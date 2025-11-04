‘Still got more to give’: Kurtley Beale re-signs with Western Force

Experienced Wallabies utility Kurtley Beale has re-signed with the Western Force for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, marking the 36-year-old’s 18th pre-season.

Beale has spent the last 18 months out west with the Force, with a strong second-half to the 2024 campaign leading to the 95-Test veteran’s return to the national squad.

Coach Joe Schmidt selected Beale in the Wallabies squad ahead of Tests against Wales and Georgia, but the playmaker suffered an Achilles injury a week later while playing for Randwick.

That long-term injury blow kept Beale on the sidelines until May, lining up at fullback and scoring a try in a 40-19 defeat to the Blues at Auckland’s Eden Park.

After the Super Rugby Pacific season, Beale captained the inaugural First Nations & Pasifika XV against the British & Irish Lions in a historic fixture at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

Beale’s decorated career includes 173 Super Rugby matches, 95 Test caps, selection in three World Cup squads, and a John Eales Medal in 2011 – set to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the Force for a third season during the upcoming campaign.

“As we saw from his games at the back-end of the Super Rugby season, in Super Rugby AUS and with the First Nations-Pasifika side, he still has a lot to give,” coach Simon Cron said.

“One thing that separates KB from most players is his uncanny anticipation. He can anticipate where to go before anyone else does, which means he’s always in position.

“His experience and driven nature continues to add enormous value to our team and players both on and off the field.”



After an impressive return from injury against the Blues, Beale retained the starting spot out the back against the ACT Brumbies and Fijian Drua before moving to the bench.

Beale was supposed to take on the British & Irish Lions in Perth, but the Super Rugby veteran was ruled out with a hamstring injury, which saw Ben Donaldson called in.

While the Force have quality in their outside backs, including recent Australia A representative Mac Grealy and new recruit Darby Lancaster, Beale still has “more to give” and is determined to contribute to a successful season in 2026.

“I’m thrilled to be back for another season with the Sea of Blue. I’m really enjoying working with the coaches and players at the Force. My family and I have loved our time in Perth, so we’re thrilled to be sticking around,” Beale added.

“I’ve still got more to give and the hunger to play at the highest level is still there. I also really want to give back and help out the young boys with their craft and development.

“I’m really excited about the potential at the Force going into next year and hoping to be part of a positive run into a first finals berth which would be huge for the club.”