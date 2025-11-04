Brumbies lock in promising Australia A prop Lington Ieli long-term

After making a try-scoring debut for Australia A in the 71-7 win over Japan XV two weeks ago, front-rower Lington Ieli has re-committed to the ACT Brumbies until the end of 2028.

Ieli enjoyed a breakout season in Super Rugby Pacific in 2025, making seven appearances for the Brumbies which led to some higher, historic honours against the British & Irish Lions.

The promising prop packed down in the Brumbies’ front-row for their clash with the Lions at GIO Stadium, before being named to start in an All-Star front-row for the First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Wallabies Taniela Tupou and Brandon Paenga-Amosa joined Ieli up front, with the inaugural First Nations & Pasifika XV pushing the Lions right until the end, falling 24-19 in a thriller.

Ieli had previously been named in a wider-training squad for the Wallabies ahead of the Lions Series, leading to other representative honours against the tourists and later with Australia A.

“I’m really happy and glad for the opportunity to stay and keep playing for this incredible club,” Ieli said in a statement.

“The Brumbies have helped me thrive and improve as a player and a person. I can’t wait to continue my journey in Canberra and develop my game further with this group.”

Ieli made seven appearances for Australia U20 in 2024 before stepping up to Super Rugby level with the Brumbies, coming off the pine in their round one win over the Fijian Drua.

The 21-year-old featured in other matches against the NSW Waratahs, Western Force, Queensland Reds, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Chiefs.

Those clashes with the Canes and Chiefs were knockout matches, with the Brumbies bowing out in the semi-final stage with that defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

While starting for the Brums isn’t a guarantee, with the Wallabies most-capped player in history James Slipper playing one more season, coach Stephen Larkham is excited about Ieli’s rugby talent.

“The progress Lington has made in the last year has been incredible. He’s grown into an outstanding young rugby player,” Larkham added.

“What’s been most impressive is his work-rate and desire to improve. He has developed exceptionally well in his set-piece areas and particularly the scrum. We’re excited to have him on board for the next three seasons.

“We now have three, quality loosehead props in (James) Slipper, (Blake) Schoupp and Lington, who will all be pushing each other for a place in 2026.”