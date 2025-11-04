Tadhg Beirne's red card rescinded after disciplinary hearing

Tadhg Beirne will be free to play in Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series clash with Japan this weekend after an independent disciplinary committee rescinded the red card he received against the All Blacks in Chicago.

Beirne received the red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13, with the match official initially handing the Lions forward a yellow card, but placing the incident under review. The Foul Play Review process deemed the action to be a red card offence.

The 33-year-old put forward his case for the red card to be rescinded at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, and ultimately, the committee agreed.

“Having considered the Player’s and other evidence and reviewed the footage, the Disciplinary Committee accepted the Player’s submissions that whilst an act of foul play had occurred, it did not meet the red card threshold,” a release from the hearing read.

A committee chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC managed the hearing, with former international referee Wayne Erickson (Australia) and former international player Becky Essex (England) assisting.

The law in question is defined as: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders, even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

Beirne will face no disciplinary action and is free to play out the remainder of the Autumn Test window, which for Ireland includes Tests against Japan, Australia, and South Africa.