Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 30
FT
25 - 20
FT
10 - 17
FT
Saturday
01:50
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
12:00
Super Rugby Pacific

AJ Lam's shift to No. 12 and his 'peaceful state' approach to rugby

By Ned Lester
AJ Lam scores for the Blues. Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

Injuries are an unfortunate part of rugby, but so often they present an opportunity to someone who has been itching for just that, a chance to show what they’re made of. AJ Lam has had an interesting journey in that respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since joining the Blues in 2021, the now 25-year-old has had opportunities all over the backline, and while there’s no doubt Lam has impressed wherever he’s played, he’s never managed to lock down a specific jersey.

Lam made the inaugural All Blacks XV squad in 2022 as an outside back, earning selection through dynamic play down the sidelines. Now in 2024, he’s having perhaps the most impact of his career since an injury to Bryce Heem saw the No. 12 jersey go vacant.

Video Spacer

Japan U Official Trailer | RPTV

Follow Teikyo University’s championship rugby team as they aim to become future Brave Blossoms. Coming 6pm BST Monday 17 June on RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

Video Spacer

Japan U Official Trailer | RPTV

Follow Teikyo University’s championship rugby team as they aim to become future Brave Blossoms. Coming 6pm BST Monday 17 June on RugbyPass TV

Coming soon

The Lam family is known for its physicality and rugby pedigree, with AJ’s brothers Ben and Jack enjoying stints with the Hurricanes, also following in the footsteps of Uncle Pat donning the colours of Manu Samoa. Pat Lam now coaches the Bristol Bears, having one All Blacks cap and 36 Samoa Tests to his name as a player.

AJ’s strength has seen him thrive in the Blues midfield alongside Rieko Ioane, chewing through over 20 tackles so far in the playoffs and ensuring the team loses no punch in the absence of Heem.

“There’s a lot more contact in it, a lot more ball handling but I think my type of game is to just try my best to get something going for the team, whether that’s putting my body on the line for a tackle or a carry, whichever it is I’m happy to do it for the team,” Lam told RugbyPass ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Lam credited his midfield partner Ioane, as well as No. 10 Harry Plummer for helping him feel comfortable and confident in the new jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is kinda new to me but being able to play in my own skin is just the perfect thing.”

Related

Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Eden Park is ready for an almighty rumble in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific final, and the home team have been boosted by the return of captain Partick Tuipulotu for the big dance.

Read Now

Key to Lam’s preparation for the big game is a healthy dose of fun and relaxation while nailing his nutrition and getting through plenty of studying for the game.

When it comes to game day, he feels most at ease when the work’s been put in during the week and he knows the team’s key messages inside and out.

“During the week I’m nice and relaxed as always, and then when coming into the game, just trying to get it as clear as I can, knowing and being able to do my job for the team and knowing they’ll do theirs.”

When in the heat of the moment, some players may resort to little in-game rituals to help them stay grounded and present, but Lam knows he plays best when he’s enjoying himself and so prioritises that enjoyment factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My way to process things is by doing things that put a smile on my face, staying relaxed as much as I can. Knowing I’ve already done the work during the week, I don’t really need to think about too much until we’re actually on the field.

“Keeping in that peaceful state is perfect for me.”

That peaceful presence is invaluable in the big games when the pressure piles on, and a sold-out Auckland crowd is expected to be in full voice for the final.

The 44,000-strong chorus of Blues fans and the Chiefs die-hards driving up over the Bombay Hills will set a mighty tone for what is set to be another famous night for rugby at Eden Park.

Recommended

Chiefs make handful of changes in team for Super Rugby Pacific final

Samisoni Taukei'aho on Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua and the Bledisloe Cup

INTERVIEW

Leon MacDonald on the Super semi-finals' impact on All Blacks selection

The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

INTERVIEW

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

2

'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

3

Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls

4

How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

5

Eddie Jones pinpoints the time it all went wrong with England

6

Ex-Ireland centre among 5 rugby players standing trial in Bordeaux

7

All Blacks attack coach commends England's new and improved defence

8

Fin Baxter tried to 'carry on' skills after position switch in school

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

The ACT franchise are traditional set-piece bastions, but show alarming signs of decline up front.

FEATURE

After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Warriors will be rank outsiders in Pretoria but there are parallels with their title-winning vintage of 2015.

FEATURE

Freddie Steward: 'I wouldn’t say I've had it easy'

The England full-back has competition in the form of George Furbank but will relish the competition for the No 15 shirt

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 20 minutes ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Well great for us Blues fans and ABs as well but calling all doctors on here… How can a guy go from a torn MCL at 7 weeks to less than 2?! Powerful looking team with Heem also returning on the bench

4 Go to comments
p
pof 22 minutes ago
Stuart Hogg U-turn confirmed by Montpellier

It seems to be pretty well known in Scotland that the reasons he ‘retired’ were not the reasons publicly given, and more to do with …checks notes… ‘personal problems’.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 28 minutes ago
Leon MacDonald on the Super semi-finals' impact on All Blacks selection

NZ journo’s are pretty sad, thats not uncommon way to ask a question like that. The manner in which that type of question is asked is normally from a general mindset “do you have any new names for you squad”, where as I think Kirsty meant is as literally “did you lock in any names for the 32 man squad based on that performance”. Your better off asking if any names have been scratched off the list, I wouldn’t really expect to have a name ‘locked in’ from a side still playing next week, and I doubt anyone “new name” played that well on the loosing team.

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Worrying situation you write on, Nick. It is perhaps 3, maybe now 4 years ago, Taniela Tupou could be ranked in the top 4 at TH in world rugby. His scrummaging alone was formidable, with probably only Frans Malherbe and the ageing WP Nel better. Look where he is now. And with Angus Bell out of contention, what should have been a world class pair of props is gone with the wind. It will be interesting to see what the Schmidt coaching team can cobble together as a workable scrum.

28 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

I cannot remember a time when the Australian front row could mix it with the best and come out on top. Perhaps the team in the late 90’s or early 00’s and also the 2011 or 2015 side was decent in the front row. They have had scrums where they could gain parity but never dominate. It is curious why Australia do not produce world class front rowers. Slipper has been a good operator for a long time, moore was a class hooker and Kepu was pretty decent. They can usually scrounge up one or two decent operators but they can never put together a world class front row. They have had plenty of top notch world leading second rowers and usually have a good lineout but the scrum has never been their strong suit preferring quick ball at the scrum rather than looking for pens. Its also an obvious area where opposition teams target them frequently but they never seem to be able to find a way to correct the issue.

28 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 2 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

An All-Black No.8 trial for what may realistically be the reserve No.8 spot if Ardie doesn’t move back to 7.

6 Go to comments
G
Greg 2 hours ago
Patrick Tuipulotu to make shock return for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific final

Jeez, PT’s return great for the Blues, but I wonder how the Razor Gang feel about it? If he’s borderline now, presumably he would have been 100% for the English in a couple of weeks… They’ll be watching anxiously!

4 Go to comments
I
Isikeli 3 hours ago
Blues wary of falling into the Damian McKenzie trap in Super Rugby final

The Chiefs will pull this win like a dream as the Blues always crumble at the biggest game, why is that ? Not enough care, their crowd don't care and so they don't have the fight to come back and win. Watch them dominate the first 20 but so as the counter punch by the Chiefs. If the Chiefs lead or stay in the game with 7 points or less by half time, sorry Blues it will be another year of disappointment.

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

So sad,always had a smile on his face, always a pleasure to watch with the ball in hand.wish his family well.

9 Go to comments
L
Luka 3 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

thanks Nick, Would you consider the loss of Laurie Fisher as a source if the drop in set piece standards at the brumbies?

28 Go to comments
j
john 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Not much to disagree with here. Slipper has never been a great scrummager although he battled a crook shoulder for a long time. He almost made up for it with this work around the park. He’s done and should be moved on. I can’t for the life of me understand why the workman like Neville is starting before the potentially exceptional Frost. Unfortunately there is a disease in Australian rugby that you stick with the good old boys until they are ready to retire, regardless of outcomes. Swain is the same. He’s been shown not up to international standard and discipline so many times but keeps getting a gig. We have no ruthless cleanout system. We are not alone here. The Brumbies need to stick with Ben Mowen as one of their coaches. He may be green but he was one of our smartest players ever. Which is why the Tahs set out to get rid of him from Australian rugby by making sure Rugby Australia didn’t top up his contract when he was the very successful captain of the Wallabies. Only Faessler and BPA are our international quality hookers at the moment and Josh Nasser improving.

28 Go to comments
A
Adrian 5 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Thanks Nick That confirms what I think I’ve seen. For me, the Brumbies pack (tight 5) has been slipping over the last 3 years…gradually. Given that this time covers a bit of McKellar time too, I’m inclined to think that it has a fair bit to do with old age, and guys moving on. Slipper, in particular, but also AAA are getting older, Sio and Fainga have left. My feeling is a mostly Rebels pack, and I’d start with them too. I’d try to get momentum, not just in the scrum, but to try and deliver front foot ball elsewhere. Unfit and recovering guys like Tuopo and LSL might last 50 min with plenty of aerobic work between now and July. Kaleia, Uelese, Tuopo, LSL, Canham to start. Hodgman, Feisler, AAA, Rodda to come on. Canham stays on. I know its a risk starting with 2 rookies (Kaleia and Canham), but being amongst their other team mates might ease them in. If Joe needs an excuse to not follow the Australia first “rule”, then here it is. Grab Sio ASAP.

28 Go to comments
F
Flankly 6 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Spelling bizarre as “bizzare” in your headline is bizarre. Nice clickbait comments from the Mr Lorenzetti, the famously successful winner of rugby prizes. If only Mr Kolisi had some medals to prove his credentials. That would make Mr Lorenzetti look a little stupid.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 6 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

Gibson Park was played out of the game against the Bulls. Ireland might have looked for a better option against the Boks anyway. Unfortunately JGP was invisible at Loftus, and that’s the kind of thing that Rassie would double click on.

2 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Sam Whitelock to lead experienced Babarians squad against Fiji

Great photo of Sam Whitelock and his brother Luke playing for Pau in France. How fitting that Crusaders and All Black great Sam Whitelock is captaining the Barbarians in his last game of rugby. Great to see former Crusader and team mate Leicester Fainga’anuku there . As well as Fergus Burke and Chay Fihaki , who both finished the season on a high for the Crusaders.

1 Go to comments
H
Hello 7 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Hi Nick There seems to be issues with the 2nd row at the brumbies at scrum time as well. I have seen the 2nd row folding and scrum shape. Do you think some of the technical problems in the front row could be solved with a better scrummaging 2nd row?

28 Go to comments
C
Chris 8 hours ago
Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

woa, Gibson Park is a massive loss for them. Can’t see them winning without that man tbh

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 8 hours ago
Wales blow as flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of summer Tests through injury

Wales clearly rebuilding, almost everyone 5-10 caps. Can’t see them stopping the likes of Marx and Esterhuizen, but we have some serious question marks around Jordan Hendrikse at 10, so anything is possible really.

1 Go to comments
C
Courtney 8 hours ago
New PWR season condensed to aid England's World Cup bid

Interesting move by the PWR executives. I initially thought the Red Roses were showing their hand early but many of the players who will be involved in RWC 25 are also involved in the PWR and other leagues around the world are quite short anyway. I don’t think Belinda Moore will be impressed with the misspelling of her name further in the article.

1 Go to comments
N
Nick 8 hours ago
Why Joe Schmidt cannot rely on the Brumbies' creaking tight five

Do you think its a technical or personnel issue Nick? Who are your starting and bench front row for the WBs if the brumbies aren’t cutting the mustard? Hodgman, Faessler and AAA starting with slipper, uelese/BPA and Tupou off the bench potentially… There has no doubt been some big changes at the brumbies this year to their style and focus, and not all for the better perhaps. Ben mowen is in charge of their D, is he also their forwards coach? He may be in a bit over his head having only a brief stint as a club coach before hand (where have we heard this story in aus rugby and fresh coaches before?). Is AAA holding up his end of the bargain or is he also under pressure do you think? I see Scott Sio has been named in the barbarians squad. Sua’ali’i can’t get here quick enough to fix our woes 😑

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to the Bulls Five takeaways from Leinster's reality check loss to Bulls
Search