Wallaroos add Waratahs title-winning coach in interim role

Rugby Australia have announced NSW Waratahs Women’s coach Mike Ruthven will join the Wallaroos as an interim assistant through to the end of the 2026 Pacific Four Series.

About eight weeks on from the Wallaroos’ quarter-final exit at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, Ruthven has been unveiled as a member of the Wallaroos management staff led by interim head coach Sam Needs.

Ruthven coached the Waratahs to back-to-back titles in Super Rugby Women’s, with Wallaroos winger Desiree Miller receiving Player of the Final honours after this year’s decider in Sydney.

Before that, Ruthven was the head coach of Warringah Rats for five years and was the team manager of the NSW Country Eagles in the 2019 National Rugby Championship.

Ruthven will stay on with the Waratahs in their bid for a three-peat of titles in 2026 before linking up with the Wallaroos for Pacific Four Tests against some of the world’s best.

“I’m very excited by the opportunity to step into this role with the Wallaroos and work with both new and familiar faces at the international level,” Ruthven said in a statement.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent in the Wallaroos squad and I look forward to helping unlock that potential with the coaches and players in the coming months.

“The recent World Cup was a fantastic showcase of women’s rugby and as a coach it’s a great step up for me to offer my assistance and experience to this environment.”

Jo Yapp coached the Wallaroos for two years before returning home to the United Kingdom after the Rugby World Cup, which saw Needs step into the role as interim head coach.

Rugby Australia have previously confirmed Needs will oversee the team’s attack along with Gill Bourke, who stays on with the Wallaroos after the promising World Cup campaign.

Bourke will look after the breakdown and defence, while Andy Friend is a technical advisor. With Ruthven’s appointment, the Wallaroos’ coaching staff for the Pacific Four Series has taken shape.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Mike as an assistant coach through to the end of the Pacific Four Series,” General Manager of Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins added.

“Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Wallaroos that will immediately support our existing coaching team.

“His work with many of the Wallaroos through the Waratahs means he’s ready to hit the ground running, making this appointment a great fit for the program.”

Ruthven will join the Wallaroos at the end of November for a training camp to begin preparing for 2026, which is the start of the new four-year World Cup cycle ahead of the tournament in Australia.