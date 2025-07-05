All Blacks player ratings vs France | Lipovitan-D July Series 1st Test

The All Blacks survived a shaky defensive performance to beat the French tourists 31-27 in Dunedin in the first Test of the July series.

The home side saw three tries disallowed as France stayed in the fight right until the very end.

How the All Blacks rated vs France:

1. Ethan de Groot – 5

Scrum very stable in the opening stages. A solid defensive outing with 11 tackles. One handling error for the big man a negative. Off at 55.

2. Codie Taylor – 7

A very strong lineout performance with easy ball to Holland a staple throw by Taylor. 13/13 with Taylor throwing into the lineout. 10 carries for the hooker.

3. Fletcher Newell – 6

A tough knock-on called on Newell that ended up chalking off a Jordie Barrett try. Set piece was very solid and Newell finished with nine tackles.

4. Scott Barrett – 5

Came up with a big charge down and recovery after going down 10-0 to change the momentum. Six tackles for Scott. Off at 60.

5. Fabian Holland – 7

Huge work rate from the debutant with 15 tackles and a lead target at lineout time. Had a loose ball recovery early. Played a steady hand without any errors, which is more than enough on debut.

6. Tupou Vaa’i – 6

A bit slow on the break on his first blindside scramble but France kicked out on the full after a promising half break. Crashed over from short range to give the All Blacks the lead at 14-10. A big ruck penalty at the breakdown in the 37th minute gave the All Blacks possession 15 out from which they scored.

7. Ardie Savea – 6

A team high 19 carries for Savea. A break down the right side a highlight of the first half for Savea. Made some probing pick and goes that troubled the French. Was beaten on the line break that led to the Woki try pretty easily which was concerning.

8. Christian Lio-Willie – 7.5

Was one of the best All Blacks forwards when on. Strong in contact with tw0-man efforts. Was involved with a targetted play at the French lineout seam. A nice pass on the first try to Will Jordan. Had a good strip steal turnover late in the first half. Work rate very impressive clearing rucks and carrying.

9. Cam Roigard – 7

A lot of box kicking early by Roigard, not all of it accurate or contested. A conservative opening 10 minutes in which the All Blacks did not want to attack. Set up a would be first try with a blindside snipe that was overruled due to a knock at the last ruck. A number of key breaks by Roigard but perhaps a couple of missed chances as well. Did have two try assists and two line breaks. Overall a solid night.

10. Beauden Barrett – 8

Came up with the first try assist for Will Jordan with a nicely floated ball over the top. Took the kicking duties for the All Blacks. Another beautiful pop pass to Jordan on the shape that led to Jordie’s try on half-time. A second assist early in the second half to Jordan. On attack was clearly the All Blacks most influential player.

11. Rieko Ioane – 4

Back on the wing Ioane looked off the pace. Found three line breaks but doubts will persist over Ioane on the wing after this. First touch injecting off a lineout launch resulted in a line break was positive. Spilled the ball from the opening kick off in the second half which France scored from. Had a nice touch down the edge in the second half.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

Had the first try with a nice piece of support play but it was called back. Interlinked well on the sweeping attack plays that the All Blacks found a lot of reward from. Scored a key try in the corner on half-time.

13. Billy Proctor – 5

A tough night for Proctor in a rare start at 13. Was beaten on the outside from the scrum on the big line break leading to France’s first try. Copped a boot to the face in the process. Was denied a try for what was called separation. Had a quieter game but had a steady run in the second half.

14. Sevu Reece – N/A

Went off for an HIA in the first minute after an awkward collision in the first minute.

15. Will Jordan – 8

Shifted to the right wing early in the game where he profited all night, although his hat-trick try was chalked off due to an alleged obstruction. Finished with two and was one of the best on the night, working hard to get into position for the big plays.

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 5 – Overthrew his first of the night but came right after that. Had eight carries in his cameo.

17. Ollie Norris – 5 – The debutant executed well in his short time on the pitch. Four carries for Norris and a big scrum penalty.

18. Pasilio Tosi – 5 – Reserve front row came up with a huge scrum penalty a few minutes from time which relieved the All Blacks. Four carries for Tosi in a solid performance.

19. Samipeni Finau – 3 – Had a turnover won and one lost.

20. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 5 – Six carries for Kirifi in his debut. Brought energy to the field and tackled for four.

21. Cortez Ratima – 5 – Brought some good tempo and execution at the end of the game.

22. Quinn Tupaea 5 – Carried hard and had one strong carry of note in attack.

23. Damian McKenzie – 8 – An early injection from the bench forcing the All Blacks into a reshuffle. McKenzie came on at fullback, with Jordan shifting to the wing. Got more dangerous as the game went on, a scything run against the grain cut the French open. Tupou Vaa’i scored on the next phase.