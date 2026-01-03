Ex-NZ U20s back brings Super Rugby experience to Anthem RC

Anthem Rugby Carolina have signed former New Zealand U20s outside back Jordan Trainor, who has gained experience around the world in the NPC, Super Rugby and with three other Major League Rugby franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainor is the newest addition to Anthem’s roster for the 2026 MLR season, with the team taking to social media in the last week to also announce the signings of backrower Marques Fuala’au and scrum-half Zion Going.

Future All Blacks Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Stephen Perofeta and Shaun Stevenson were all selected alongside Trainor in the New Zealand U20 squad in 2016, who were coached by Scott Robertson.

VIDEO

The outside back debuted at Super Rugby level for the Blues soon after, with the highly-rated prospect getting a run off the bench in a 34-29 win over the Queensland Reds on June 2, 2017. Trainor played one other match for the Blues the following season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthem Rugby Carolina (@anthemrugby)

Trainor has played almost 40 matches at provincial level in New Zealand across stints with Auckland and, more recentl,y Northland. In 2025, Trainor started at fullback in all 10 appearances for the Taniwha and finished the campaign with four tries.

The 29-year-old has signed on for a fourth season in MLR after time with the LA Giltinis, NOLA Gold and the Utah Warriors. Trainor started at fullback in all 16 matches for Utah last season, including a double in a win over the Seattle Seawolves in the Conference Semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainor impressed throughout the season as a try-scoring machine with eight five-pointers to his name. The fullback scored tries against NOLA, Miami Sharks, San Diego Legion, Seattle, Los Angeles Rugby Football Club, and another two against the Seawolves.

Utah made it to the Conference Finals where they came up against the Houston SaberCats for a spot in the MLR Championship game. The SaberCats were too good in the end, booking their spot in the big dance with a 33-19 win.

With the Utah Warriors suspending club operations ahead of the 2026 season, long-time captain Bailey Wilson has also confirmed a move. The Australian-born backrower has penned a deal with three-time defending MLR champions the New England Free Jacks.

Wilson debuted for the Warriors on February 10, 2020, and ended up captaining the side for the first time the following season. The loose forward was regularly tasked with leading the Warriors onto the field in the years ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 80 MLR appearances to his name and a Test debut for the USA Eagles against Spain in November 2023, Wilson’s addition to the Free Jacks is significant. Wilson joins older brother Mitch at the franchise, who are chasing a historic four-peat in 2026.