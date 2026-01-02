Northern Edition
Japan Rugby League One

50-Test Wallaby Samu Kerevi among Japan Rugby League One's elite

Samu Kerevi of Urayasu D-Rocks (Photo from Japan Rugby League One)

Urayasu D-Rocks midfielder Samu Kerevi has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025/26 Japan Rugby League One season, with the 50-Test Wallaby ranked among the first division’s very elite in attack after three rounds.

While it’s still early days in the new campaign, the efforts of Kerevi and another former Wallaby have turned heads in the star-studded Japanese competition. Kerevi has scored one try in three appearances but holds a place in the top 10 for multiple attacking statistics.

Kerevi is first overall for running metres with 285, which is 22 more than Kubota Spears’ Haruto Kida in second place. There’s a significant gap between Kida and Malo Tuitama from the Shizuoka BlueRevs in third, who has gained 236 metres so far.

VIDEO

Former All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a, who played in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup Final and took home World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, is the only player ranked ahead of Kerevi (23) for defenders beaten with 29.

Kerevi is ranked equal third for both total carries (50) and offloads (seven), and shares sixth place with another three players for clean breaks with four. Tokyo Sungoliath’s Seiya Ozaki, Toyota Verblitz’s Taichi Takahashi and Caleb Cavubati from the D-Rocks are equal with Kerevi.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for Kerevi, who represented Australia at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. The centre hasn’t donned Wallaby gold since facing Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on November 18, 2024, with the visitors winning 52-20.

RugbyJp.com reported last month that Kerevi is intent on playing at the next Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Australia. The Wallabies have been drawn against traditional foe the All Blacks in Pool A, which also includes Chile and Hong Kong China.

“I want to be there at the next World Cup,” Kerevi said.

“I want to be part of the team in 2026 and 2027, until my legs can’t go anymore. There’s only certain things I can control and that’s my performance here at the D-Rocks for the next couple of years.

“I wanted to be part of [the Wallabies] squad this year but obviously they had the results they had and the team they had, so I’ve just been supporting them from afar.”

“If the call-up happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t, I’ve got to accept how it is.”

All Blacks great Brodie Retallick is also top 10 for total carries with 39, while Springbok Jasper Wiese is a couple of places back with 37 carries. For metres gained, Kerevi is ranked ahead of dual World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe and former All Blacks Shaun Stevenson, among others.

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is in the top 10 for clean breaks with three, while All Black Richie Mo’unga has also impressed with 14 defenders beaten. Code-hopper Valynce Te Whare is equal sixth for offloads with five, continuing to impress for the BlueRevs this season.

Former NSW Waratahs and Wallabies fly-half Bernad Foley has been one of the early-season standouts in the top division, scoring more points than anyone else with 57. Foley’s efforts have helped the Spears maintain an unbeaten run in three matches to date.

After falling to Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in last season’s decider, the Spears currently sit in second place with 14 competition points. Saitama Wild Knights are the only other unbeaten team at this stage, boasting a slightly better points difference.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 14 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 31 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 44 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Aye🤣

28 Go to comments
