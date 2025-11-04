Look up! Australia have to be better in the air to defuse bombs heading their way

The more England kicked at the Wallabies in the second half of last Saturday’s 25-7 loss at Twickenham, regaining more than their share of the ball in the process, the more obvious it became what is heading Australia’s way over their remaining three November Tests.

And as if it was needed, watching Ireland and New Zealand do exactly the same thing to each other in Chicago only underlined this further.

The Wallabies are going to cop an aerial barrage through their upcoming European dates, and if they don’t address and fix a problem that is much more than a one-game issue, they may not win another game this year. That’s the reality.

It’s not a new thing. South Africa strangely stopped doing it in August, and both Argentina and New Zealand profited from it through The Rugby Championship.

It’s just the first of many issues for the Wallabies as they move from London to Udine this week.

Bombs incoming. Every week. Be ready

What did Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada, Ireland boss Andy Farrell and French counterpart Fabien Galthié have in common on the weekend?

All three watched the way England dominated Australia in the air and told their kicking coach to load up the repetitions at training over the next few weeks. None of the three head coaches could have watched the Wallabies’ failure to detonate England’s primary source of attack and thought, ‘nah, that’s not for us.’

England sent up a steady stream of kicks that Freddie Steward and others gobbled up (Photo Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ireland played very much the same game in Chicago, though in fairness, New Zealand played it right back at them.

The All Blacks played exactly the same game against Australia in both Bledisloe Tests, too, and completely dominated field position. In the second match in Perth, New Zealand/ played nearly three-quarters of their possession share in the Australian half, while the Wallabies played barely half theirs in the All Blacks’ half.

England’s tactics mirrored this. Just a touch over of a third of their possession was played on their side of halfway, while the other two thirds was in the Australian half. The Wallabies, again, spent the bulk of their possession in their own half. Heck, Japan even tried to replicate the tactic last week in Tokyo but were too guilty of wet-weather turnovers themselves to make Australia pay.

The England back three fielded plenty of uncontested ball, with the Wallabies chase either infuriatingly non-existent or simply too slow.

The main difference between the England and Australian kicking games was the chase. Both teams kicked a similar amount, but when whenever Alex Mitchell forced the Australia backfield to look skyward, more often than not they had Freddie Steward or Tommy Freeman or Tom Roebuck arriving on the scene at the same time. Often more than one of them.

Conversely, the England back three fielded plenty of uncontested ball, with the Wallabies chase either infuriatingly non-existent or simply too slow.

Whether that’s awareness of the kick, or the attitude to the chase, the Wallabies just have to improve this week, because that’s how the game is being played at the moment. Ireland won’t suddenly stop launching box-kick after box-kick, because as we saw in Chicago – and Twickenham – so much of their attack is based on the opportunities won from regained kicks in the opposition half.

The Wallabies have to be better in the air, they have to be significantly better forcing contests in return, and they have to make it as hard as they legally can for the opposition chasers to regain possession from kicks. Because that’s what they’ll face for the next three weeks.

Last quarter frailties continue for fourth straight Test

In both Bledisloe Cup Tests, in the wet in Tokyo, and yet again at Twickenham on Saturday, Australia’s game seriously deteriorated over the final 20 minutes.

I’ve outlined previously how the Wallabies had just eight per cent of possession in the last 10 minutes in Perth, but it’s a pattern bigger than just one game.

Over the last four games, the Wallabies have been deprived of ball in the closing stages, albeit they ‘enjoyed’ 49% of possession in the last 10 against Japan. In Auckland, it was just 26%, in Perth the aforementioned 8%, and in London on the weekend, only 44%.

England gained huge impact from bringing on five Lions forwards in the 52nd minute, including Henry Pollock and Ellis Genge (Photo Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

In both Bledisloe Tests, Australia closed the gap to within a converted try in the last quarter, but then never saw the ball again, essentially. In Tokyo, the Brave Blossoms actually closed to within one score themselves after finally getting an even share of ball, while at Twickenham, the wheels properly fell off after Henry Pollock’s runaway try in the 59th minute.

It might be scoreboard pressure, it’s certainly a lack of bench impact, but whatever it is, it needs to be addressed as well.

Steve Borthwick provoked all the headline variations of ‘bomb squad’ by sending five fresh forwards on in the 52nd minute, and this impact was certainly being felt by the time the ball bounced very nicely into Pollock’s left hand on the hour.

By contrast, Joe Schmidt again deployed the Australian replacements as pairs or single units, rather than a battalion, and his side found themselves quickly losing touch with the surge of fresh energy in one bulk addition.

What is the best XV currently?

Schmidt has long been a coach unafraid of change, and the 45 players already used by the Wallabies in 2025 is not too far removed from the 48 last season.

Even on last year’s UK tour, he made two starting XV changes from the final Bledisloe Test to the first November Test, and then eight, nine, and another six changes to the XV over the remaining games.

So, 13 changes from Bledisloe 2 this year to the Japan Test, another nine changes for Twickenham, and quite probably a similar number this weekend in Italy is entirely within keeping. By this time of year, rest and recovery is just as important as rotation and opportunity.

They’re a team currently playing like they’ve not spent a lot of time together when for the most part, that’s certainly not the case.

The Wallabies looked really tired and flat against England, but my real concern is whether any of the alternate options are any fresher? They’re hardly the first team to do it, but are the long-haul flights starting to catch up? It surely couldn’t be as simple as jet lag.

But further than this, with the current state of injuries and recent unavailability, do the Wallabies know what their best XV looks like right now? And will we get to see it any time over the next three weekends?

They’re a team currently playing like they’ve not spent a lot of time together when for the most part, that’s certainly not the case. So where is the combination, where are the familiar pods, where is the backline connection?

Building depth v getting results – eternal selection conundrum is biting

Among the 34 players announced in the Wallabies’ end of season tour squad last month were no less than 17 players with 15 or fewer Tests to their name. Another four had no more than 20.

While Len Ikitau is closing in on a 50th cap, the other recent inclusions, Darcy Swain and Tom Hooper, both have less than 20 caps as well. At the current rate of matches played annually, that’s 23 of 37 players with less than two full years of international experience.

It partly explains the patchy cohesion mentioned above. Schmidt is having to balance the urgent need of getting experience into new players so that he can build depth with the equally urgent need of competitiveness in the immediate Test week.

In his tenure so far, Schmidt has handed debuts to 23 different players, which is great. But then eight of last year’s record 19 debutants are not in this current Australian squad.

Half-backs Tane Edmed and Ryan Lonergan are two of 23 players blooded in Test rugby by Schmidt since July 2024 (Photo Matt King/Getty Images)

And then there’s this. Five of this season’s 12 Tests have ended with a replacement player left unused on the bench. Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed (twice), and Ryan Lonergan all now presumably have a Test jersey in their collection that never saw action.

It’s perhaps one of the hardest challenges in coaching. How many changes are too many? And how much change can be made before competitiveness is affected? But equally, how do you build depth and experience with unused players, or even with 78th-minute replacements?

They’re all questions without answers for the Wallabies currently – but it does start collectively looking like an issue that is hurting the team.

This is not the time to be caught between 6th and 7th

The 25-7 loss to England didn’t hurt Australia too much in terms of the all-important World Rugby rankings, ‘only’ losing 0.40 to sixth-placed Argentina, and eighth-placed Scotland gaining no ranking benefit from thumping the 15th-ranked USA 85-0 at Murrayfield.

Right now, I’m not sure what’s worse; finishing 2025 in a flaccid form slump or being grouped with the number one in the world for a RWC on home soil.

The Wallabies can still regain sixth with wins in the next three weeks, and especially if wins were to come against Ireland and/or France. There are scenarios in play where Australia could be pushing for a top-four berth, in fact.

But the wins do have to come, and not just for the confidence of the team, but because the seedings for the 2027 Rugby World Cup will be based on these rankings in December this year.

With the RWC moving from four to six pools in 2027, a top-six ranking ensures you will not be placed in a pool with a likely tournament favourite.

And right now, I’m not sure what’s worse; finishing 2025 in a flaccid form slump or being grouped with the number one in the world for a RWC on home soil.