50-Test Wallaby Samu Kerevi among Japan Rugby League One's elite

Urayasu D-Rocks midfielder Samu Kerevi has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025/26 Japan Rugby League One season, with the 50-Test Wallaby ranked among the first division’s very elite in attack after three rounds.

While it’s still early days in the new campaign, the efforts of Kerevi and another former Wallaby have turned heads in the star-studded Japanese competition. Kerevi has scored one try in three appearances but holds a place in the top 10 for multiple attacking statistics.

Kerevi is first overall for running metres with 285, which is 22 more than Kubota Spears’ Haruto Kida in second place. There’s a significant gap between Kida and Malo Tuitama from the Shizuoka BlueRevs in third, who has gained 236 metres so far.

Former All Blacks winger Mark Tele’a, who played in the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup Final and took home World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year, is the only player ranked ahead of Kerevi (23) for defenders beaten with 29.

Kerevi is ranked equal third for both total carries (50) and offloads (seven), and shares sixth place with another three players for clean breaks with four. Tokyo Sungoliath’s Seiya Ozaki, Toyota Verblitz’s Taichi Takahashi and Caleb Cavubati from the D-Rocks are equal with Kerevi.

It’s been an impressive start to the season for Kerevi, who represented Australia at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups. The centre hasn’t donned Wallaby gold since facing Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on November 18, 2024, with the visitors winning 52-20.

RugbyJp.com reported last month that Kerevi is intent on playing at the next Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Australia. The Wallabies have been drawn against traditional foe the All Blacks in Pool A, which also includes Chile and Hong Kong China.

“I want to be there at the next World Cup,” Kerevi said.

“I want to be part of the team in 2026 and 2027, until my legs can’t go anymore. There’s only certain things I can control and that’s my performance here at the D-Rocks for the next couple of years.

“I wanted to be part of [the Wallabies] squad this year but obviously they had the results they had and the team they had, so I’ve just been supporting them from afar.”



“If the call-up happens, it happens, but if it doesn’t, I’ve got to accept how it is.”

All Blacks great Brodie Retallick is also top 10 for total carries with 39, while Springbok Jasper Wiese is a couple of places back with 37 carries. For metres gained, Kerevi is ranked ahead of dual World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe and former All Blacks Shaun Stevenson, among others.

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is in the top 10 for clean breaks with three, while All Black Richie Mo’unga has also impressed with 14 defenders beaten. Code-hopper Valynce Te Whare is equal sixth for offloads with five, continuing to impress for the BlueRevs this season.

Former NSW Waratahs and Wallabies fly-half Bernad Foley has been one of the early-season standouts in the top division, scoring more points than anyone else with 57. Foley’s efforts have helped the Spears maintain an unbeaten run in three matches to date.

After falling to Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in last season’s decider, the Spears currently sit in second place with 14 competition points. Saitama Wild Knights are the only other unbeaten team at this stage, boasting a slightly better points difference.