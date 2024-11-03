All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test
The All Blacks have suffered casualties from yesterday’s Test against England with first five Beauden Barrett and hooker Codie Taylor ruled out of the Ireland match next week.
Taylor was forced from the field for an HIA inside the first five minutes and did not return while Barrett left in the 64th minute and has also succumbed to a head injury.
Robertson has confirmed stand down protocols mean the pair will miss next weekend’s crunch fixture in Dublin, a rematch of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
They will sit out for 12 days and be re-evaluated ahead of the France test in Paris in a fortnight’s time.
With Taylor sidelined early at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, the All Blacks lineout faltered with reserve hooker Asafo Aumua thrown into the deep end. He was a force with ball-in-hand but the set piece accuracy waned throughout the game.
Barrett was instrumental in the first half with the All Blacks high ball kick strategy while he set up fullback Will Jordan for a dazzling try with a clever switch play late in the first half.
The All Blacks will be without 226 Test caps as a result which Robertson conceded would “be missed”.
“Codie’s a world class hooker, among the best two or three in the world, and in great form,” Robertson told New Zealand media in a Zoom call on Sunday.
“Beauden was conducting the game pretty well, we thought, until the bang.
“They’ll be missed obviously but they’ll be around giving their wisdom and preparing the rest of the players.”
Damian McKenzie, who has started the majority of the Tests this year at No 10, is likely to be re-instated as the starter while Asafo Aumua is likely to assume the starting hooker role.
Elliot Smith of Newstalk ZB reports that Ruben Love will rejoin the side having played for the All Blacks XV against Munster, with Harry Plummer and a yet-to-be-named hooker also coming in as reinforcements.
Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV
No worries Ben with classy Barrett out.
Like you said on X - Mckenzie nailing the Penalty vs Eng all but secured his World Rugby Player of the year nomination. 🐵
Teams just get on with it these days. Next man in. Move on. The ABs will be well prepared after that hitout against ENG. An underdone IRE should beware!!!
Not too worried about losing BB, though it does mean we don’t have Dmac coming off the bench where he is at his most lethal.
Ireland will target our lineout big time now we have two hookers who couldn’t land a throw in a lake if they were sitting in a boat.
I really want to see Peter Lakai start with Koro Cane on the rimu.
Hate to say it, but Sam just don’t Cane like he used to. He was pedestrian against England, though he won a very crucial turnover and kept everyone focused.
Surely he can mentor from off the field and let the young guns take over.
If they are going to play him, give him the last 20-25 minutes. It may only be a 1-2 score game at that point and that’s when you need an old head on some fresh legs.
Are Daltz and Blackadder on a plane?
No.
Peter Lakai and Christian Lio-Willie have replaced them.
Some lazy comments on Aumua's throwing in. Our lineout was worse against England in the home series with Taylor throwing in. He has had a lot of issues with his throw in the past. Its not just about the hooker throwing in...the lifters and jumpers timings and calls are just as crucial. Aumoa has had plenty of good games with his lineout throws
Aumua is a terribly inaccurate lineout thrower mate. Sorry if he is one of your favourite players but if Taylor or Taukeo’aho were healthy, Aumua would be in the stands.
He will start versus Ireland only because George Bell is equally inaccurate.
Rankings:
There might be another reason why England are/were targetting breaking into a top4.
RWC '27 draw is on in early '26.
A top 6 ranking then will get you seeded in the seed 1 band (6 pools). A top 4 ranking though should allow you avoid other top 4 seeds as far as the semi. With several strong teams you don't want to have to play an extra game against one of them early.
The loss to NZ was a two point swing for England. It would have put them almost level with France in 4th and only a point behind NZ in 3rd. England can get 1.5 points back the hard way against SA, but that loss to NZ was very hurtful for many reasons.
Scotland meanwhile gained .75 of a point due to their +15 point win against Fiji.
They are now .8 of a point behind Argentina in the race for the top 6.
Incidently, if NZ beat Ireland they will jump to second spot behind SA, knocking Ireland to third. Either way there is a clearer top 3 after this weekend and clear water back to France and then to England.
Again Top 4 seeding means you avoid other top 4s until a potential semi.
Top 6 means you avoid other top 6s in your groups and in the 1/8 final.
Australia-Scotland is therefore a very important match. If Australia lose, they will need to be beating Springboks and All Blacks next year to make that top 6.
If they don't make the top 6 they could have a team like NZ in their pool and then face SA in the 1/8 final. It is imperative for Australia that they advance as far as possible in their own World Cup for many obvious reasons. A last 16 exit would be a disaster. You can be 100% sure that this seeding stuff will be in minds behind the scenes this November.
Thanks for the info about this.Good read RW
Insightful comment. This makes the Autumn international important. Didn't think about it.
Thanks for sharing this info Red.
Huge loss
All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan will have Cody's HIA situation under control and select his plan B for Ireland, because thats his job.
For mine, McKenzie and Perofeta to cover for Beauden's HIA absence.
Go the All Black...Ireland have issues too... onwards and upwards...
I doubt that Perofeta is considered cover at 10. Far more likely that Plummer will be on the bench to cover 10 and 12.
And to be fair, Plummer performed very well against Munster and has earned his bench spot over Perofeta who was no better than decent vs Japan at fullback.
I'm worried that McKenzie is alone on this actually. Perofeta... Still super rugby level....
But yes Asafo did well...
Only real loss is Cody…. With Samisoni out, our two best hookers are missing and Aumua and Bell are not at the same level
Barrett has the on field rugby IQ on Ireland. As an Irish supporter I feared that Barrett/Jordan axis. Now no Mounga, no Barrett. Less threats. Still will probably be a 50:50 contest, but with the 6 days turnaround maybe in Ireland's favour now.
These are big losses. Barrett/Jordan have a great understanding and any of the plays they might have planned versus Ireland will be more difficult to implement. Barretts short kicking game will also be sorely missed. What happens if McKenzie get hurt? The subs bench changes.
Aumua had a big impact carrying when he came on but this is gone now. Taylor a huge loss also, as I am sure NZ would have plannes to attack the Ireland lineout. NZ well capable of winning but the 6 day turnaround won't be ideal especially as they had to go to the bottom of the well against England. Even if they can reach the bottom of the well twice in 6 days, it may not be enough to better a fresh and motivated Ireland team.
I think they should bring someone up from AB XV... I'm not comfortable with Perofeta