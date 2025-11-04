Western Force bolster depth by signing experienced prop from Reds

The Western Force have bolstered their depth in the front-row by signing experienced prop Sef Fa’agase from the Queensland Reds for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Fa’agase played more than 90 games for Queensland across two stints, and has represented three Super Rugby clubs since debuting for the Reds in 2014.

The 88-game Super Rugby veteran first played for the Reds against the Highlanders in 2014, going on to play 92 games for the club, which included 13 appearances last season.

After a stint with the Reds from 2014 to 2018, Fa’agase joined the Highlanders for one Super Rugby season, and later the Melbourne Rebels before returning to Queensland.

With a wealth of experience, including an appearance for the Wallabies XV against the Barbarians in 2016, Force coach Simon Cron expects Fa’agase to be “a great addition” to the squad.

“One area we’ve identified we need to add depth is in the tight five and Sef has the ability to play both loosehead and tighthead,” Cron said in a statement.

“He’s got a lot of experience at Super Rugby level and he’s right in line with the type of human that we currently have in our environment. He’s a really good man, who’ll fit in well.

“He’s got more to give and we’re here to get the best out of him.”

Fa’agase started in four consecutive appearances for the Reds earlier this year before shifting to the bench for a clash with the Chiefs at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato.

Coach Les Kiss recalled Fa’agase to the run-on side for another eight matches at loosehead prop, which included a start against the Crusaders in the Qualifying Final.

While Fa’agase is primarily a loosehead nowadays, the versatile front-rower last started a match at tighthead against the Chiefs in Hamilton in June 2023.

Fa’agase and his young family will move to Perth in the middle of this month, joining the team for pre-season training. The rest of the Force squad for 2026 will be announced on Thursday.

“I’m excited for a new challenge and to live in a new city with my family. We’re really looking forward to experiencing something new,” Fa’agase added.

“I’m also excited to be coached by Simon Cron, who I’ve heard a lot of good things about. I believe working with him can help take my game to the next level.

“Within the group, I believe I can bring experience to the Force. I’ve been playing Super Rugby since 2015. I’m coming to compete but also help the other props and learn off them too.”