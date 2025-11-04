MLR down to six teams as Utah shuts down operations

The Utah Warriors have dramatically pulled out of Major League Rugby, leaving the United States’ flapship pro club competition with just six teams heading into the 2026 season.

One of the league’s original franchises, the Utah Warriors topped the Western Conference in 2025, and historically have been one of the best supported teams. They are one of only three franchises to have attracted a five-figure crowd, along with San Diego Legion and Seattle Seawolves.

Major League Rugby featured 11 teams last season but is now reduced to six: the reigning champions, New England Freejacks, Old Glory DC, Seattle Seawolves, Chicago Hounds, Charlotte-based Anthem RC and California Legion, who were born out of a merger between Rugby Football Club Los Angeles and San Diego Legion in July.

The Salt Lake City-based Warriors join the Houston SaberCats, Miami Sharks and NOLA Gold in suspending operations ahead of the 2026 season.

The news is a further hammer blow to the MLR and the Warriors’ loyal band of supporters, who will now receive refunds on their season tickets.

“Up until just days ago, the Utah Warriors were committed and on track to participate in the 2026 Major League Rugby season. Unfortunately things changes quickly in the past week,” Utah chief executive officer and co-founder Kimball Kjar said in an open letter Tuesday.

“As of this morning, we have informed Major League Rugby that we will not participate in 2026 and are suspending club operations.”

