions with Rory, he made it clear to me the direction in which he sees Ulster going and that is something I wanted to be a part of and believe we can reach.

“I want to help the team keep moving forward while also improving my own game, and I feel Ulster is the best place for me to do that.”

Ulster General Manager Rory Best said he was pleased to fight off the interest of other clubs in his half-back.

“Securing Nathan’s future is a key part of our squad planning for the upcoming seasons. It’s clear that Nathan’s performances this season have been rightly praised, and we are aware of interest from other top clubs in signing him.

“Nathan has a lot of experience for someone who has just turned 24 years of age, and I know that Richie and the coaching staff have been impressed by his maturity and development.

“We are confident that his best years are ahead of him and if he keeps playing in the same vein of form, he will be pushing for national selection in the near future.”