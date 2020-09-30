8:40pm, 30 September 2020

Brumbies halfback Joe Powell has jumped ship to the Melbourne Rebels after six years in Canberra.

Currently with the Wallabies in New Zealand, preparing for the Bledisloe Cup, Powell fills a vacancy left in Melbourne with the departure of Ryan Louwrens back to Japan.

Powell and fellow Wallabies halfback Nic White would both be tussling for the starting jersey at the Brumbies and he will be guaranteed of more game time with the Rebels.

The Aotearoa Rugby Pod discuss the re-appointment of Michael Hooper as captain and debate who is the front seat to become Rennie’s first Wallaby halves pairing.

With 73 appearances for the Brumbies after making his debut in 2015, Powell started for the Canberra team in last month’s Super Rugby AU title win over Queensland.

“To play one time for the club was incredible, but to play 73 times and go out winning a trophy is a special feeling and I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time with the club,” Powell said in a statement.

With no Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano or Bernard Foley returning to the Wallabies camp, new head coach Dave Rennie has some tough selection calls to make.https://t.co/KEUtc2fdhe — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 30, 2020

“I’m happy to be continuing my career in Australia and I’m looking forward to a new challenge in Melbourne.”

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said it was tough to see Powell leaving Canberra.

“I’ve coached Joe for a long time, here at the Brumbies and with the Tuggeranong Vikings and it’s been a pleasure to see his growth over the years.

“I’ve no doubt Joe will be a success wherever he goes, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

– Melissa Woods

