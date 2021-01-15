Wallabies halfback Nic White believes the Brumbies only need to make minor tweaks to challenge for back-to-back Super RugbyAU crowns.

The Brumbies beat the Queensland Reds 28-23 in last year’s final to break their 16-year title drought.

The Canberra-based franchise have been installed as early favourites for 2021, with the Reds again expected to be their strongest challenger.

White, who made his Brumbies return late last season after a five-year absence, feels they are well placed to launch another successful run.

“A lot of the squad has stayed unchanged, and a lot of what we’re doing, unchanged,” White said.

“We’re ready to hit the ground running. We’re not learning anything new, it’s just about making a few tweaks from what we did last year, and using each day to get better.

“From that side of things it’s a little bit easier coming from a successful season – you don’t have to change too much.”

White is looking forward to spending a full season at the Brumbies after a combined five years at French outfit Montpellier and English side Exeter Chiefs.

“It’s been a big couple of years, and I feel mentally freshened up from that break and ready to hit the ground running. It’s not too long until we’re into games,” White said.

The 30-year-old played all six Tests for the Wallabies in 2020, and will be aiming to continue his strong form.

Lachie Albert, Ryan Lonergan, and Issak Fine will battle it out to be White’s No.9 understudy at the Brumbies this season.

