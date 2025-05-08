A club by club look at the 2025 British & Irish Lions squad

Leinster have officially broken the record for the most players named in a modern-day Lions squad after Andy Farrell selected 12 players from the URC leaders for the 2025 tour of Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell’s 38-man squad includes 15 Ireland internationals, 13 from England, eight from Scotland, and just two from Wales, with players drawn from 15 different clubs.

Leinster are expected to earn around £1 million in fees for providing Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Joe McCarthy, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan and Tadhg Furlong.

Glasgow Warriors and Champions Cup finalists Northampton Saints each supply four players. Glasgow contribute Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Zander Fagerson and Scott Cummings, while Northampton provide Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Henry Pollock.

Former Premiership and European champions Saracens send three players, including tour captain Maro Itoje, while Premiership leaders Bath have two representatives in Finn Russell and Will Stuart.

The 15 Ireland internationals make up the highest proportion of any single nation in a Lions squad since Karl Mullen and Bleddyn Williams led the 1950 tour of New Zealand and Australia—the first after the Second World War.

Here is a club-by-club breakdown of who has provided which players:

Bath (2): Finn Russell, Will Stuart

Connacht (2): Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki

Edinburgh (2): Duhan van der Merwe, Pierre Schoeman

Gloucester Rugby (1): Tomos Williams

Glasgow Warriors (4): Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings

Harlequins (1): Marcus Smith

Leinster (12): Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Joe McCarthy, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong

Northampton Saints (4): Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman, Henry Pollock

Toulouse (1): Blair Kinghorn

Saracens (3): Maro Itoje (captain), Elliot Daly, Ben Earl

Ospreys (1): Jac Morgan

Bristol Bears (1): Ellis Genge

Sale Sharks (2): Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie

Leicester Tigers (1): Ollie Chessum

Munster (1): Tadhg Beirne

ADVERTISEMENT