Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
25'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Young stars shift roles again as Black Ferns name strong side for Ireland

By Finn Morton reporting from Brighton & Hove
New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park on August 31, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Jorja Miller will shift positions once again this weekend, with New Zealand naming a strong side to take on Ireland in a massive pool match at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorensen-McGee was named Player of the Match after scoring a scintillating hat-trick against Japan in Exeter on Sunday. At just 18 years of age, Sorensen-McGee stole the show as a standout at fullback, having started on the right wing the week before against Spain.

It was a similar story for Miller, with the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year crossing for a double for the second Test in a row, having been named at openside flanker against Spain before moving to blindside for the clash with Japan.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting has named a strong side to take on the Irish, with co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu named on the bench. Sorensen-McGee moves from fullback back to the wing, while Miller will start at openside for the second time in three Tests

Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from an ankle injury that the winger sustained in the win over Spain, having been named on the bench. SVNS Series ace Theresa Setefano will also provide impact off the pine, as will Kate Henwood and Amy Rule in the forwards.

Chryss Viliko will pack down alongside Georgia Ponsonby and Tanya Kalounivale in the front row, while Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Alana Bremner round out the tight five as the two starting locks.

There have been positional changes for Miller and Layla Sae, who will line up at blindside, with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u anchoring the back of the scrum at No. 8. Tukuafu boasts more than 30 Tests of experience, which could prove key for the Black Ferns in a crunch clash with the Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the backs, Risi Pouri-Lane will link up with Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant in the halves. They’ll look to provide quality ball to a world-class midfield pairing of Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’I Sylvia Brunt and Stacey Waaka.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who became New Zealand’s top Test try-scorer last weekend with an effort against Japan, starts on the left wing, with Sorensen-McGee on the right. Renee Holmes rounds out the run-on side at fullback.

Related

‘Like one of those PlayStation games’: Black Fern on ‘freak’ Jorja Miller

Black Ferns first five-eighth Kelly Brazier has described Jorja Miller as “a freak” on the rugby field, saying “it’s like one of those PlayStation games."

Read Now

“We’ve been blessed with world-class facilities and a warm welcome here in Brighton which has allowed us a quality lead into this weekend. Every game in our World Cup journey is crucial to us, and we want to finish our pool phase strong,” Bunting said.

“Our wahine (women) have all had an opportunity to play the past two games. Consistency and cohesion will be a key focus around our selections. We have had critical learnings out of the last two weeks and are building well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand last played Ireland in 2024, losing that Test 27-29 at WXV in Vancouver. The Black Ferns have only defeated the Irish once, with Woodman-Wickliffe scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic win in 2016.

This Test at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium will get underway at 2:45pm BST on Saturday, or 1:45am NZT on Monday morning for those in New Zealand.

New Zealand team to take on Ireland at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

1. Chryss Viliko (15)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (33)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (24)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (34)

5. Alana Bremner (31)

6. Layla Sae (16)

7. Jorja Miller (4)

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (31)

9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (4)

10. Ruahei Demant (47) – co-captain

11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (30)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (26)

13. Stacey Waaka (28)

14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (5)

15. Renee Holmes (25)

Replacements

16. Vici-Rose Green (3)

17. Kate Henwood (11)

18. Amy Rule (31)

19. Laura Bayfield (3)

20. Kennedy Tukuafu (31) – co-captain

21. Maia Joseph (12)

22. Theresa Setefano (21)

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (27)

Recommended

Groundbreaking referee Sara Cox set for another record

EXCLUSIVE

'We're fitter, faster, stronger' - The day Ireland stunned the Black Ferns

INTERVIEW

‘You’ve got to play the best’: Leaney looks ahead to Red Roses challenge


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

8 Comments
C
CN 6 days ago

Chelsea Bremner not even in the squad 😲

J
JT 6 days ago

Still not a fan of putting Braxy on the wing instead of full back, but I reckon this combo allows more kickers to be playing on the field at the same time

C
CN 6 days ago

Would you have considered starting Maia Joseph, I think she is the best tactical kicker in the side and she reads the game really well, also she may be able to negate the kicking threat of O’Brien?

B
BAZ 6 days ago

I totally agree with you SadersMan and most would not have faced Viliko, Miller, Sae, Pouri-Lane, Vaha’akolo, Fakalelu, Lolohea , Henwood, Bayfield, Joseph’s daughter Maia, Holmes, and definitely NOT Braxton Sorenson-McGee who’s only 18 until now unless some who are BF7’s who they played them on the HSBC circuit. I think the Irish girls will get a shock early Monday morning….dont’t you buddy?😎🤣😍

C
CN 6 days ago

A BF win won’t be a shock, however coming Monday morning both these teams will know exactly where they are what areas remain to be worked on. Potential the game of the round unless South Africa/France lives up to the hype

S
SadersMan 6 days ago

The Black Ferns have 11 gone from the WXV1 test 23, & only 6 starters remain. I’m still not a fan of Alana at lock, especially tightside lock. Great to see Bayfield as lock/loosie bench cover.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 27 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 28 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 31 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 1 hour ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 1 hour ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 5 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments