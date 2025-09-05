Young stars shift roles again as Black Ferns name strong side for Ireland

Braxton Sorensen-McGee and Jorja Miller will shift positions once again this weekend, with New Zealand naming a strong side to take on Ireland in a massive pool match at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Sorensen-McGee was named Player of the Match after scoring a scintillating hat-trick against Japan in Exeter on Sunday. At just 18 years of age, Sorensen-McGee stole the show as a standout at fullback, having started on the right wing the week before against Spain.

It was a similar story for Miller, with the 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series Women’s Player of the Year crossing for a double for the second Test in a row, having been named at openside flanker against Spain before moving to blindside for the clash with Japan.

Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting has named a strong side to take on the Irish, with co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu named on the bench. Sorensen-McGee moves from fullback back to the wing, while Miller will start at openside for the second time in three Tests

Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns from an ankle injury that the winger sustained in the win over Spain, having been named on the bench. SVNS Series ace Theresa Setefano will also provide impact off the pine, as will Kate Henwood and Amy Rule in the forwards.

Chryss Viliko will pack down alongside Georgia Ponsonby and Tanya Kalounivale in the front row, while Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Alana Bremner round out the tight five as the two starting locks.

There have been positional changes for Miller and Layla Sae, who will line up at blindside, with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u anchoring the back of the scrum at No. 8. Tukuafu boasts more than 30 Tests of experience, which could prove key for the Black Ferns in a crunch clash with the Irish.

In the backs, Risi Pouri-Lane will link up with Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant in the halves. They’ll look to provide quality ball to a world-class midfield pairing of Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’I Sylvia Brunt and Stacey Waaka.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who became New Zealand’s top Test try-scorer last weekend with an effort against Japan, starts on the left wing, with Sorensen-McGee on the right. Renee Holmes rounds out the run-on side at fullback.



“We’ve been blessed with world-class facilities and a warm welcome here in Brighton which has allowed us a quality lead into this weekend. Every game in our World Cup journey is crucial to us, and we want to finish our pool phase strong,” Bunting said.

“Our wahine (women) have all had an opportunity to play the past two games. Consistency and cohesion will be a key focus around our selections. We have had critical learnings out of the last two weeks and are building well.”

New Zealand last played Ireland in 2024, losing that Test 27-29 at WXV in Vancouver. The Black Ferns have only defeated the Irish once, with Woodman-Wickliffe scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic win in 2016.

This Test at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium will get underway at 2:45pm BST on Saturday, or 1:45am NZT on Monday morning for those in New Zealand.

New Zealand team to take on Ireland at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

1. Chryss Viliko (15)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (33)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (24)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (34)

5. Alana Bremner (31)

6. Layla Sae (16)

7. Jorja Miller (4)

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (31)

9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (4)

10. Ruahei Demant (47) – co-captain

11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (30)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt (26)

13. Stacey Waaka (28)

14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (5)

15. Renee Holmes (25)

Replacements

16. Vici-Rose Green (3)

17. Kate Henwood (11)

18. Amy Rule (31)

19. Laura Bayfield (3)

20. Kennedy Tukuafu (31) – co-captain

21. Maia Joseph (12)

22. Theresa Setefano (21)

23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (27)