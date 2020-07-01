9:22pm, 01 July 2020

Western Force have signed former Wallabies Pek Cowan and Nick Frisby before the launch of Australia’s new domestic rugby competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowan joined the Force’s foundation squad in 2006 as an 18-year-old and went on to play 130 Super Rugby games for the franchise.

When the Force were axed in 2017, Cowan was so upset that he declared he would not be joining one of the other Australian franchises.

Super Rugby AU kicks off this Friday.

The 10-Test prop stuck true to his word, joining Japanese Top Challenge League side Shimizu Blue Sharks in 2017 before being granted a special release to rejoin the Force this month.

“I have played with Pek for most of my career, he is a top bloke and a true Force player at heart,” Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson said.

“As soon as he saw there was an opportunity to play with the team, even for a short while, we both knew he had to be included.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Frisby made 66 appearances in his five years with the Queensland Reds.

The 27-year-old notched five Tests with the Wallabies in 2016 but has been unable to add to that tally.

Frisby has been plying his trade with Scotland’s Pro14 team the Glasgow Warriors since 2018.

“Nick is a very talented player who moved overseas for more opportunities in the last few years,” Hodgson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is an intelligent scrum-half with an exceptional running game that will be vital for the upcoming games.

“He has matured his skills playing at a number of different clubs overseas and we are excited to bring this level of player back to Australia.”

Cowan and Frisby join Kyle Godwin, Greg Holmes, Jono Lance, Ollie Atkins, and Kane Koteka as key signings for the upcoming season.

The Force’s campaign begins against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on July 11.

– Justin Chadwick